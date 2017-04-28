28.04.2017 21:06
Electro Power Systems: 2016 Annual Financial Report Available

Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS) (Paris:EPS), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), announces that it has filed today the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The following documents are included in the Annual Financial Report: the 2016 full year activity report and the Consolidated Financial Statements; the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code (corporate governance, internal control and risk management procedures), the report on the Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility required under Article L.225-102-1 of the French Commercial Code (CSR report), the reports from the statutory auditors, and, in particular, the report from the statutory auditors specified by Article L. 225-235 of the French Commercial Code on the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the fees received by the statutory auditors.

Pursuant to applicable law, copies of the Annual Financial Report are available free of charge and can be downloaded from the Companys website (electropowersystems.com, under the heading Investors / Regulated information / Financial Results FY 2016).

* * *

EPS in a nutshell

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.

