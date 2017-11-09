09.11.2017 23:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

EA to Acquire Respawn Entertainment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today an agreement to acquire Respawn Entertainment, LLC, a leading independent game development studio and creators of AAA shooter and action games including the critically-acclaimed Titanfall franchise. Respawn brings to EA the proven leadership and studio talent behind Titanfall and Titanfall 2, two of the most highly-rated shooter titles in the last five years. The acquisition builds on a successful publishing partnership between Respawn and EA, with multiple projects currently in development  a new title in the Titanfall franchise, a game set in the Star Wars universe and a VR gaming experience.

"Weve seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring creative mindset, said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "Our longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for players around the world. Together, weve brought this to life in the Titanfall franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future.

"We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the best talent in the industry, and to be a top developer of innovative games, said Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment. "We felt that now was the time to join an industry leader that brings the resources and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and were excited to combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players.

Respawn is the creator and developer of the critically-acclaimed Titanfall franchise that energized the first-person shooter genre with its innovative gameplay. The first game, Titanfall, was published by EA in 2014, and received global recognition with more than 75 top awards. Fans and critics fell in love with the games refreshing, fast-paced multiplayer gameplay. Respawn and EA launched Titanfall 2 in late 2016, with a new single-player campaign and expanded multiplayer gameplay, resulting in one of the years top-rated shooters.

Respawn will join EAs Worldwide Studios organization, a global creative collective of leading game development studios bringing to life an unmatched portfolio of top games and services across all major platforms.

Under the agreement, EA will pay $151 million in cash, and up to $164 million in long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to employees, which will vest over four years. In addition, EA may be required to pay additional variable cash consideration that is contingent upon achievement of certain performance milestones, relating to the development of future titles, through the end of calendar 2022. The additional consideration is limited to a maximum of $140 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar 2017 or soon thereafter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to EAs net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. NBA, John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. Titanfall is a trademark of Respawn Entertainment, LLC. STAR WARS © & TM 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Respawn Entertainment

Founded in 2010, Respawn Entertainment is an independent videogame development studio based in Los Angeles, California. Founded by the team behind the multi-billion dollar franchise Call of Duty, Respawn is responsible for creating the Titanfall franchise reaching nearly 20 million players worldwide. More information about Respawn is available at www.respawn.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.11.17
New Star Wars film trilogy coming from Rian Johnson - CNET (Cnet)
09.11.17
Electronic Arts to buy maker of 'Titanfall" videogame series (Market Watch)
08.11.17
Nvidia TitanXp: 1200 US-Dollar teure Sammlergrafikkarten für Star-Wars-Fans (Heise)
07.11.17
Nvidia Star Wars GPUs embrace the light *and* dark sides - CNET (Cnet)
06.11.17
Subtle Star Wars high heel boots are a thing now - CNET (Cnet)
04.11.17
Electronic Arts Gushes Cash (MotleyFool)
03.11.17
Star Wars won't end with Episode IX: More stories coming - CNET (Cnet)
03.11.17
Star Wars star Mark Hamill poses with a pack of porgs - CNET (Cnet)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Electronic Arts News
RSS Feed
Electronic Arts zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.10.2017Electronic Arts OverweightBarclays Capital
13.09.2017Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
18.07.2017Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2017Electronic Arts OverweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
01.02.2017Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
04.10.2017Electronic Arts OverweightBarclays Capital
13.09.2017Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
18.07.2017Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2017Electronic Arts OverweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
01.02.2017Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.02.2017Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
02.11.2016Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
26.10.2016Electronic Arts NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.07.2015Electronic Arts NeutralMKM Partners
06.05.2015Electronic Arts NeutralUBS AG
03.02.2012Electronic Arts sellDeutsche Bank Securities
06.06.2011Electronic Arts sellJyske Bank Group
14.12.2009Electronic Arts neues KurszielPiper Jaffray & Co.
11.12.2008Electronic Arts DowngradeBarclays Capital
03.11.2006Electronic Arts neues KurszielDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Electronic Arts Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Electronic Arts

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Electronic Arts News

24.10.17Activision Blizzard. Electronic Arts und Take-Two – die Großen sind Top
29.10.17Ausblick: Electronic Arts präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
19.10.17Top-Spiel verschoben – Electronic Arts fällt
01.11.17Stocks to Watch: Facebook. US Steel. Electronic Arts. American Airlines. HP. Wynn Resorts
08.11.17Nvidia TitanXp: 1200 US-Dollar teure Sammlergrafikkarten für Star-Wars-Fans
18.10.17Morning Movers: Chipotle Drops. Transocean Slips. Electronic Arts Slumps
04.11.17Electronic Arts Gushes Cash
17.10.17Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title
01.11.17EA Falls 5%; Are Investors Missing the Forest for the Trees?
14.10.17c't zockt ab 9 Uhr LIVE: Schnellbau-Weltrekordversuch Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Weitere Electronic Arts News
Anzeige

Inside

Anlage an den Kapitalmärkten lohnt sich auch im Alter
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Blackrock - Zweite Abwärtswelle. Tendenz: Abwärts
DZ BANK  Allianz: Gewinnstabilität unterstrichen
Schwache globale Goldnachfrage im dritten Quartal
Wer des Spiels nicht kann, soll zusehen
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursverluste möglich
Vontobel: Neues Partizipationszertifikat auf Bitcoin mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
HSBC: Grand City Properties S.A. (Daily) - Dreiecksausbruch als Katalysator
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Electronic Arts-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Electronic Arts Peer Group News

09.11.17Apple. Microsoft und Google haben die Wirtschaft revolutioniert: Die Giganten der Digitalisierung
09.11.17Stream your favorite Hulu shows on the Nintendo Switch - CNET
09.11.17Microsoft stock price target raised to $105 from $82 at UBS
09.11.17Wer des Spiels nicht kann. soll zusehen
09.11.17Activision Blizzard: Humvee-Hersteller verklagt „Call of Duty“-Macher
09.11.17ROUNDUP: Humvee-Hersteller verklagt Anbieter des Videospiels 'Call of Duty'
09.11.17'Pokémon Go'-Entwickler macht Harry-Potter-Spiel
09.11.17Renditestarkes Depot: Wo jede Menge Chancen winken
08.11.17Humvee verklagt 'Call of Duty'-Macher in Markenrechtsstreit
08.11.17Why Microsoft Stock Jumped Nearly 12% in October

News von

Die Erosion der Mittelschicht
Zwölf Tage am Stück arbeiten ist rechtens
Fast sieben Millionen Deutsche sind verschuldet
So gefährlich ist die verspätete Steuererklärung
Horrorszenario für deutsche Sparer

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax tritt auf der Stelle - Heidelberg Cement-Aktie gefragt
Anleger kriegen angesichts der Flut schwacher Quartalszahlen kalte Füsse
Siemens-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern wird wieder zur Großbaustelle
DAX: Pause auf hohem Niveau

News von

Ein niederländisches Unternehmen hat es offenbar geschafft, die Reichweite des Tesla Model S zu verdoppeln
Lamborghini hat gemeinsam mit MIT-Forschern ein Elektroauto entwickelt - es sieht atemberaubend aus
Tesla reduziert durch ein Update die wahnsinnige Beschleunigung seiner Autos
8 Gründe, warum Sie das iPhone 8 statt des iPhone X kaufen sollten
Nahost-Experten: Was das Chaos in Saudi-Arabien für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt klar im Minus -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens, ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Apple ist als erstes Unternehmen weltweit 900 Milliarden Dollar wert. Talfahrt von Nordex-Aktie geht nach schwachem Vestas-Auslick weiter. Jeder Zehnte in Deutschland überschuldet. Lufthansa befördert in zehn Monaten mehr Passagiere als 2016. Singulus-Aktie unter Druck. Goldnachfrage fällt auf Acht-Jahres-Tief - Bitcoin und Aktien beliebter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.11.17
DAX schließt klar im Minus -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens, ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Webinare
09.11.17
Mit nachhaltigen Anlagestrategien Risiken verringern - und Renditen steigern
Sonstiges
09.11.17
Hard Fork verschoben - die Spaltung kommt vorerst nicht: Was bedeutet das jetzt für den Bitcoin?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens AG723610
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
adidas AGA1EWWW