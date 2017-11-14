14.11.2017 14:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for October 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for October 2017.

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for October were 215,689, a seven percent increase from September and a 28 percent increase from the year-ago period. Derivatives represented 31 percent of DARTs during the month. The Company added 37,636 gross new brokerage accounts in October and ended the month with approximately 3.6 million brokerage accounts, which remained flat from September.

Net new brokerage assets were $0.6 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by $8.4 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $0.5 billion to $52.8 billion. Customer margin balances decreased $0.1 billion, ending the month at $8.4 billion. Customers were net buyers of approximately $0.1 billion in securities during the month.

Monthly Activity Data

                   
Oct-17 Sep-17 Oct-16 % Chg. M/M % Chg. Y/Y
Trading days 22.0 20.0 21.0 N.M. N.M.
 
DARTs 215,689 202,499 168,739 7% 28%
Derivative DARTs % 31 % 31 % 31 % % %
 
Gross new brokerage accounts 37,636 35,048 30,747 7% 22%
Gross new stock plan accounts 22,989 19,863 27,075 16% (15)%
Gross new banking accounts 293   270   312   9% (6)%
Total gross new accounts 60,918 55,181 58,134 10% 5%
 
Net new brokerage accounts (962 ) 10,201 (630 ) N.M. 53%
Net new stock plan accounts 9,143 (16,936 ) 8,865 N.M. 3%
Net new banking accounts (1,886 ) (1,726 ) (1,381 ) 9% 37%
Net new accounts 6,295 (8,461 ) 6,854 N.M. (8)%
 
End of period brokerage accounts 3,587,752 3,588,714 3,438,345 % 4%
End of period stock plan accounts 1,484,389 1,475,246 1,463,286 1% 1%
End of period banking accounts 302,249   304,135   323,269   (1)% (7)%
End of period total accounts 5,374,390 5,368,095 5,224,900 % 3%
 
Customer margin balances ($B)(1) $ 8.4 $ 8.5 $ 7.1 (1)% 18%
 

Customer Assets ($B)

Security holdings $ 278.5 $ 270.1 $ 218.1 3% 28%
Sweep deposits 36.6 36.5 26.5 % 38%
Customer cash held by third parties(2) 6.9 7.1 14.1 (3)% (51)%
Customer payables (cash) 9.3   8.7   7.5   7% 24%
Brokerage customer assets 331.3   322.4   266.2   3% 24%
Unexercised stock plan holdings (vested) 37.0 37.9 29.0 (2)% 28%
Savings, checking and other banking assets 5.0   5.0   5.2   % (4)%
Total customer assets $ 373.3   $ 365.3   $ 300.4   2% 24%
 
Net new brokerage assets(3) $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.2 (40)% N.M.
Net new banking assets(3)          N.M. N.M.
Net new customer assets(3) $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.2 (40)% N.M.
 
Brokerage related cash $ 52.8 $ 52.3 $ 48.1 1% 10%
Other cash and deposits 5.0   5.0   5.2   % (4)%
Total customer cash and deposits $ 57.8 $ 57.3 $ 53.3 1% 8%
 
Managed products $ 5.1 $ 4.9 $ 3.6 4% 42%
Customer net (buy) / sell activity $ (0.1 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.7 ) N.M. N.M.
 
(1)   Represents margin receivables held on the balance sheet and customer margin balances held by a third party clearing firm. The balances held by a third party were transferred to E*TRADE Securities during the week of August 7, 2017 in connection with the integration of OptionsHouse.
(2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. During the week of August 7, 2017, customer cash held by a third party clearing firm, which had previously been included in customer cash held by third parties, was transferred in connection with the OptionsHouse integration. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.
(3) Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the same manner as unrelated third party accounts.
 

Historical metrics and financials can be found on E*TRADE Financial's corporate website at https://about.etrade.com.

About E*TRADE Financial

Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Commodity futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC, Member NFA. Banking products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC, and E*TRADE Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, the E*TRADE logo, and OptionsHouse are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.10.17
E-Trade Financial loses ground after hours as third quarter results disappoint (Proactiveinvestors)
18.10.17
Ausblick: E*TRADE FINANCIAL informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.07.17
E-Trade Financial stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
19.12.16
E-Trade Financial upgraded to buy from hold at SunTrust RH (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
RSS Feed
E*TRADE FINANCIAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
24.02.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
12.03.2009E*Trade sell Citigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Zurücklehnen und sein Geld für sich arbeiten lassen? Das wird immer schwieriger. Im Online-Seminar erhalten Sie am Dienstag ab 18 Uhr starke Tipps zum "Intelligenten Vermögensaufbau mit Portfolios".
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene E*TRADE FINANCIAL News

18.10.17Ausblick: E*TRADE FINANCIAL informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
20.10.17E-Trade Financial loses ground after hours as third quarter results disappoint
20.10.17E-Trade Financial loses ground after hours as third quarter results disappoint
Weitere E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
Anzeige

Inside

Zweifel an OPEC-Einschätzung zum Ölmarkt
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa: Mehr Fluggäste als im Gesamtjahr 2016
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
DZ BANK  Société Générale: Rechtsstreitigkeiten belasten Ergebnis, Bewertungsabschlag zu hoch
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | RWE, Henkel und Infineon im Visier der Investoren
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Die Kurve bekommen?
Sendepause für ProSiebenSat.1 Media - ist jetzt Zeit für den Einstieg?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur E*TRADE FINANCIAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Peer Group News

01:41 UhrGoldman Sachs marks stake in Weinstein Co down to zero - source
01:39 UhrGoldman Sachs marks stake in Weinstein Co down to zero: source
13.11.17Buy FedEx and UPS on global trade upside. overblown Amazon fears: Goldman Sachs
13.11.17Goldman Sachs adelt 509 Banker
13.11.17And the Winner is...TD Ameritrade Presents Its First Advocacy Leadership Award to Harold Evensky. CFP
13.11.17Wedding Bells a Financial Wake-Up Call for Americans
10.11.17Northrop Grumman to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference 2017
10.11.17Give it the Old College Try: RIAs Must Compete Harder to Recruit Top Undergrads. Finds New TD Ameritrade Survey
09.11.17TD Ameritrade Reports Monthly Metrics
09.11.17Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: There's economic anxiety in the US. but no specific reason for it

News von

860.000 Menschen in Deutschland haben keine Wohnung
Wie Städte krank machen
Wirtschaftsexperten wollen radikale Reformen bei der Grunderwerbsteuer
EU-Parlamentspräsident fordert doppelt so viel Geld für Europa
Das taugen Fondssparpläne

News von

DAX: Kurze Entspannung in Sicht
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab
Dax schließt im Minus - CompuGroup Medical-Aktie im TecDax gefragt
Siemens-Aktie nach enttäuschenden Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Nordex erwartet flaue Zeiten - Aktie auf Vier-Jahres-Tief

News von

Ende des Mietpreis-Booms? In einer deutschen Großstadt sinken die Preise schon
Albtraum-Szenario: Welche Folgen ein No-Deal-Brexit für Deutschland hätte
Während jeder auf Bitcoin Cash schaut, explodiert die fünftgrößte Kryptowährung
Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- Henkel erwartet höheren Gewinn -- RWE vermeldet dank innogy Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Google, Amazon im Fokus

Internationale Energieagentur: Öl-Ära ist noch nicht zu Ende. Welthandel treibt Hafenkonzern HHLA weiter an. Salzgitter-Konzern erzielt bestes Neunmonatsergebnis seit 2008. Softbank: Entscheidung über Uber-Beteiligung noch nicht gefallen. Preisdruck in Deutschland bleibt moderat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:53 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- Henkel erwartet höheren Gewinn -- RWE vermeldet dank innogy Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Google, Amazon im Fokus
Ausland
13:54 Uhr
Amazon Video: Filme bald kostenlos streamen - aber mit Werbung?
Ausland
14:08 Uhr
Teslas Semi Truck kommt - und "er wird den Zuschauern den Verstand rauben"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GeelyA0CACX
Nordex AGA0D655
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Siemens AG723610
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
RWE AG St.703712
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
General Electric Co.851144