EANS-Adhoc: KA Finanz AG / Supervisory board approves refinancing framework with ABBAG

Next step for possible surrender of banking licence and organisation of KA Finanz AG as a "wind-down entity" pursuant to the Austrian Bank Recovery and Resolution Act

Company Information 08.06.2017

Vienna - With reference to the ad-hoc announcement dated 26 April 2017, KA Finanz AG (KF) announces that the supervisory board of KF today approved the conclusion of a framework agreement with ABBAG - Abbaumanagementgesellschaft des Bundes (ABBAG), which is solely owned by the Republic of Austria, for the future refinancing of KF by ABBAG. The framework agreement provides for refinancing facilities in a total volume of EUR 8.2 billion. These facilities are intended to replace in future the entire current refinancing of KF. Obligations of KF under existing bonds and private placements will continue to be satisfied, including redemption at full nominal value when due.

The framework agreement with ABBAG is scheduled to be concluded on 9 June 2017.

After such approval by the supervisory board of KF, the general meeting of KF resolved that the company - subject to the required approval by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht, FMA) - be operated permanently as a "wind-down entity" (Abbaugesellschaft) pursuant to section 162 of the Austrian Bank Recovery and Resolution Act (Bundesgesetz über die Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken, BaSAG). For such purpose, KF has to file a corresponding application with the FMA. Upon approval of the application by the FMA, the banking licence of KF will cease.

The application for the operation of KF as "wind-down unit" pursuant to the BaSAG with the FMA is scheduled to be filed on 9 June 2017.

Stock exchange(s): Vienna, Luxembourg

Further inquiry note: KA Finanz AG A-1092 Vienna, Tuerkenstrasse 9 Helmut Urban, Chairman of the Management Board Phone: +43(0)1/310 06 06-600 Mail: info@kafinanz.at

