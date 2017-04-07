+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
22.05.2017
EQS-Ad hoc: Leclanche (Leclanché SA)

EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA: Fire at Leclanché's offices extinguished. All staff are safe. Alternative business continuity plan is being implemented.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Leclanché SA: Fire at Leclanché's offices extinguished. All staff are safe. Alternative business continuity plan is being implemented.

22-May-2017 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Fire at Leclanché's offices extinguished. All staff are safe. Alternative business continuity plan is being implemented.

Share trading of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) suspended

YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 22nd May 2017: Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, reports that a fire started in the lobby of its corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, at 1130 this morning. The fire was extinguished by the fire service by 1330. There were no Leclanché casualties and everyone in the building and the adjacent school was evacuated safely and quickly. Leclanché is implementing its business continuity plan.

The fire was started by a third party battery system in the lobby of Leclanché's office building. The fire authorities have advised that Leclanché's production building is safe. The due process of checking for any potential contamination will be carried out over the next few days before business can be resumed in full.

The emergency services remain on site at Leclanché in Yverdon-les-Bains and the company will provide a further update as soon as possible.

* * * * *


About Leclanché

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

* * * * *

Contacts

Media contacts:

Desirée Maghoo
T: +44 (0)7775 522740
E-mail:dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com

Simon Barker
T:+44 (0)7866 314331
E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com

Investor and analyst contacts :

Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys
E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com


# # #


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Leclanché SA
Av. des Sports 42
1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00
Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20
E-mail: investors@leclanche.com
Internet: www.leclanche.com
ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550
Valor: A1CUUB, 812950
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

576259  22-May-2017 CET/CEST

