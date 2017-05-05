EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - ATTACH...

24.05.2017 00:02
EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In connection with this announcement please see the attached notification (PDF) pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG.

Correction: Notification now also copied in text format into the announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG Dublin, 19.5.2017 Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.5.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,76 % | 0,99 % | 5,75 % | 20.573.434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 5,02 % | 0,00 % | 5,02 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares______| | | Number of | % of voting | |_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)| |__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________| |AT0000831706|_______________|________978.740|_______________|_________4,76_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A_|____978.740____|____4,76_%_____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |right to | |no specific | | | |recall stock |19/05/2017 |term period | 203.494| 0,99 %| |on_loan_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________203.494|_________0,99_%|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 2 |Management &| 1 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |FMR Co., | 2 | 4,76 %| 0,99 %| 5,75 %| |__________|Inc.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The shares and voting rights in this disclosure are directly owned by funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned Section 8. Chain of control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them. Dublin am 19.5.2017

Inquiry note: Martina Büchele Group Communications Manager Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621 martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

end of original announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/6/10005663/1/2017-05-23_Semperit_Beteiligungsmeldung_EN.pdf

