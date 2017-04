EOS imaging Announces First Sale of EOS System in Israel

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 – EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the first sale of an EOS platform in Israel to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. The EOS platform has now been sold in 33 countries. The EOS platform is expected to be installed in April at The Dana-Dwek Hospital, one of the four main hospitals that make up the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TAMC) is the second largest and one of the most progressive full-service healthcare treatment and research institutions in Israel. As a premier multidisciplinary academic medical center, the Center serves the greater Tel Aviv metropolitan area population of 3.5 million people accounting for over 42% of the entire population of Israel. TAMC is a national referral center for many major primary and specialty care services.

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "We are pleased that Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center is the first site in Israel to acquire an EOS platform. Given its status as a national reference site for orthopedic care, a large number of Israeli patients will now have access to our technology. In addition, this sale further expands our global installed base and provides incremental validation for the EOS system and associated services.”

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006051/en/