EPS Q1 2017: Continuing Sales Growth and Strong Backing from European Investment Bank

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS)
(Paris:EPS), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and
microgrids, listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris
(EPS:FP), met on 15 May 2017, under the chairmanship of Massimo Prelz
Oltramonti and approved the group sales (unaudited) and the operational
update for the first quarter 2017.
Q1 Highlights
In the first quarter 2017, revenues amount to 1.6 million and
represent an increase by 45% compared to the same period in 2016 (1,1
million). Growth in revenues was particularly driven by the flagship
microgrids in Somalia and Chile:
-
the 5.9 MW solar plus storage microgrid located in the north-east of
Somalia, which will save more than 1 million liters of diesel fuel and
600 tons of CO2 per year, is currently under extension with
750kW of wind energy, covering with renewables and storage more than
25% of the energy need of the city of Garowe, the administrative
capital of the autonomous Puntland region, and powering more than
50,000 people,
-
the Chile project is currently under commissioning and will be the
first worldwide diesel-free microgrid, combining renewables with the
complete set of innovative technologies developed by EPS, which can
couple renewables, batteries and hydrogen, to ensure full energy
independence.
Cash position of the Group amounts to 2.7 million and excludes (i)
3.0 million additionally available short term credit lines, (ii) 1.4
million of capital increase reserved to the management already planned1,
and (iii) 10 million first tranche of the equity-linked financing of
the European Investment Bank ("EIB).
In respect of the latter, the Extraordinary General Meeting has been
scheduled on 23 May 2017 to resolve upon the issuance of the warrants to
the EIB, which are part of the equity-linked financing up to 30 million
signed with the EIB on 13 April 2017 and backed by the European Fund for
Strategic Investments, in order to support the company in its growth,
continuous research, development and innovation activities and further
product commercialization. Subject to the Shareholders Meeting, the
drawdown of the 10 million first tranche of the unsecured five-year
loan available to EPS Elvi Energy S.r.l (the wholly owned Italian
subsidiary of EPS), should take place in June 2017.
The Groups net financial position2 as of 31 March 2017 is
-4.33 million due mainly to the absorption of cash from the
growth in working capital.
Outlook
The Groups orders backlog amounts at 5.2 million. The pipeline of
potential projects and tenders on which EPS has been bidding exceeds
100 million, and the average project size has gradually increased. To
date, 50% of the pipeline consists of projects ranging from 4 million
to 20 million, of which more than 60% are located in emerging
economies. As a result, the increased project size entails a slower
conversion into backlog, but a potentially transformational impact of
each single large project.
1 The capital increase, reserved to the management should
take place immediately upon publication of the 2016 Registration
Document (Document de Référence).
2 "Net
Financial Position means the difference between the Groups total cash
position (cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities) net of total
financial debt (bank overdrafts, current portion of long-term debt and
long-term debt).
3 The net financial position of -4.3
million excludes 0.15 million in own shares and cash equivalent under
the Liquidity Agreement.
In emerging markets, EPS is increasingly focused in the direct
development of projects, particularly in Nigeria, Kenya and the
Democratic Republic of Congo, where EPS competitiveness is enhanced by
a dramatic recourse to diesel generation, power outages and shortage of
power, respectively. In such areas, the credibility of EPS is built
around its off-grid hybrid systems serving microgrids powered by
renewables and energy storage for a total installed power of over 35 MW.
In developed countries, the overall positive outlook for storage
deployment is boosted by the newly adopted regulation in Italy which
sealed the opening of the ancillary services market to pilot renewable
energy and storage projects. The Italian energy and gas regulator AEEGSI
has issued the deliberation 300/2017/R/EEL with which it authorizes
pilot renewable energy power generators and storage units to participate
in the ancillary services market operated by the countrys grid operator
Terna. This project is the preliminary phase of an organic reform of the
ancillary services market, which will be defined in accordance with the
Network Code on Electricity Balancing (EB), where EPS is well positioned
thanks to the successful commissioning of the 3MW/4MWh systems in the
context of the Terna Storage Lab project, the performance of which has
also been made public in a publication4 of the IEEE (Institute
of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), the world's largest
technical professional organization for the advancement of technology.
In light of the above, on 23 May 2017, before market opening, EPS will
publish a summary of its 2020 strategic positioning plan and business
targets that will be presented during the Investor Conference that would
precede the Annual General Meeting scheduled on 21 June 2017.
Effective January 1st, 2015, the French Law n°2014-1662 dated December
30th, 2014, transposing the European Directive 2013/50/EU, has removed
for French-listed companies the reporting obligation to disclose
quarterly financial results. Therefore, this press release has been
prepared on a voluntary basis in line with EPS policy to provide the
market and investors with regular information about the Groups
financial and operating performances and business prospects considering
the disclosure policy followed by energy peers.
Results are presented for the first three months of 2017 and for the
first three months of 2016. Information on liquidity and capital
resources relates to end of the periods as of March 31, 2017, and March
31, 2016.
Accounts set forth herein have been prepared in accordance with the
evaluation and recognition criteria set by the International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Commission according
to the procedure set forth in Article 6 of the European Regulation (CE)
No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and European Council of July
19, 2002. These criteria are unchanged from the 2016 Annual Financial
Report published on April 28, 2017, which investors are urged to read.
The financial information of Electro Power Systems S.A. for the first
three months of 2017 consists of this press release. All legally
required disclosures, including the FY 2016 Annual Financial Report and
FY 2016 Consolidated Financial Statements are available on the Group
website (www.electropowersystems.com)
under "Financial Information" and are published by Electro Power Systems
pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Code
monétaire et financier and to Article 222-1 et seq. of the
General Regulation (Règlement général) of the French Financial
Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, "AMF).
Forward looking statement
This press release contains forward looking statements, i.e. assessments
and assumptions which relate to future events and circumstances,
particularly on the pipeline, which is assessed based on the parameter
better described in the presentation of the H1 2016 Results published at www.electropowersystems.com.
Inherent in these forward looking statements are risk factors that are
described in greater detail in our regulatory filings and in the 2016
Annual Financial Report. All figures are approximations based on
management's current beliefs and assumptions and our actual results
could differ from those presented above.
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
forward looking statements. These forward looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the
verbs or terms "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects,
"intends, "may, "plans, "build- up, "under discussion or "potential
customer, "should or "will, "projects, "backlog or "pipeline or,
in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable
terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals,
future events or intentions. These forward looking statements include
all matters that are not historical facts. They appear throughout this
announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding
the Groups intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning,
among other things, the Groups results of business development,
operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies,
expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications
and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market
penetration.
4 Commissioning and testing of the first Lithium-Titanate
BESS for the Italian transmission grid, 2015 IEEE 15th International
Conference on Environment and Electrical Engineering (EEEIC),
978-1-4799-7993-6/15/©2015 IEEE
By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual
results of the Groups operations, and the development of the markets
and the industry in which the Groups operates, may differ materially
from those described in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements
contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the Groups results
of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the
markets and the industry in which the Group operates, are consistent
with the forward looking statements contained in this announcement,
those results or developments may not be indicative of results or
developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause
results and developments of the Group to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by the forward looking statements including,
without limitation, general economic and business conditions, the global
energy market conditions, industry trends, competition, changes in law
or regulation, changes in taxation regimes, the availability and cost of
capital, the time required to commence and complete sale cycles,
currency fluctuations, changes in its business strategy, political and
economic uncertainty. The forward-looking statements herein speak only
at the date of this announcement.
EPS in a nutshell
EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in
hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent
renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.
Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of
the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has
registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing
in Italy.
Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined
with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy
storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by
renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to
power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need
for any subsidy or incentive scheme.
EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large
scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables
and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that
provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more
than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47
MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin
America, Asia and Africa.
For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.
