EOS imaging Announces Opening of First Two EOS® Systems in China

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the
pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the first
two installations of EOS systems in China at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital
and Ruijin Hospital.
Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University
Medical School, provides service to approximately 80 million residents
of Jiangsu Province. The hospital is a reference center in China for
adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgery in China.
Professor Qiu Yong, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Nanjing Drum Tower
Hospital, President of APSpine in China, and Vice President of the
Chinese Association of Orthopedic Surgeons said, "The availability of
the EOS system in the Chinese market is a major milestone in the field
of Chinese skeletal radiology. The EOS system is an exciting example of
how a Nobel Prize winning technology can evolve into one of the most
revolutionary breakthroughs in the past 15 years in the field of
skeletal and orthopedic imaging. The ability to provide 3D imaging in a
weight bearing position at an ultra-low dose, without the magnification
of images, brings a lot of advantages to orthopedics. Nanjing Drum Tower
Hospital is honored to be one of the first users of the EOS solution in
China, bringing the most advanced and safest imaging technology to
Chinese patients. This includes EOS Micro Dose protocol, which will
further reduce radiation exposure in follow-up examinations for children
and students. Just like it is in Europe and the United States, I believe
EOS will become one of the gold standards in musculoskeletal treatments
in China.
Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine is a
general teaching hospital serving more than 23 million residents of
Shanghai, along with patients from around the country. Its leading
Orthopedic and Radiology departments primarily serve adult patients.
Professor Zhang Weibin, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Ruijin
Hospital, said "I'm pleased that our hospital will be one of the
first to use the EOS system in China. This innovative skeletal imaging
technology uses a very low dose of radiation, which is important for our
patients who need frequent x-rays. It also provides more precise data
with regard to skeletal disease, diagnoses and evaluation, thereby
contributing to better treatment outcomes."
Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "China represents a large
market opportunity for our technology, that is receptive to state of the
art technology as much as to healthcare efficiency. We are pleased that
the EOS system is now available to patients served by two leading
institutions. We look forward to continuing to work with our Chinese
distribution partner to build awareness on the benefits of EOS and to
drive adoption in the more than 1,200 top grade (3A and 3B) hospitals in
China.
EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext©
PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on
Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.
EOS Imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI
About EOS imaging
EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets
EOS®, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to
osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated
solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries,
including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC).
The Group posted 2016 revenues of 30.8 million and employs 132 people
at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is
based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge
(Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.
