EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

In its ad hoc-announcement dated June 12, 2017, Highlight Event and Entertainment AG ("HLEE") provided information about the resolution of the supervisory board regarding the acquisition of a holding of 25% in Highlight Communications AG ("HLC"), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, within the framework of a capital increase utilising authorised capital. However, the registration of this capital increase at the competent Commercial Register had been blocked by a registration ban to date.

In a ruling received today, the Cantonal Court of Basel-Landschaft, as Court of Appeal, lifted the registration ban against the capital increase of Highlight Communications AG ("HLC") announced on June 12, 2017, and instructed the Commercial Register to promptly carry out the registration. The ruling of the Cantonal Court, which upheld the decision of the court of first instance in its entirety, is immediately enforceable. Constantin Medien AG ("CMAG") had applied for the registration ban. CMAG has stated that it would not file further legal remedies against the decision of the Cantonal Court.

With HLC's capital increase and following the conclusion of placement, HLEE will acquire a holding of 25% in HLC at a price of around EUR 81.9 million.

