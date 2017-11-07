Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American:ELMD), a
leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced
financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017 ("Q1 FY
2018).
Q1 FY 2018 Highlights
-
Net revenue increased 15.1% to $6.4 million from $5.5 million during
the three months ended September 30, 2016 ("Q1 FY 2017).
-
Gross profit rose 14.1% to $4.9 million from $4.3 million in Q1 FY
2017.
-
Operating income declined to $162,000, from $289,000 in Q1 FY 2017,
primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A)
expenses in support of revenue growth initiatives.
-
Net income equaled $121,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to
$191,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2017.
-
Field sales employees grew to 41 at the end of Q1 FY 2018 from 31 at
the end of Q1 FY 2017.
Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed,
commented, "We achieved strong top-line growth in the first quarter of
fiscal 2018, driven by a 16.5% year-over-year increase in home care
revenue, and remained profitable despite a higher level of investment in
the business. This quarter we executed on our growth strategies and
continued to increase investment in our sales and reimbursement teams
with a focus on adult pulmonology, calling attention to evidence-based
studies that differentiate SmartVest® and gaining traction in
the deployment of SmartVest Connect, our innovative wireless
connectivity and patient monitoring solution. We also have strengthened
our senior leadership team. Last month, we were excited to announce the
appointment of Kathryn Thompson, an accomplished healthcare industry
veteran, as Vice President of Reimbursement. Kathryn will lead
Electromeds preeminent reimbursement and customer care team, supporting
referring clinics and patients who use the SmartVest Airway Clearance
System.
Ms. Skarvan continued, "This month we will commence shipping of
SmartVest Connect to targeted, strategic adult pulmonology clinics
throughout the United States based on positive feedback from patients
and clinicians in the pediatric and cystic fibrosis markets. We expect
the number of adult clinics involved to grow steadily as clinicians
recognize the value of using wireless monitoring together with SmartVest
to improve therapy adherence and quality of life for patients with
compromised pulmonary function. All in all, our organic growth strategy
is tracking on plan and we expect a higher level of investment in the
business to deliver enhanced revenue growth beginning in the second half
of fiscal 2018.
Q1 FY 2018 Review
Net revenue increased 15.1% to $6.4 million in Q1 FY 2018 from $5.5
million in Q1 FY 2017, driven by higher home care revenue. Home care
revenue rose 16.5% to $6.0 million in Q1 FY 2018 from $5.1 million in Q1
FY 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in approvals and
referrals, driven by a higher number of field sales employees.
Gross profit increased 14.1% to $4.9 million, or 77.4% of net revenue,
in Q1 FY 2018 from $4.3 million, or 78.0% of net revenue, in Q1 FY 2017.
The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from an increase in home
care revenue.
Operating expenses, which include SG&A as well as research and
development ("R&D) expenses, totaled $4.8 million, or 74.8% of net
revenue, in Q1 FY 2018 compared with $4.0 million, or 72.8% of net
revenue, in the same period of the prior year. SG&A expenses increased
27.5% to $4.7 million in Q1 FY 2018 from $3.7 million in Q1 FY 2017,
primarily due to higher payroll and compensation-related expenses,
higher professional fees, increased recruiting fees driven by expansion
of our sales employees and increased travel, meals and entertainment
expenses. R&D expenses totaled $71,000 in Q1 FY 2018 compared to
$351,000 in Q1 FY 2017.
Operating income decreased to $162,000 in Q1 FY 2018, from $289,000 in
Q1 FY 2017, primarily due to higher SG&A expense. The higher level of
SG&A expense in Q1 FY 2018 is consistent with the Companys strategy to
increase its investment in revenue growth initiatives.
Net income before income tax expense totaled $158,000 in Q1 FY 2018,
compared to $272,000 in Q1 FY 2017.
Net income equaled $121,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2018,
compared to $191,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2017. In Q1
FY 2018, income tax expense totaled $37,000, compared to $81,000 in the
same period of the prior year.
Financial Condition
Electromeds balance sheet at September 30, 2017 included cash of $5.8
million, long-term debt including current maturities of $1.1 million,
working capital of $15.9 million, and shareholders equity of $19.4
million.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call on November 8, 2017 at 8:00 am CT
(9:00 am ET) to discuss Q1 FY 2018 financial results and other matters.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
-
(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
-
(201) 493-6739 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the following link:
http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21835.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online webcast
replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of
Electromeds web site at: http://www.smartvest.com/electromed/investor-relations/.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide
airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway
Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The
Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in
1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking
statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with
respect to future events and financial performance and include any
statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the words
"anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "will and similar words.
Forward-looking statements in this release include estimated revenue
trends, changes in sales opportunities and our sales force, product and
service innovations, referral quality and processing, financial
performance, profitability and market trends. Forward-looking statements
cannot be guaranteed and actual results may vary materially due to the
uncertainties and risks, known and unknown, associated with such
statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include,
but are not limited to, the impact of emerging and existing competitors,
the effect of new legislation on the Companys industry and business,
the effectiveness of the Companys sales and marketing and cost control
initiatives, changes to reimbursement programs, as well as other factors
described from time to time in the Companys reports to the Securities
and Exchange Commission (including the Companys most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent
reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any
list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks,
uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should
take into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and
other readers should not place undue reliance on "forward-looking
statements, as such statements speak only as of the date of this
release.
Financial Tables Follow:
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
5,786,992
|
|
$
|
5,573,709
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of
$45,000)
|
|
|
9,644,132
|
|
|
9,949,759
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,454,153
|
|
|
2,559,485
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
565,878
|
|
|
393,319
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
226,582
|
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
18,677,737
|
|
|
18,476,272
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,262,474
|
|
|
3,303,233
|
Finite-life intangible assets, net
|
|
|
700,454
|
|
|
721,276
|
Other assets
|
|
|
98,188
|
|
|
99,868
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
467,000
|
|
|
460,000
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
23,205,853
|
|
$
|
23,060,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
51,207
|
|
$
|
50,703
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
678,933
|
|
|
663,376
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
785,032
|
|
|
946,623
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
156,524
|
Warranty reserve
|
|
|
690,000
|
|
|
640,000
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
536,423
|
|
|
438,748
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,741,595
|
|
|
2,895,974
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities and net of debt issuance
costs
|
|
|
1,085,203
|
|
|
1,097,125
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,826,798
|
|
|
3,993,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized: 13,000,000 shares;
8,260,167 and
8,230,167 issued and outstanding at September
30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
82,602
|
|
|
82,302
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
14,218,687
|
|
|
14,028,602
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
5,077,766
|
|
|
4,956,646
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
19,379,055
|
|
|
19,067,550
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
23,205,853
|
|
$
|
23,060,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Net revenues
|
|
$
|
6,381,778
|
|
$
|
5,545,363
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
1,445,284
|
|
|
1,217,736
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
4,936,494
|
|
|
4,327,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
4,703,592
|
|
|
3,687,908
|
Research and development
|
|
|
70,583
|
|
|
350,840
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,774,175
|
|
|
4,038,748
|
Operating income
|
|
|
162,319
|
|
|
288,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net of interest income of $9,630 and $3,366,
respectively
|
|
|
4,199
|
|
|
16,707
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
|
158,120
|
|
|
272,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
37,000
|
|
|
81,000
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
121,120
|
|
$
|
191,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
8,200,167
|
|
|
8,167,112
|
Diluted
|
|
|
8,614,633
|
|
|
8,452,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
121,120
|
|
$
|
191,172
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
164,070
|
|
|
155,781
|
Amortization of finite-life intangible assets
|
|
|
28,258
|
|
|
30,674
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
4,344
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
190,385
|
|
|
109,208
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(7,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
305,627
|
|
|
(432,128)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
115,588
|
|
|
(100,596)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(172,097)
|
|
|
(12,500)
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
(226,582)
|
|
|
58,289
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
(156,524)
|
|
|
-
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(36,915)
|
|
|
(1,220,113)
|
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|
|
|
328,127
|
|
|
(1,215,869)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
|
|
(95,011)
|
|
|
(49,462)
|
Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets
|
|
|
(7,436)
|
|
|
(21,494)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(102,447)
|
|
|
(70,956)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt including capital lease
obligations
|
|
|
(12,397)
|
|
|
(12,518)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
|
|
213,283
|
|
|
(1,299,343)
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
5,573,709
|
|
|
5,123,355
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
5,786,992
|
|
$
|
3,824,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
