24.04.2017 18:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

EOS imaging Announces Opening of First Two EOS® Systems in China

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766  EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the first two installations of EOS systems in China at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Ruijin Hospital.

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, provides service to approximately 80 million residents of Jiangsu Province. The hospital is a reference center in China for adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgery in China.

Professor Qiu Yong, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, President of APSpine in China, and Vice President of the Chinese Association of Orthopedic Surgeons said, "The availability of the EOS system in the Chinese market is a major milestone in the field of Chinese skeletal radiology. The EOS system is an exciting example of how a Nobel Prize winning technology can evolve into one of the most revolutionary breakthroughs in the past 15 years in the field of skeletal and orthopedic imaging. The ability to provide 3D imaging in a weight bearing position at an ultra-low dose, without the magnification of images, brings a lot of advantages to orthopedics. Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital is honored to be one of the first users of the EOS solution in China, bringing the most advanced and safest imaging technology to Chinese patients. This includes EOS Micro Dose protocol, which will further reduce radiation exposure in follow-up examinations for children and students. Just like it is in Europe and the United States, I believe EOS will become one of the gold standards in musculoskeletal treatments in China.

Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine is a general teaching hospital serving more than 23 million residents of Shanghai, along with patients from around the country. Its leading Orthopedic and Radiology departments primarily serve adult patients.

Professor Zhang Weibin, Chief of Orthopedic Department in Ruijin Hospital, said "I'm pleased that our hospital will be one of the first to use the EOS system in China. This innovative skeletal imaging technology uses a very low dose of radiation, which is important for our patients who need frequent x-rays. It also provides more precise data with regard to skeletal disease, diagnoses and evaluation, thereby contributing to better treatment outcomes."

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "China represents a large market opportunity for our technology, that is receptive to state of the art technology as much as to healthcare efficiency. We are pleased that the EOS system is now available to patients served by two leading institutions. We look forward to continuing to work with our Chinese distribution partner to build awareness on the benefits of EOS and to drive adoption in the more than 1,200 top grade (3A and 3B) hospitals in China.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.

EOS Imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766  Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging
EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS®, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of 30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu EOS Imaging

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EOS Imaging NewsRSS Feed
EOS Imaging zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EOS Imaging

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene EOS Imaging News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere EOS Imaging News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
UBS: Tesla Motors, Inc.: An Trendunterstützung abgeprallt
DAX auf Allzeithoch  wehe, wenn der Markt wieder fällt!?
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - Bullen ziehen am Tau
DZ BANK  DAX: Gute Chancen auf eine positive Trendfortsetzung
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: 1,50% Bonitätsabhängige Schuldverschreibung auf Metro AG
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur EOS Imaging-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

EOS Imaging Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken prophezeien neuen Reichtum für Immobilienkäufer
Dax erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Hier wird naives Telefonieren weiter bestraft
Dax steigt auf den höchsten Stand aller Zeiten
Die Tricks der Autovermieter bei der Leihwagen-Rückgabe

News von

Frankreich Wahl Ticker +++ EU-Kommission - Macron einzige Option
22 Prozent Potenzial: Fünf deutsche Aktien-Favoriten fürs zweite Quartal
Commerzbank-Aktie plus neun Prozent: Bank-Papiere haussieren nach Frankreich-Wahl
DAX: Politische Börsen haben kurze Beine
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Top-Aktien mit hoher Ausschüttung und viel Potenzial

News von

Entgegen Donald Trump: IWF fordert stärkere Bankenkontrolle
Nach der Frankreich-Wahl: Ein Börsen-Experte erklärt, warum ihr jetzt Aktien kaufen solltet
Von wegen iPhone: Das sind die teuersten Smartphones in der Produktion
Überraschende Prognose: Warum die Deutsche Bank vor europäischen Aktien warnt
Ein Experte empfiehlt Immobilienanlegern: Keine Angst vor Konservatismus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt nach Frankreich-Wahl erstmals über 12.400 Punkten -- Sartorius mit Zuwächsen -- RWE-Tochter innogy verspricht Gewinnwachstum -- Commerzbank im Fokus

adidas verliert den Ball - Bundesliga spielt künftig mit Derbystar. Experten: Eigene Ladesäulen werden Tesla auf Dauer nicht genügen. Auch Amazon bereitet sich auf autonomes Fahren vor. SLM Solutions-Aktie im Plus: SLM lotet nach geplatztem GE-Deal wohl erneut Verkauf aus. Südzucker-Tochter Cropenergies will Dividende verdoppeln.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
KW 16: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Tops und Flops
So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
Das machen Ex-Spitzensportler nach ihrer Karriere
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nach hundert Tagen im Amt istTrump der unbeliebteste US-Präsident der modernen Geschichte. Sind Sie mit Donald Trump zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001