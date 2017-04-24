EOS imaging Announces Opening of First Two EOS® Systems in China

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766  EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the first two installations of EOS systems in China at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Ruijin Hospital.

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, provides service to approximately 80 million residents of Jiangsu Province. The hospital is a reference center in China for adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgery in China.

Professor Qiu Yong, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, President of APSpine in China, and Vice President of the Chinese Association of Orthopedic Surgeons said, "The availability of the EOS system in the Chinese market is a major milestone in the field of Chinese skeletal radiology. The EOS system is an exciting example of how a Nobel Prize winning technology can evolve into one of the most revolutionary breakthroughs in the past 15 years in the field of skeletal and orthopedic imaging. The ability to provide 3D imaging in a weight bearing position at an ultra-low dose, without the magnification of images, brings a lot of advantages to orthopedics. Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital is honored to be one of the first users of the EOS solution in China, bringing the most advanced and safest imaging technology to Chinese patients. This includes EOS Micro Dose protocol, which will further reduce radiation exposure in follow-up examinations for children and students. Just like it is in Europe and the United States, I believe EOS will become one of the gold standards in musculoskeletal treatments in China.

Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine is a general teaching hospital serving more than 23 million residents of Shanghai, along with patients from around the country. Its leading Orthopedic and Radiology departments primarily serve adult patients.

Professor Zhang Weibin, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Ruijin Hospital, said "I'm pleased that our hospital will be one of the first to use the EOS system in China. This innovative skeletal imaging technology uses a very low dose of radiation, which is important for our patients who need frequent x-rays. It also provides more precise data with regard to skeletal disease, diagnoses and evaluation, thereby contributing to better treatment outcomes."

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "China represents a large market opportunity for our technology, that is receptive to state of the art technology as much as to healthcare efficiency. We are pleased that the EOS system is now available to patients served by two leading institutions. We look forward to continuing to work with our Chinese distribution partner to build awareness on the benefits of EOS and to drive adoption in the more than 1,200 top grade (3A and 3B) hospitals in China.

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS®, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of 30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

