E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for October 2017

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly
Activity Report for October 2017.
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for October were 215,689, a seven
percent increase from September and a 28 percent increase from the
year-ago period. Derivatives represented 31 percent of DARTs during the
month. The Company added 37,636 gross new brokerage accounts in October
and ended the month with approximately 3.6 million brokerage accounts,
which remained flat from September.
Net new brokerage assets were $0.6 billion in the month. During the
month, customer security holdings increased by $8.4 billion, and
brokerage-related cash increased by $0.5 billion to $52.8 billion.
Customer margin balances decreased $0.1 billion, ending the month at
$8.4 billion. Customers were net buyers of approximately $0.1 billion in
securities during the month.
Monthly Activity Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct-17
|
|
|
Sep-17
|
|
|
Oct-16
|
|
|
% Chg. M/M
|
|
|
% Chg. Y/Y
|
Trading days
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DARTs
|
|
|
215,689
|
|
|
|
202,499
|
|
|
|
168,739
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
28%
|
Derivative DARTs %
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross new brokerage accounts
|
|
|
37,636
|
|
|
|
35,048
|
|
|
|
30,747
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
22%
|
Gross new stock plan accounts
|
|
|
22,989
|
|
|
|
19,863
|
|
|
|
27,075
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
(15)%
|
Gross new banking accounts
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
(6)%
|
Total gross new accounts
|
|
|
60,918
|
|
|
|
55,181
|
|
|
|
58,134
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new brokerage accounts
|
|
|
(962
|
)
|
|
|
10,201
|
|
|
|
(630
|
)
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
53%
|
Net new stock plan accounts
|
|
|
9,143
|
|
|
|
(16,936
|
)
|
|
|
8,865
|
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
3%
|
Net new banking accounts
|
|
|
(1,886
|
)
|
|
|
(1,726
|
)
|
|
|
(1,381
|
)
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
37%
|
Net new accounts
|
|
|
6,295
|
|
|
|
(8,461
|
)
|
|
|
6,854
|
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
(8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period brokerage accounts
|
|
|
3,587,752
|
|
|
|
3,588,714
|
|
|
|
3,438,345
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
4%
|
End of period stock plan accounts
|
|
|
1,484,389
|
|
|
|
1,475,246
|
|
|
|
1,463,286
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
1%
|
End of period banking accounts
|
|
|
302,249
|
|
|
|
304,135
|
|
|
|
323,269
|
|
|
|
(1)%
|
|
|
(7)%
|
End of period total accounts
|
|
|
5,374,390
|
|
|
|
5,368,095
|
|
|
|
5,224,900
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer margin balances ($B)(1)
|
|
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
(1)%
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer Assets ($B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security holdings
|
|
|
$
|
278.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
270.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
218.1
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
28%
|
Sweep deposits
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
38%
|
Customer cash held by third parties(2)
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
(3)%
|
|
|
(51)%
|
Customer payables (cash)
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
24%
|
Brokerage customer assets
|
|
|
331.3
|
|
|
|
322.4
|
|
|
|
266.2
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
24%
|
Unexercised stock plan holdings (vested)
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
|
(2)%
|
|
|
28%
|
Savings, checking and other banking assets
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
(4)%
|
Total customer assets
|
|
|
$
|
373.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
365.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
300.4
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new brokerage assets(3)
|
|
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(40)%
|
|
|
N.M.
|
Net new banking assets(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
N.M.
|
Net new customer assets(3)
|
|
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(40)%
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokerage related cash
|
|
|
$
|
52.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
48.1
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
10%
|
Other cash and deposits
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
(4)%
|
Total customer cash and deposits
|
|
|
$
|
57.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
53.3
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managed products
|
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
42%
|
Customer net (buy) / sell activity
|
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents margin receivables held on the balance sheet and customer
margin balances held by a third party clearing firm. The balances
held by a third party were transferred to E*TRADE Securities during
the week of August 7, 2017 in connection with the integration of
OptionsHouse.
|
(2)
|
|
Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE and
includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at
unaffiliated financial institutions. During the week of August 7,
2017, customer cash held by a third party clearing firm, which had
previously been included in customer cash held by third parties, was
transferred in connection with the OptionsHouse integration.
Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the
Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately
available for liquidity purposes.
|
(3)
|
|
Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing
customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing
customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage
assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the
same manner as unrelated third party accounts.
|
|
|
Historical metrics and financials can be found on E*TRADE Financial's
corporate website at https://about.etrade.com.
About E*TRADE Financial
Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC,
Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through
E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.
Commodity futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures
LLC, Member NFA. Banking products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Bank, a federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. E*TRADE
Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC,
and E*TRADE Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information
is available at www.etrade.com.
Important Notices
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, the E*TRADE logo, and OptionsHouse are
trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation.
ETFC-G
© 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
