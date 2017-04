EANS-PVR: Lenzing AG / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

Person/company obliged to make the notification: =---------------------------------- Name: B & C Privatstiftung Place: Wien State: Österreich

Name of shareholder(s): B & C Holding Österreich GmbH, B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.4.2017

In the course of a demerger within the group, the 15.930.001 voting rights (equivalent to a little more than 60.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft directly held by B & C Industrieholding GmbH have been transferred to B & C Holding Österreich GmbH. As a result of this demerger, B & C Holding Österreich GmbH now directly holds 15,930,001 voting rights (equivalent to a little more than 60.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B & C Industrieholding GmbH no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Furthermore, 680,959 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 2.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B & C Privatstiftung via its subsidiary B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG pursuant to sec 92 (4) Stock Exchange Act. In total, 16,610,960 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 62.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are, therefore, still attributable to B & C Privatstiftung pursuant to sec 92 (4) Stock Exchange Act.

In this context, B & C Privatstiftung notes that further restructuring will take place within its group. The shareholdings in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft will not change due to this internal restructuring and after all restructuring steps have been completed B & C Group will still hold 16,610,960 voting rights (equivalent to approx.. 62.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled | _directly | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | (%) | held | | |__________|______________|___________|____________|_directly_(%)|_____________| | 1 |B & C | | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |B & C Holding | | | | | | 2 |Österreich | 1 | 60,00 %| | 60,00 %| |__________|GmbH__________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |B & C Iota | 1 | 2,56 %| | 2,56 %| |__________|GmbH_&_Co_KG__|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 4 |B & C Helios | 1 | | 50,00 %| 50,00 %| |__________|GmbH__________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|______________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________|

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2017 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)- - 10 26 AM EDT 04-10-17