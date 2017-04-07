EQS-Ad hoc: Leclanche (Leclanché SA)

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché SA: Fire at Leclanché's offices extinguished. All staff are safe. Alternative business continuity plan is being implemented.



Fire at Leclanché's offices extinguished. All staff are safe. Alternative business continuity plan is being implemented.

Share trading of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) suspended

YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 22nd May 2017: Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, reports that a fire started in the lobby of its corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, at 1130 this morning. The fire was extinguished by the fire service by 1330. There were no Leclanché casualties and everyone in the building and the adjacent school was evacuated safely and quickly. Leclanché is implementing its business continuity plan.

The fire was started by a third party battery system in the lobby of Leclanché's office building. The fire authorities have advised that Leclanché's production building is safe. The due process of checking for any potential contamination will be carried out over the next few days before business can be resumed in full.

The emergency services remain on site at Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains and the company will provide a further update as soon as possible.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

