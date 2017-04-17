08.05.2017 23:26
Electro Power Systems S.A. : Financial Calendar 2017 Update

Regulatory News:

As a reference for the financial community Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("EPS), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), published an update on its financial calendar for 2017.

   
Q1 2017 Sales and Operating Highlights   Press Release   15 May 2017

Issuance of autonomous warrants reserved
to the European Investment Bank

  Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(1)   23 May 2017
2020 Strategy Guidelines   Investor Conference in Paris 21 June 2017
FY 2016 Financial Statements   Annual General Meeting of Shareholders(2)  
2017 Half-Year Financial Information   Press Release   19 September 2017
  Investor Conference (live webcast)   20 September 2017
Q3 2017 Sales and Operating Highlights   Press Release   23 October 2017
  Investor Conference (live webcast)   24 October 2017
 

(1) An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to resolve on the approval of delegation of power to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing autonomous share subscription warrants reserved to the European Investment Banks, is scheduled on a single call for 23 May 2017 at 10.00 a.m., at le Renaissance Paris Le Parc Trocadéro Hotel, 55-57 avenue Raymond Poincaré  75116 Paris, France, as published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no.46 of 17 April 2017  Notice no.1701153.

(2) A General Meeting of Shareholders to resolve on the approval of the financial statements EPS for the year ended 31 December 2016, is scheduled on a single call for 21 June 2017.

The market will be notified promptly of any changes to the financial calendar, which is available to the public also on the EPS website (www.electropowersystems.com) in the "Investors section.

* * *

EPS in a nutshell

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext, EPS is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.

