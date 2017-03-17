28.04.2017 18:32
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
EQS-Adhoc: 2016 Annual Report

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Final Results
2016 Annual Report

28-Apr-2017 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Group Development in Fiscal Year 2016
  • The purchase of strategic investments in the media sector increased total consolidated assets from about CHF 20.2 million as of December 31, 2015, to about CHF 45.0 million as of December 31, 2016.
  • Consolidated net profit amounted to about CHF -3.0 million (previous year: about CHF -0.7 million). This was due in particular to new investments and extraordinary expenses.
  • In fiscal year 2016, equity increased by 30% to CHF 24.7 million (CHF 19.0 million).
  • Gross profit was improved by 7.9% to about CHF 2.8 million.

In fiscal 2016, Highlight Event and Entertainment AG ("HLEE") again achieved stable results in its operating activities. The calculation of the fair value of the equity investment in Constantin Medien AG, which is decisive for accounting purposes, led to an impairment loss as of the end of the reporting period. Operating expenses were affected by extraordinary legal expenses related to the dispute concerning the General Meetings of Constantin Medien AG on July 6, 2016, and November 9/10, 2016, and the corresponding legal consequences. Both EBIT and consolidated net income were negative as a result.

As already published on April 3, 2017, the Board of Directors invited shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 2, 2017, and proposed an ordinary capital increase as well as the extension and increase of the authorized capital until May 2, 2019. In the proposed ordinary capital increase, the share capital of HLEE is to be increased by up to CHF 46,777,500 from CHF 15,592,500 to a maximum of CHF 62,370,000 by issuing up to 5,197,500 HLEE bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 9 each that are to be paid in full under subscription.

The detailed 2016 Annual Report is available at
http://www.hlee.ch/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte/.

Contact details:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Tel: +41 41 226 05 97

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch

Important notice:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies for the future. Such statements entail uncertainty and risk. The reader must therefore be aware that such statements may deviate from actual events in the future. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on data available to HLEE as of the date this press release was published. HLEE is under no obligation whatsoever to update forward-looking statements in this press release at a later date on the basis of new information, future events, or similar.


Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YEPDSUHALK
Document title: GB 2016_EN
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

569005  28-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=569005&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Geschäftsbericht 2016 (dpa-afx)
18:32 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (EQS Group)
18:32 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (EQS Group)
03.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung und Verlängerung und Erhöhung des genehmigten Kapitals (Dow Jones)
03.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - -2- (Dow Jones)
03.04.17
DGAP-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung und Verlängerung und Erhöhung des genehmigten Kapitals (dpa-afx)
03.04.17
EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (EQS Group)
17.03.17
EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Philharmonic and Highlight Event contine partnership through to 2027 (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Highlight Event and Entertainment NewsRSS Feed
Highlight Event and Entertainment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Highlight Event and Entertainment News

03.04.17EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
03.04.17DGAP-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung und Verlängerung und Erhöhung des genehmigten Kapitals
03.04.17EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - -2-
03.04.17EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung - ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung und Verlängerung und Erhöhung des genehmigten Kapitals
Weitere Highlight Event and Entertainment News
Anzeige

Inside

So setzen Sie Ihre Anlageziele mit ETFs um
HSBC: Sicherer Hafen (Gold) oder offene See (DAX®)?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 29. April bis 5. Mai 2017
UBS: SAP AG: Gap-Schließung möglich
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetzte Verschnaufpause auf hohem Niveau
"Abbakus" im Fokus  Einstieg nach dem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Highlight Event and Entertainment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Highlight Event and Entertainment Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So lässt sich das teure Eigenheim doch noch finanzieren
Mario Draghis unverhohlener Seitenhieb gegen Schäuble
Draghi belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief
Sammler freuen sich über neue Fünf-Euro-Münze
Hype um die Fünf-Euro-Münze mit dem roten Ring

News von

DAX: Vernunft rät zur Vorsicht
BASF-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Jetzt droht der Absturz
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax und MDax nach Rekorden kaum bewegt: Deutsche Bank-Aktie und BASF fallen
Bayer-Aktie: Arzneimittel stärken Pharmakonzern vor Monsanto-Übernahme

News von

Das ist der Grund, warum viele Unternehmen flexible Arbeitszeiten erlauben
Der Journalist, der den Brexit vor 30 Jahren kommen sah, hat eine neue überraschende Theorie
Die fünf besten Strategien, um eine Finanzkrise zu überstehen
Wie Sie mit Immobilien reich werden können - ohne ein Vermögen dafür auszugeben
Die adidas-Erben sind wieder da und wollen einen 700 Milliarden-Dollar-Markt aufmischen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kleinem Plus ins lange Wochenende -- Gotham City plant weitere Berichte zu AURELIUS -- Linde mit gutem Jahresstart -- Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank, Alphabet, Amazon im Fokus

VW muss laut CEO Müller wegen Herausforderungen auch profitabel sein. Chevron schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen. SolarWorld verringert Verluste. US-Wirtschaft startet schwächer als erwartet ins Jahr. Apple arbeitet offenbar an digitalem Geld-Transfer und Prepaid-Kreditkarte. Exxon profitiert von steigenden Ölpreisen. Continental wächst stärker als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 16: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
Das Vermögen dieser Milliardäre ist seit der Trump-Wahl am stärksten gewachsen
Wer profitierte am stärksten?
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nach hundert Tagen im Amt istTrump der unbeliebteste US-Präsident der modernen Geschichte. Sind Sie mit Donald Trump zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Amazon.com Inc.906866
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Post AG555200
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX