EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Very weak operating Q1 2017 result expected / Semperit suspends outlook

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings Forecast 10.04.2017

The operating business development of the Semperit Group is expected to lead to a very weak result in the first quarter of 2017. This was largely impacted by the adverse trend of raw materials prices, which we managed to pass on to customers only partially and with a time lag. The Management Board of Semperit came today to the conclusion that out of this market development a considerable negative impact on operating earnings compared with the previous year can also be expected for the next months to come.

The adjusted EBIT for the 2017 financial year (without one-off effects from the joint venture transaction) will therefore be significantly below the adjusted EBIT of 2016 (EUR 41 million after deduction of the earnings contribution from the ThaiSSC / Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd.).

In the course of the current revision of the planning process for 2017, the Management Board has come to the conclusion today that the long-term earnings outlookfor the Sempermed segment (Medical Sector) must be subjected to a critical review compared with the previous assessment. This might result in a significant impairment in the Sempermed segment.

Furthermore, the Management Board has decided today to review measures for profitability enhancement and the IT strategy. This might lead to significant one-off charges in the next quarters.

These developments have prompted the Management Board to change the outlook for 2017. Due to limited visibility, the outlook for 2017 has been suspended. Because of the issues mentioned above, a specific guidance range cannot be provided.

As communicated on 10 March 2017, Semperit is expecting unchanged significant positive effects from the joint venture transaction, which will affect earnings in the first quarter of 2017.

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2017 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)- - 10 01 AM EDT 04-10-17