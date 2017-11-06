E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Houston

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will
host an Education Day at the JW
Marriott Houston in Houston, TX on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary sessions for
investors and traders interested in learning from financial
professionals.
-
Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection
of 22 specialized sessions.
-
Financial Consultants from the E*TRADE Houston branch, members of the
E*TRADE Active Trader Team, and futures specialists from E*TRADE and
CME Group will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing,
retirement planning, derivatives trading, and futures trading.
-
E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join whether or not they are an E*TRADE
customer.
Sessions run concurrently across four tracks and range from investing
basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend
any sessions across all tracks:
Time (CT)
|
Trading Track
|
Options Track
|
Investing Track
|
Futures Track
8:00
9:00 a.m.
9:00
10:00 a.m.
The Value of a
Stock
Learn how
fundamental
indicators can be
used to
analyze
and compare
stocks.
|
Getting Started
with Options
Explains the basic
concepts and
definitions behind
options.
|
Four Steps to
Investing for a
Financial Goal
Learn how to define
goals and develop an
appropriate
asset
allocation for each.
10:15
11:15 a.m.
The Market for
Stocks
Learn exchanges,
indexes, market
sectors, and
frameworks
for
stock selection.
|
Using Options for
Speculation
Discover what to
consider when
using options as a
substitute
for stock.
|
Building a Portfolio
with Mutual Funds
and ETFs
Learn how to create a
diversified portfolio with
ETFs
and mutual funds.
11:30 a.m.
12:30
p.m.
Using Stock
Charts
Discover the
basics of chart
analysis using
E*TRADE
tools.
|
Basic Options
Income Strategies
Understand two
income strategies
for options trading.
|
Investing for a More
Tax-Efficient Retirement
Discusses how
allocating investments
and asset classes
may
add more tax efficiency
to your retirement
income.
|
Why Trade Futures
Learn how futures may
fit into your trading
strategy.
1:30
2:30 p.m.
Finding and
Opening Your
Trade
See how to use
charts to identify
patterns,
indicators,
and
trade signals.
|
Options for
Protection
Learn how to use
protective put
options to develop
a
broad approach
to managing risk.
|
Income Investments
Learn the range of
investment choices you
have for an
income-
oriented portfolio.
|
Futures Trading at
E*TRADE
Learn how to view
futures quotes, as well
as other
useful trading
tips.
2:45
3:45 p.m.
Managing and
Exiting Your
Trade
Learn how to use
charts and
checklists to
manage
risk, set
price targets, and
exit trades.
|
Using Spreads for
Higher Probability
Options Trades
Learn about spread
trading with two
basic strategies:
bull
call spreads
and bear put
spreads.
|
Paying Yourself in
Retirement: Creating
a Sustainable
Withdrawal Plan
Highlights portfolio
withdrawal techniques
to help
combat inflation
and market risk in
retirement.
|
Focusing on the Tech
Sector: Stocks and
Futures
Understand how futures
relate to FANG tech
stocks,
including capital
requirements, tax
efficiencies, and
more.
4:00
5:00 p.m.
Introducing
Options for
Stock Traders
Learn the
dynamic role
options may play
in your
portfolio.
|
Advanced Options
Income Strategies
Learn how to create
an options income
portfolio with
limited
dollar risk and high
probability
outcomes.
|
Taking Advantage of
Roth Accounts:
Generating Tax-Free
Income in Retirement
Highlights the benefits
and rules of Roth IRAs,
Roth
employer plans,
and Roth conversions.
|
The Search for
Volatility
Learn how metrics like
volatility percentile
rankings
can help you
find opportunities.
|
Visit the E*TRADE Education
Day site for registration details. Download the E*TRADE Events
mobile app on iTunes
or Android
app stores to view the agenda, session details, venue information,
and session presentations and materials.
Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com
to inquire.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed
Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a
Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by
E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries.
More information is available at www.etrade.com.
