EQS-Ad hoc: AEVIS Holding S.A.

Fribourg, 13 June 2017

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved AEVIS VICTORIA has presented its operational report 2016 to the Shareholders gathered in General Meeting. All agenda points have been approved. The annual accounts for 2016 were approved. Discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the management. The Board of Directors, composed of Christian Wenger, Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric George, was re-elected. Christian Wenger remains Chairman, Raymond Loretan Vice-Chairman and Antoine Hubert Delegate of the Board. Cédric George and Antoine Kohler were appointed respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The shareholders accepted the distribution on 3 July 2017 of CHF 0.55 per share and the extension and increase of the authorised capital. The Board is thus authorised to increase the share-capital by a nominal value of maximum CHF 37.8 million till 12 June 2019. For more information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in services to people, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences and lifestyle. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, a hospitals and hospitality real estate division, Medgate, the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

