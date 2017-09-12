Ecoslops: Full Conversion of ORNANE

Regulatory News:
Ecoslops
(Paris:ALESA) (ISIN: FR0011490648; Ticker: ALESA /
PEA-PME eligible), an innovative technology company that regenerates
ship-generated hydrocarbon residues (or "slops) into valuable new fuels
and light bitumen, today announced that all the bearers of ORNANE (Bonds
with the option of conversion into existing or new shares) issued in
February 2016, exercised their rights to convert their bonds from July
to August 2017.
The company has decided to issue new shares in favour of all the bearers.
Consequently, it has created 610 704 new shares with a nominal value of
1 euro, increasing the share capital of the company by 610 704 euros,
with a share issue premium of 4 885 632 euros.
The share capital has been raised from 3 337 690 euros to 3 948 394
euros, and is now divided into 3 948 394 ordinary shares.
No more ORNANE are outstanding.
Vincent Favier, Chairman and CEO of Ecoslops, declared: "I would
like to thanks all the investors who trusted us. The issuance of ORNANE
has contributed to the development of the group and their conversion
allows today a reinforcement of the equity of Ecoslops, a reduction of
the companys debt and a diversification of the shareholders basis.
________________________
About Ecoslops (http://www.ecoslops.com):
Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade
maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and
light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique
micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into
commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers
an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste
collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.
Ecoslops is listed on Alternext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648;
ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible.
Follow us on Twitter @Ecoslops.
http://www.Ecoslops.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912006254/en/