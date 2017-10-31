DXP Sets Date for 2017 Third Quarter Results Release and Conference Call

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and
service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to
MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, announced today that
it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the third
quarter 2017 on Friday, November 3, 2017 beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT.
The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor
Relations" section of DXP's website, www.dxpe.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion
of the presentation.
DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation
materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's
website under the subheading "Financial Information" prior to the market
opening on the date of the earnings call and will remain available
following the call.
Web participants are encouraged to go to the Companys website (www.dxpe.com)
at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download
and install any necessary audio software.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a
"safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain information
included in this press release (as well as information included in oral
statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the
Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such
forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties
that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and
accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to
obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and
debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in
customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006596/en/