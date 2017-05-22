EQS-Ad hoc: Leclanche (Leclanché SA)

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Statement

Leclanché SA: Leclanché's Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 May



31-May-2017 / 06:20 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR



Leclanché's Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 May

YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 30th May 2017: Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, is fully operational following the fire that took place there on 22nd May.

Leclanché's 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on the site as normal and battery production has restarted.

Leclanché's property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a specialist team. Some further refurbishment needs to be done in the company's offices and this will be completed within the next two months. This work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day operations.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "We are delighted to be back in our headquarters in Yverdon-les-Bains and fully operational. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude again for the specialist assistance we received to ensure the safety of our employees and the rapid decontamination of our property to make it safe for us to return to."

"I would also like to re-thank our customers, suppliers, investors and neighbour Boxer and Aquarelle school for their great support. Finally, I am very proud of all of our people for working so hard in the last week to make sure that we continued to supply our services to the very high standard that we are known for - thank you so much for your dedication."

All Leclanché personnel were evacuated quickly and safely from the fire, which started in the lobby of Leclanché's office building and was caused by a single third- party battery system using third-party battery cells, and their proprietary modules and battery management software.



The fire was largely contained within Leclanché's lobby and it was brought under control within two hours of it starting at 1130am on 22nd May. The fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production building which was only affected by fume emissions.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

