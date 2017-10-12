GB announced today that the EchoStar 105/ SES-11 satellite was
successfully launched into space on SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket from the
Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 00:53 CEST. This is the second time
SES has launched on a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket, and the fourth
launch with SpaceX. SES was the first commercial customer to launch on a
Falcon 9 in 2013.
Built by Airbus, EchoStar 105/ SES-11 is a dual-mission satellite,
providing SES with a C-band payload of 24 transponders of 36 MHz, owned
and operated by SES, marketed under the name SES-11, and EchoStar with
24 Ku-band transponders of 36 MHz, marketed as EchoStar 105. The
high-powered communications satellite replaces C-band capacity for
AMC-18 and Ku-band capacity for AMC-15 at the 105 degrees West orbital
slot.
SES-11 is designed to accelerate the development of the US Prime video
neighbourhood and the delivery of high definition (HD) and ultra-high
definition (UHD) channels. It offers comprehensive coverage over North
America, including Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean. The satellite's
C-band capacity is optimised for digital television delivery, and will
join SES-1 and SES-3 at the centre of SESs North American orbital arc
which reaches more than 100 million TV homes and 100% penetration in the
US.
SES-11 will be utilised for the expansion of SESs North America Ultra
HD platform, which hosts the world's largest Ultra HD bouquet of 10
Ultra HD channels and reaches a combined audience of more than 10
million subscribers.
SES-11 will also empower business and government customers to capture
new opportunities and expand their reach across the region.
Martin Halliwell, Chief Technology Officer of SES, said, "The successful
launch of SES-11 further strengthens the centre of SESs North American
orbital arc and enables us to continue to provide a premium C-band
service to the leading cable operators across the US. We are also proud
to launch on another SpaceX flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket and to
continuously participate in innovative technology developments within
the launch industry.
Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO at SpaceX, "We are pleased to
continue working together with SES, a company that strongly supports
innovation and SpaceXs proven launch capabilities.
