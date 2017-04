ELIOR GROUP: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on March 31, 2017

Regulatory News:

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights March 31, 2017 172 741 785 Gross total of voting rights : 172 741 785 Net total2 of voting rights : 172 712 608

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

1 Par value € 0.01 each

2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

