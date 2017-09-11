Ecoslops and Galp Giving a New Life to Oil Residues

Regulatory News:
Ecoslops (Paris:ALESA) (ISIN: FR0011490648; Ticker: ALESA / PEA-PME
eligible), an innovative technology company that regenerates
ship-generated hydrocarbon residues (or "slops) into valuable new fuels
and light bitumen, today announced the implementation of a long term
agreement with Galp for the supply of refined cut to the Sines Refinery
of Galp.
ECOSLOPS and Galp have signed and performed a supply agreement under
which Galp will purchase the refined cut produced by Ecoslops at market
price at its refinery at Sines.
In order to deliver to Galp refinery, ECOSLOPS has built a dedicated
pipeline connection between its tanks and the Galp crude oil pipeline.
The first deliveries to Galp took place on August, achieving a combined
volume of 1 200 tons. This agreement, scheduled to last until the end of
2020, benefits both parties through the avoidance of logistics costs.
Annual volume will fluctuate according to ECOSLOPS feedstock, being
estimated at this stage to 10.000 tons / year can be delivered
Vincent
Favier, Chairman and CEO of Ecoslops, said: "It
is a great pleasure to enter this agreement with Galp for many reasons.
Firstly, it provides further concrete evidence that our products achieve
the best possible standards. It also demonstrates that our circular
economy model works perfectly, as part of the light product sold to Galp
is produced by slops generated by the tankers that are regularly calling
at Sines for the Galp refinery. Finally, I would like to thank Galp for
their trust and the partnership spirit that has driven our discussion
since the start.
José Carlos Silva, COO Trading & Refining of Galp, said: "This
first delivery is the result of a vision, after Ecoslops and Galp agreed
in 2013 to establish a partnership to address the recycling of vessels
slops and represents a clear step towards sustainability, one of Galp
Values, placing Sines harbor in a unique innovative position.
About Ecoslops (http://www.ecoslops.com):
Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade
maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and
light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique
micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into
commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers
an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste
collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.
Ecoslops is listed on Alternext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648;
ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible.
About Galp (http://www.galp.com):
Galp is an integrated energy player that develops profitable and
sustainable businesses, aiming to create value for its stakeholders. The
Companys strategy remains focused in the development of a resilient E&P
portfolio, embedded with an efficient and competitive downstream
business, supported by innovative and differentiating solutions that
promote the transition into a lower carbon economy.
