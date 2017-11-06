06.11.2017 14:05
E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Houston

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will host an Education Day at the JW Marriott Houston in Houston, TX on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial professionals.

  • Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection of 22 specialized sessions.
  • Financial Consultants from the E*TRADE Houston branch, members of the E*TRADE Active Trader Team, and futures specialists from E*TRADE and CME Group will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement planning, derivatives trading, and futures trading.
  • E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer.

Sessions run concurrently across four tracks and range from investing basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend any sessions across all tracks:

                       
  Time (CT)     Trading Track       Options Track       Investing Track       Futures Track  
  8:00
9:00 a.m. 		    Breakfast and Registration  
  9:00
10:00 a.m. 		   

The Value of a
Stock

Learn how
fundamental
indicators can be
used to analyze
and compare
stocks.

 

     

Getting Started
with Options

Explains the basic
concepts and
definitions behind
options.

     

Four Steps to
Investing for a
Financial Goal

Learn how to define
goals and develop an
appropriate asset
allocation for each.

         
 

10:15

11:15 a.m.

   

The Market for
Stocks

Learn exchanges,
indexes, market
sectors, and
frameworks for
stock selection.

 

     

Using Options for
Speculation

Discover what to
consider when
using options as a
substitute for stock.

     

Building a Portfolio
with Mutual Funds
and ETFs

Learn how to create a
diversified portfolio with
ETFs and mutual funds.

         
 

11:30 a.m.
12:30
p.m.

   

Using Stock
Charts

Discover the
basics of chart
analysis using
E*TRADE tools.

     

Basic Options
Income Strategies

Understand two
income strategies
for options trading.

     

Investing for a More
Tax-Efficient Retirement

Discusses how
allocating investments
and asset classes may
add more tax efficiency
to your retirement
income.

 

     

Why Trade Futures

Learn how futures may
fit into your trading
strategy.

 
  1:30
2:30 p.m. 		   

Finding and
Opening Your
Trade

See how to use
charts to identify
patterns,
indicators, and
trade signals.

 

     

Options for
Protection

Learn how to use
protective put
options to develop
a broad approach
to managing risk.

     

Income Investments

Learn the range of
investment choices you
have for an income-
oriented portfolio.

     

Futures Trading at
E*TRADE

Learn how to view
futures quotes, as well
as other useful trading
tips.

 
  2:45
3:45 p.m. 		   

Managing and
Exiting Your
Trade

Learn how to use
charts and
checklists to
manage risk, set
price targets, and
exit trades.

 

     

Using Spreads for
Higher Probability
Options Trades

Learn about spread
trading with two
basic strategies:
bull call spreads
and bear put
spreads.

     

Paying Yourself in
Retirement: Creating
a Sustainable
Withdrawal Plan

Highlights portfolio
withdrawal techniques
to help combat inflation
and market risk in
retirement.

     

Focusing on the Tech
Sector: Stocks and
Futures

Understand how futures
relate to FANG tech
stocks, including capital
requirements, tax
efficiencies, and more.

 
 

4:00

5:00 p.m.

   

Introducing
Options for
Stock Traders

Learn the
dynamic role
options may play
in your portfolio.

     

Advanced Options
Income Strategies

Learn how to create
an options income
portfolio with limited
dollar risk and high
probability
outcomes.

 

     

Taking Advantage of
Roth Accounts:
Generating Tax-Free
Income in Retirement

Highlights the benefits
and rules of Roth IRAs,
Roth employer plans,
and Roth conversions.

     

The Search for
Volatility

Learn how metrics like
volatility percentile
rankings can help you
find opportunities.

 
 

Visit the E*TRADE Education Day site for registration details. Download the E*TRADE Events mobile app on iTunes or Android app stores to view the agenda, session details, venue information, and session presentations and materials.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax consequences.

Please read the important disclosures below.

Important Note: Futures and options transactions are complex and carry a high degree of risk. They are intended for sophisticated investors and are not suitable for everyone. For more information, see the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options, which can be found online at etrade.com/futures. View the E*TRADE Futures LLC disclosure documents and other financial information. Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options, including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless. Also, the specific risks associated with selling cash-secured puts include the risk that the underlying stock could be purchased at the exercise price when the current market value is less than the exercise price the put seller will receive. Moreover, there are specific risks associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions, because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of their investment in a relatively short period of time.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect against loss in declining markets.

The material provided by E*TRADE Securities or by a third party not affiliated with E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its affiliates direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. The information contained in the third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE and E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

