Electro Power Systems: 2016 Annual Financial Report Available

Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS) (Paris:EPS), technology
pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the
French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), announces that it has
filed today the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31,
2016 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des
Marchés Financiers).
The following documents are included in the Annual Financial Report: the
2016 full year activity report and the Consolidated Financial
Statements; the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors
required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code
(corporate governance, internal control and risk management procedures),
the report on the Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility
required under Article L.225-102-1 of the French Commercial Code (CSR
report), the reports from the statutory auditors, and, in particular,
the report from the statutory auditors specified by Article L. 225-235
of the French Commercial Code on the report by the Chairman of the Board
of Directors, and the fees received by the statutory auditors.
Pursuant to applicable law, copies of the Annual Financial Report are
available free of charge and can be downloaded from the Companys
website (electropowersystems.com, under the heading Investors /
Regulated information / Financial Results FY 2016).
EPS in a nutshell
EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in
hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent
renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.
Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of
the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has
registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing
in Italy.
Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined
with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy
storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by
renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to
power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need
for any subsidy or incentive scheme.
EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large
scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables
and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that
provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more
than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47
MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin
America, Asia and Africa.
For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.
