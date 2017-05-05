EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - ATTACH...

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction: Notification now also copied in text format into the announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG
Dublin, 19.5.2017
Overview
1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: FMR LLC
City: Wilmington
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.5.2017
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 4,76 % | 0,99 % | 5,75 % | 20.573.434 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 5,02 % | 0,00 % | 5,02 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
____________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting |
|rights |
|attached to |
|shares______|
| | Number of | % of voting |
|_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____|
| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)|
|__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|AT0000831706|_______________|________978.740|_______________|_________4,76_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A_|____978.740____|____4,76_%_____|
______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial|
|/ Other |
|Instruments |
|pursuant to |
|Sec. 91a para.|
|1_No._1_BörseG|
| | | | Number of | |
| | | | voting | |
| | | |rights that may| |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights |
| | | | | |
| | | | instrument is | |
|______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________|
|right to | |no specific | | |
|recall stock |19/05/2017 |term period | 203.494| 0,99 %|
|on_loan_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________203.494|_________0,99_%|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: |
|Financial /|
|Other |
|Instruments|
|pursuant to|
|Sec. 91a |
|para. 1 No.|
|3_BörseG___|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or
the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
_____________________________________________________________________________
| | | | | Financial/ | |
| | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both|
| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) |
| | | by No. | |held directly| |
|__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________|
|____1_____|FMR_LLC_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |Fidelity | | | | |
| 2 |Management &| 1 | | | |
| |Research | | | | |
|__________|Company_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 3 |FMR Co., | 2 | 4,76 %| 0,99 %| 5,75 %|
|__________|Inc.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The shares and voting rights in this disclosure are directly owned by funds
managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned Section 8. Chain of
control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been
granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in
relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them.
Dublin am 19.5.2017
Inquiry note:
Martina Büchele
Group Communications Manager
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621
martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com
Stefan Marin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com
