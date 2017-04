EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abu...

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement:

Person, triggering the disclosure:

Name: Manfred Leitner (natural person)

Reason for the disclosure requirement:

Reason: Person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of a managing board

Issuer subject to the publication requirement:

Name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft LEI: 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

Details of the transaction:

Description of financial instrument: Aktie der OMV Aktiengesellschaft ISIN: AT0000743059 Type of transaction: Conditional transaction Date: 2017-03-31 Currency: Euro

_____________________________________________ | Price | No of items | _____________________________________________ | 0,- | 17.971 Stück | _____________________________________________

Total amount traded: 17.971 Stück Total price traded: 0,- Avg. price traded: 0.- Place: Outside a trading venue Explanation: The shares to be transferred come from an annual performance share plan for Executive Board members of OMV which is an integral part of their annual bonus agreement of 2016 (Matching Share Plan - "MSP 2016"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of the Executive Board member's annual gross cash bonus and of OMV's average share price during the calculation period November 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017. The concrete share grant for the Executive Board member under the MSP 2016, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 17,971 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2017. The transfer of the shares is executed on the next business day after the vesting date (based on OMV's closing price at the Vienna Stock Exchange on the vesting date). The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Further inquiry note: OMV Aktiengesellschaft Robert Eichler, SVP Internal Audit & Compliance +43 (0)1 40440 27775 Trabrennstraße 6-8 1020 Wien

