E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for October 2017

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for October 2017.

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for October were 215,689, a seven percent increase from September and a 28 percent increase from the year-ago period. Derivatives represented 31 percent of DARTs during the month. The Company added 37,636 gross new brokerage accounts in October and ended the month with approximately 3.6 million brokerage accounts, which remained flat from September.

Net new brokerage assets were $0.6 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by $8.4 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $0.5 billion to $52.8 billion. Customer margin balances decreased $0.1 billion, ending the month at $8.4 billion. Customers were net buyers of approximately $0.1 billion in securities during the month.

Monthly Activity Data

Oct-17 Sep-17 Oct-16 % Chg. M/M % Chg. Y/Y Trading days 22.0 20.0 21.0 N.M. N.M. DARTs 215,689 202,499 168,739 7% 28% Derivative DARTs % 31 % 31 % 31 % % % Gross new brokerage accounts 37,636 35,048 30,747 7% 22% Gross new stock plan accounts 22,989 19,863 27,075 16% (15)% Gross new banking accounts 293 270 312 9% (6)% Total gross new accounts 60,918 55,181 58,134 10% 5% Net new brokerage accounts (962 ) 10,201 (630 ) N.M. 53% Net new stock plan accounts 9,143 (16,936 ) 8,865 N.M. 3% Net new banking accounts (1,886 ) (1,726 ) (1,381 ) 9% 37% Net new accounts 6,295 (8,461 ) 6,854 N.M. (8)% End of period brokerage accounts 3,587,752 3,588,714 3,438,345 % 4% End of period stock plan accounts 1,484,389 1,475,246 1,463,286 1% 1% End of period banking accounts 302,249 304,135 323,269 (1)% (7)% End of period total accounts 5,374,390 5,368,095 5,224,900 % 3% Customer margin balances ($B)(1) $ 8.4 $ 8.5 $ 7.1 (1)% 18% Customer Assets ($B) Security holdings $ 278.5 $ 270.1 $ 218.1 3% 28% Sweep deposits 36.6 36.5 26.5 % 38% Customer cash held by third parties(2) 6.9 7.1 14.1 (3)% (51)% Customer payables (cash) 9.3 8.7 7.5 7% 24% Brokerage customer assets 331.3 322.4 266.2 3% 24% Unexercised stock plan holdings (vested) 37.0 37.9 29.0 (2)% 28% Savings, checking and other banking assets 5.0 5.0 5.2 % (4)% Total customer assets $ 373.3 $ 365.3 $ 300.4 2% 24% Net new brokerage assets(3) $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.2 (40)% N.M. Net new banking assets(3)    N.M. N.M. Net new customer assets(3) $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.2 (40)% N.M. Brokerage related cash $ 52.8 $ 52.3 $ 48.1 1% 10% Other cash and deposits 5.0 5.0 5.2 % (4)% Total customer cash and deposits $ 57.8 $ 57.3 $ 53.3 1% 8% Managed products $ 5.1 $ 4.9 $ 3.6 4% 42% Customer net (buy) / sell activity $ (0.1 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.7 ) N.M. N.M.

(1) Represents margin receivables held on the balance sheet and customer margin balances held by a third party clearing firm. The balances held by a third party were transferred to E*TRADE Securities during the week of August 7, 2017 in connection with the integration of OptionsHouse. (2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. During the week of August 7, 2017, customer cash held by a third party clearing firm, which had previously been included in customer cash held by third parties, was transferred in connection with the OptionsHouse integration. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes. (3) Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the same manner as unrelated third party accounts.

