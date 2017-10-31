Electro Power Systems: Steady Double Digit Growth as of 30 September 2017: Microgrids and Utility-Scale Systems Deployed Globally

Regulatory News:
Commenting on the figures, Carlalberto
Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer of EPS (Paris:EPS), said:
"In the third quarter, we reaped the result of our effort over the
past three years to affirm EPS as a leading player in decentralized
energy solutions with a unique technology play to accelerate the energy
transition. Orders from the largest European utilities have proven our
technology leadership, competitiveness and strategic and industrial
maturity.
We are delivering one of the largest installed bases of commercial
microgrids and utility-scale systems globally, maintaining a high
marginality level and strengthening our industrial footprint. This
confirms the solidity of the Strategic Plan 2020 and enables the
continuous deployment of our disruptive technology towards the highest
levels of engineering excellence and operational efficiency.
The Board of Directors of
Electro
Power Systems S.A. ("EPS), technology pioneer in energy
storage systems and microgrids, listed on the French-regulated market
Euronext Paris (EPS:FP),
under the chairmanship of Massimo Prelz Oltramonti, approved the
financial information (unaudited) and the installed base update for the
nine months ended on 30 September 2017.
STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Over the first nine months of the year we were awarded contracts and
projects from Enel, Engie, Endesa, Terna, and Edison (EDF), among
others, for projects to be delivered mostly on a turnkey Engineering,
Procurement and Construction basis. This sealed the international
credibility of EPS Group as general contractor in the delivery of
cutting-edge microgrids and energy storage solutions to leading
utilities globally. The maturity of the new EPS industrial footprint and
organizational platform to deliver on such landmark contracts has also
been certified in compliance with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and
OHSAS 18001:2007.
Revenues as of 30 September 2017 were 6.6mln, up 64% compared to
the 4.0mln reported at the end of September 2016. The continuous
double-digit growth is driven by the successful deployment of microgrids
in East Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, coupled with the
construction of utility-scale storage systems and grid connected
solutions, mainly in Southern Europe.
Order Intake year-to-date increased to 39.4 MW for a contract
value of 16.3mln, the highest level of Order Intake in our history and
representing more than the total cumulative revenues over 2014, 2015 and
2016.
Orders Backlog at the date of this press release is at 12.9mln,
up 122% based on reported figures in the same period of 20163.
This growth is mainly represented by utility-scale storage systems and
microgrids delivered by EPS on a turnkey basis, acting as a general
contractor. The largest project under construction is the 20MW
energy-storage system with Endesa, which is expected to be commissioned
and online by Q2 2018. This project would be in the top 20 of the
largest li-ion energy storage systems ever commissioned in the world4.
Backlog of orders includes utility-scale storage systems and microgrids
with global utilities, smart islands with national grid operators and
control systems for mobility and distribution applications.
The main regions of installation are Southern Europe, Sub-Saharan
Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia Pacific.
Gross Margin stands at 37% of the reported revenues of the
period, which is substantially stable despite the double-digit growth,
confirming the sustainability of the EPS business model and the path
towards profitability.
Cash Position5 at the end of September 2017 amounted
to 8.9mln, up 62% compared with 5.5mln at the end of the same period
in 2016, particularly thanks to the financial support of the European
Investment Bank.
Net Financial Position, is equal to -7.2mln compared to -1.0mln
as of 31 December 2016, mainly due to the continuous growth of the
Orders Backlog and related working capital needs. More particularly, the
change in working capital was 3.0mln, increasing significantly compared
to the end of 2016.
INSTALLED BASE HIGHLIGHTS
-
20MW
Utility-Scale Storage System in Spain under construction: upon
signing the agreement with Endesa on 5 September 2017, the Spanish
utility part of the Enel group, EPS immediately started construction
of the utility-scale storage system, with a power capacity of 20MW,
expected to be commissioned and online by Q2 2018.
-
12MW
microgrid in Australia online: on 10 October 2017 EPS started
operations at the storage system related to the Coober Pedy Renewable
Hybrid Power Projects microgrid in Coober Pedy, Southern Australia.
The hybrid power plant will be connected to a microgrid composed of
1MW solar panels, 4MW wind turbines and up to 6MVA generators combined
with 1MW of storage system and will be able to cover up to 70% of the
demand, supplying the inhabitants of the area about 1,600 people
with energy from renewable sources for the 20-year life of the hybrid
power plant.
-
5.9MW
microgrid in the Horn of Africa commissioned:
on 22 July 2017, EPS commissioned a microgrid awarded by NECSOM
(National Electric Corporation of Somalia) composed of a solar, wind
and storage turnkey solution that allows the reduction of diesel
consumption by 1mln litres per year, and reduces electricity bills by
17%.
-
Worlds
first 100% emission-free microgrid in the Atacama Desert (Chile) began
operations:
on 1 June 2017, Enel
and EPS
announced the operation of the worlds first 100% emission-free
"plug-and-play commercial-sized micro-grid, powered by solar PV as
well as hydrogen-based and lithium-based storage.
-
4.1MW
microgrid in the Maldives outperforming expectations: on 8
February 2017, EPS announced the performance results of its second
microgrid in the Maldives and confirms the reduction in CO2
and that renewables, coupled with the EPS storage system, cover up to
63% of the resorts power requirements, enabling reductions in diesel
consumption by 423,000 litres per year, 50% more than expected at the
time of commissioning.
-
3MW
microgrid in Flinders Island commissioned: on 15 February
2017, EPS announced the commissioning of a hybrid storage system, in
partnership with Toshiba, sired to Flinders Islands microgrid for
Hydro Tasmania, Australias largest producer of renewable energy.
-
1.5MW
microgrid in Sardinia commissioned: on 22 February 2017, EPS
announced the realisation of an energy storage system microgrid for
ENAS in Sardinia. The system is connected to the Ottana Experimental
Solar Farm, which consists of a concentrated solar power (CSP) farm,
integrated with thermal storage that has a capacity of 14MWh as well
as a concentrated photovoltaic plant (CPV).
BASIS OF PREPARATION
Effective 1 January 2015, French Law n°2014-1662, dated 30 December
2014, in transposing the European Directive 2013/50/EU, removed the
reporting obligation to French-listed companied to disclose quarterly
financial results. Therefore, this press release has been prepared on a
voluntary basis in line with EPS policy to provide the market and
investors with regular information about the Groups financial and
operating performance and business prospects, considering the disclosure
policy followed by our energy peers.
The financial information (unaudited) for the nine months ending 30
September 2017 consists of Revenues, Gross Margin, Backlog, Cash and Net
Financial Position. Revenues and Gross Margin are presented on a
consolidated basis for the first nine months of 2017 and for the first
nine months of 2016. Orders Backlog is presented as of the date of this
press release and as of the same period in 2016, i.e. 15 November 2016,
the date of announcement of the Groups results as of 30 September 2016.
Information on liquidity and the Net Financial Position relates to the
end of the periods as of 30 September 2017 and 31 December 2016, in line
with the Half-Year 2017 Financial Report.
The accounts set forth herein have been prepared in accordance with the
evaluation and recognition criteria set by the International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Commission according
to the procedure set forth in Article 6 of the European Regulation (CE)
No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and European Council of 19 July
2002. These criteria are unchanged from the First Half 2017 Financial
Results published on 19 September 2017, which investors are urged to
read. The financial information of Electro Power Systems S.A. for the
first nine months of 2017 consists of this press release. All legally
required disclosures, including the 2016 Annual Financial Report, the
Half-Year 2017 Financial Report and the 2016 Registration Document are
available on the Groups website (www.electropowersystems.com)
under "Financial Information" and are published by Electro
Power Systems pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 451-1-2 of the
French Monetary and Financial Code, as well as to Article 222-1 and
follows the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority
(AMF).
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements, i.e. assessments
and assumptions which relate to future events and circumstances,
particularly regarding the Orders Backlog and pipeline, which are
assessed based on the parameter described in the presentation of the
Strategic Plan 2020, published at www.electropowersystems.com.
Inherent in these statements are risk factors that are described in
greater detail in our regulatory filings, including the Half-Year 2017
Financial Report and the 2016 Registration Document. All figures are
approximations based on the management's current beliefs and
assumptions, and our actual results could differ from those presented
above.
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the
use of forward-looking terminology, including the verbs or terms
"anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may,
"plans, "build- up, "under discussion or "potential customer,
"should or "will, "projects, "backlog or "pipeline or, in each
case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or
by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or
intentions. These statements include all matters that are not historical
facts. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not
limited to, statements regarding the Groups intentions, beliefs or
current expectations concerning, among other things, the Groups results
of business development, operations, financial position, prospects,
financing strategies, expectations regarding product design and
development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement
arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual
results of the Groups operations, and the development of the markets
and industry in which the Group operates may differ materially from
those described in, or suggested by, the statements contained in this
announcement. In addition, even if the Groups results regarding
operations, our financial position and growth, as well as the
development of the markets and industry in which the Group operates, are
consistent with the statements contained in this announcement, those
results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments
in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause the results and
developments of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by forward-looking statement including, without limitation,
general economic and business conditions, global energy market
conditions, industry trends, competition, changes in law or regulation,
changes in taxation regimes, the availability and cost of capital, the
time required to commence and complete sale cycles, currency
fluctuations, changes in business strategy and political and economic
uncertainty. The forward-looking statements herein speak only of the
date of this announcement.
About Electro Power Systems
EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specialising in storage
solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to
be transformed into a stable power source.
Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of
the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices. Its registered
office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and
manufacturing in Italy.
Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined
with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group develops utility-scale energy
storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily
penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and microgrids in
emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil
fuels.
As of 30 June 2017, EPS has installed and has under commissioning an
aggregate of 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems
powered by renewables and energy storage that provides energy to over
165,000 customers every day, with a total capacity output of 47MWh
systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia
and Africa.
For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.
1 Order Intake consists of the aggregate contract value in
terms of MW or euros with reference to all purchase orders received,
contracts signed and projects awarded year-to-date.
2
Orders Backlog consists of the estimated revenue and other income
attributable purchase orders received, contracts signed and projects
awarded as of the date of this press release.
3 15
November 2016, the date of announcement of the Groups results as at 30
September 2016.
4 According to Bloomberg New Energy
Finance (Energy Storage Project Database, 28 October 2017) as of today
just 18 li-ion energy storage systems have been commissioned in the
world with a capacity higher than 20MW (all in the US, Korea and Japan).
5
The Cash Position is represented by liquid assets, cash and cash
equivalents.
