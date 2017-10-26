Elizabeth Corley Elected to Morgan Stanley Board of Directors

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that Elizabeth Corley has been elected to the Companys Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2018.

Ms. Corley, 61, is non-executive Vice Chair of Allianz Global Investors (U.K.) Ltd. Prior to that, she was the global Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Global Investors after serving as European Chief Executive Officer.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said, "I am delighted to welcome Ms. Corley to our Board. Having run one of the leading global asset managers, she brings strong leadership experience, as well as significant financial services expertise to our Firm. The Board, our management and our shareholders will strongly benefit from her outlook and global perspective.

Ray Wilkins, Chair of the Boards Nominating and Governance Committee, said, "We are very pleased to have Ms. Corley join our Board. We will all benefit from her leadership and financial markets acumen.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Note to Editors:

Elizabeth Corley, CBE

Elizabeth Corley is non-executive Vice Chair of Allianz Global Investors (U.K.) Ltd., where she was global Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2016. She joined the company in 2005 as European CEO. Prior to joining Allianz, Ms. Corley spent eleven years working at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (formerly Mercury Asset Management) during which she became Managing Director and Head of the EMEA Asia Pacific Mutual Fund Business. Before this, Ms. Corley was consultant and then partner with Coopers & Lybrand, and prior to that worked for a number of years in the Life & Pensions industry.

Ms. Corley previously served two terms as Chairwoman of the Forum of European Asset Managers (FEAM). She served on the board of the Financial Reporting Council for six years until March 2017. In 2016, she was re-appointed to the European Securities and Markets Authority's stakeholder group and is also an Advisory Council member of TheCityUK. She has also served on the British Museum Investment Sub-Committee since 2012 and has been a trustee of the British Museum since 2016. She is a director on the Boards of Pearson plc and BAE Systems plc.

Ms. Corley is a member of the FICC Markets Standards Board, which she previously set up and chaired. She is an Advisory Council member for the AQR Institute of Asset Management at London Business School. In 2016, Ms. Corley was elected to the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute and is a fellow of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals. Since 2016, she has chaired a group advising the U.K. government on how to make social themed investments more available to individuals.

She is a member of the Committee of 200, a membership organization of the world's most successful women business leaders. As well as being a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Ms. Corley is a writer and has had five crime thrillers published. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies. She was awarded a CBE in 2015. In 2016, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005226/en/