EA to Acquire Respawn Entertainment

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today an agreement to
acquire Respawn Entertainment, LLC, a leading independent game
development studio and creators of AAA shooter and action games
including the critically-acclaimed Titanfall franchise. Respawn
brings to EA the proven leadership and studio talent behind Titanfall and
Titanfall 2, two of the most highly-rated shooter titles in the
last five years. The acquisition builds on a successful publishing
partnership between Respawn and EA, with multiple projects currently in
development a new title in the Titanfall franchise, a game set
in the Star Wars universe and a VR gaming experience.
"Weve seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a
development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring
creative mindset, said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "Our
longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the
boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for
players around the world. Together, weve brought this to life in the Titanfall
franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting
plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future.
"We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the
best talent in the industry, and to be a top developer of innovative
games, said Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment. "We felt that
now was the time to join an industry leader that brings the resources
and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our
culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years
with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and were excited to
combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and
our players.
Respawn is the creator and developer of the critically-acclaimed Titanfall
franchise that energized the first-person shooter genre with its
innovative gameplay. The first game, Titanfall, was published by
EA in 2014, and received global recognition with more than 75 top
awards. Fans and critics fell in love with the games refreshing,
fast-paced multiplayer gameplay. Respawn and EA launched Titanfall 2 in
late 2016, with a new single-player campaign and expanded multiplayer
gameplay, resulting in one of the years top-rated shooters.
Respawn will join EAs Worldwide Studios organization, a global creative
collective of leading game development studios bringing to life an
unmatched portfolio of top games and services across all major platforms.
Under the agreement, EA will pay $151 million in cash, and up to $164
million in long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to
employees, which will vest over four years. In addition, EA may be
required to pay additional variable cash consideration that is
contingent upon achievement of certain performance milestones, relating
to the development of future titles, through the end of calendar 2022.
The additional consideration is limited to a maximum of $140 million.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar 2017 or
soon thereafter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary
closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to EAs
net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and
online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and
personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players
around the world.
In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The
Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed,
Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is
available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants
vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. NBA, John Madden, NFL
and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with
permission. Titanfall is a trademark of Respawn Entertainment, LLC. STAR
WARS © & TM 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
About Respawn Entertainment
Founded in 2010, Respawn Entertainment is an independent videogame
development studio based in Los Angeles, California. Founded by the team
behind the multi-billion dollar franchise Call of Duty, Respawn
is responsible for creating the Titanfall franchise reaching
nearly 20 million players worldwide. More information about Respawn is
available at www.respawn.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006677/en/