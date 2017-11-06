E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Houston

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will host an Education Day at the JW Marriott Houston in Houston, TX on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial professionals.

Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection of 22 specialized sessions.

Financial Consultants from the E*TRADE Houston branch, members of the E*TRADE Active Trader Team, and futures specialists from E*TRADE and CME Group will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement planning, derivatives trading, and futures trading.

E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer.

Sessions run concurrently across four tracks and range from investing basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend any sessions across all tracks:

Time (CT) Trading Track Options Track Investing Track Futures Track 8:00

9:00 a.m. Breakfast and Registration 9:00

10:00 a.m. The Value of a

Stock

Learn how

fundamental

indicators can be

used to analyze

and compare

stocks. Getting Started

with Options Explains the basic

concepts and

definitions behind

options. Four Steps to

Investing for a

Financial Goal

Learn how to define

goals and develop an

appropriate asset

allocation for each. 10:15

11:15 a.m. The Market for

Stocks

Learn exchanges,

indexes, market

sectors, and

frameworks for

stock selection. Using Options for

Speculation

Discover what to

consider when

using options as a

substitute for stock. Building a Portfolio

with Mutual Funds

and ETFs

Learn how to create a

diversified portfolio with

ETFs and mutual funds. 11:30 a.m.

12:30

p.m. Using Stock

Charts

Discover the

basics of chart

analysis using

E*TRADE tools. Basic Options

Income Strategies

Understand two

income strategies

for options trading. Investing for a More

Tax-Efficient Retirement

Discusses how

allocating investments

and asset classes may

add more tax efficiency

to your retirement

income. Why Trade Futures

Learn how futures may

fit into your trading

strategy. 1:30

2:30 p.m. Finding and

Opening Your

Trade See how to use

charts to identify

patterns,

indicators, and

trade signals. Options for

Protection

Learn how to use

protective put

options to develop

a broad approach

to managing risk. Income Investments

Learn the range of

investment choices you

have for an income-

oriented portfolio. Futures Trading at

E*TRADE Learn how to view

futures quotes, as well

as other useful trading

tips. 2:45

3:45 p.m. Managing and

Exiting Your

Trade Learn how to use

charts and

checklists to

manage risk, set

price targets, and

exit trades. Using Spreads for

Higher Probability

Options Trades

Learn about spread

trading with two

basic strategies:

bull call spreads

and bear put

spreads. Paying Yourself in

Retirement: Creating

a Sustainable

Withdrawal Plan

Highlights portfolio

withdrawal techniques

to help combat inflation

and market risk in

retirement. Focusing on the Tech

Sector: Stocks and

Futures

Understand how futures

relate to FANG tech

stocks, including capital

requirements, tax

efficiencies, and more. 4:00

5:00 p.m. Introducing

Options for

Stock Traders

Learn the

dynamic role

options may play

in your portfolio. Advanced Options

Income Strategies

Learn how to create

an options income

portfolio with limited

dollar risk and high

probability

outcomes. Taking Advantage of

Roth Accounts:

Generating Tax-Free

Income in Retirement

Highlights the benefits

and rules of Roth IRAs,

Roth employer plans,

and Roth conversions. The Search for

Volatility

Learn how metrics like

volatility percentile

rankings can help you

find opportunities.

Visit the E*TRADE Education Day site for registration details. Download the E*TRADE Events mobile app on iTunes or Android app stores to view the agenda, session details, venue information, and session presentations and materials.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

