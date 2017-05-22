EQS-Ad hoc: Leclanche (Leclanché SA)

31.05.2017 06:20
Leclanché's Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 May

YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 30th May 2017: Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, is fully operational following the fire that took place there on 22nd May.

Leclanché's 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on the site as normal and battery production has restarted.

Leclanché's property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a specialist team. Some further refurbishment needs to be done in the company's offices and this will be completed within the next two months. This work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day operations.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "We are delighted to be back in our headquarters in Yverdon-les-Bains and fully operational. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude again for the specialist assistance we received to ensure the safety of our employees and the rapid decontamination of our property to make it safe for us to return to."

"I would also like to re-thank our customers, suppliers, investors and neighbour Boxer and Aquarelle school for their great support. Finally, I am very proud of all of our people for working so hard in the last week to make sure that we continued to supply our services to the very high standard that we are known for - thank you so much for your dedication."

All Leclanché personnel were evacuated quickly and safely from the fire, which started in the lobby of Leclanché's office building and was caused by a single third- party battery system using third-party battery cells, and their proprietary modules and battery management software.

The fire was largely contained within Leclanché's lobby and it was brought under control within two hours of it starting at 1130am on 22nd May. The fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production building which was only affected by fume emissions.

* * * * *


About Leclanché

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

* * * * *

Contacts

Media contacts:

Desirée Maghoo
T: +44 (0)7775 522740
E-mail: dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com

Simon Barker
T:+44 (0)7866 314331
E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com

Investor and analyst contacts :

Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys
E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com


# # #


