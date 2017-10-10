Eaton Facilities in Puerto Rico Have Returned to Operation Following Impact of Hurricanes

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced that its facilities
have returned to operation following the recent hurricanes in Puerto
Rico. Eaton operates four facilities in Puerto Rico, manufacturing
principally low- and medium-voltage circuit protection components. The
total employee population at the plants is approximately 1,500.
"We have been in contact with almost all of our employees and continue
our outreach efforts to communicate with our remaining employees across
Puerto Rico, said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive
officer. "Our thoughts are with our employees and their families.
Company actions are underway to assist with the relief efforts and to
support the affected communities where our employees live and work. We
have also established a relief fund to assist our employees as they
begin to rebuild their lives.
"We are fortunate that our facilities overall experienced only modest
damage. We have resumed operations in all facilities, and at some plants
are nearing output levels we had before the storms, said Arnold. "We
continue to experience logistics and infrastructure challenges, as the
island struggles to repair the significant damage to infrastructure.
Eaton estimates the recent natural disasters, including Hurricanes
Maria, Irma and Harvey, as well as the earthquake in Mexico City,
impacted third quarter 2017 net income and operating earnings per share
by a negative $0.03.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2017 earnings on Tuesday,
October 31, 2017, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The
company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. United States Eastern
time that day to discuss third quarter 2017 earnings results with
securities analysts and institutional investors.
The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be
accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Results link on
Eatons home page, which is www.eaton.com.
The call replay and news release will also be available from this web
link.
Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We
provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively
manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently,
safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of
life and the environment through the use of power management
technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and
sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more
information, visit Eaton.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the
impact of recent natural disasters on third quarter net income and
operating earnings per share. These statements should be used with
caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of
which are outside the companys control. The following factors could
cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements: unanticipated difficulties repairing local
infrastructure and logistics systems in locations affected by recent
natural disasters, and unanticipated material or other production costs.
We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010006662/en/