Elizabeth Corley Elected to Morgan Stanley Board of Directors

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that Elizabeth Corley has been
elected to the Companys Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2018.
Ms. Corley, 61, is non-executive Vice Chair of Allianz Global Investors
(U.K.) Ltd. Prior to that, she was the global Chief Executive Officer of
Allianz Global Investors after serving as European Chief Executive
Officer.
James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said, "I am delighted
to welcome Ms. Corley to our Board. Having run one of the leading global
asset managers, she brings strong leadership experience, as well as
significant financial services expertise to our Firm. The Board, our
management and our shareholders will strongly benefit from her outlook
and global perspective.
Ray Wilkins, Chair of the Boards Nominating and Governance Committee,
said, "We are very pleased to have Ms. Corley join our Board. We will
all benefit from her leadership and financial markets acumen.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing
investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment
management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's
employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments,
institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley,
please visit www.morganstanley.com.
Note to Editors:
Elizabeth Corley, CBE
Elizabeth Corley is non-executive Vice Chair of Allianz Global Investors
(U.K.) Ltd., where she was global Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to
2016. She joined the company in 2005 as European CEO. Prior to joining
Allianz, Ms. Corley spent eleven years working at Merrill Lynch
Investment Managers (formerly Mercury Asset Management) during which she
became Managing Director and Head of the EMEA Asia Pacific Mutual Fund
Business. Before this, Ms. Corley was consultant and then partner with
Coopers & Lybrand, and prior to that worked for a number of years in the
Life & Pensions industry.
Ms. Corley previously served two terms as Chairwoman of the Forum of
European Asset Managers (FEAM). She served on the board of the Financial
Reporting Council for six years until March 2017. In 2016, she was
re-appointed to the European Securities and Markets Authority's
stakeholder group and is also an Advisory Council member of TheCityUK.
She has also served on the British Museum Investment Sub-Committee since
2012 and has been a trustee of the British Museum since 2016. She is a
director on the Boards of Pearson plc and BAE Systems plc.
Ms. Corley is a member of the FICC Markets Standards Board, which she
previously set up and chaired. She is an Advisory Council member for the
AQR Institute of Asset Management at London Business School. In 2016,
Ms. Corley was elected to the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute
and is a fellow of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals. Since
2016, she has chaired a group advising the U.K. government on how to
make social themed investments more available to individuals.
She is a member of the Committee of 200, a membership organization of
the world's most successful women business leaders. As well as being a
fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Ms. Corley is a writer and has had
five crime thrillers published. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in
Management Studies. She was awarded a CBE in 2015. In 2016, she was
awarded an honorary doctorate from the London Institute of Banking and
Finance.
