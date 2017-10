EQS-Ad hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Court orders Suspension of the Commercial Registry Ban with respect to the Capital Increase of 2 May 2017



03-Oct-2017 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Highlight Event and Entertainment Ltd. ("HLEE") informs that the Cantonal Court of Basel-Landschaft has informed today HLEE that it had decided on 12 September 2017 that the appeal filed by DHV GmbH (Munich/Germany), an entity controlled by Dieter Hahn, is fully rejected. Therefore, the Cantonal Court confirmed a first-instance decision of 14 June which already had dismissed a first attempt to uphold the Commercial Registry ban which had been requested by DHV GmbH on 8 May 2017.

The Commercial Registry is ordered according to this appeal decision to lift the Commercial Registry ban of 2 May 2017. The company will inform again once the registration of the capital increase occurs.

