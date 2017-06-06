EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA publie le résultat intermédiaire provisoire de son offre publique sur LifeWatch SA

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Mot-clé(s): Offre d'acquisition AEVIS VICTORIA SA publie le résultat intermédiaire provisoire de son offre publique sur LifeWatch SA

2017-06-09 / 07:10 CET/CEST Publication d'un communiqué ad hoc en vertu de l'article 53 du RC. Le contenu relève de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN

*Communiqué de presse*

Fribourg, le 9 juin 2017

*AEVIS VICTORIA SA publie le résultat intermédiaire provisoire de son offre publique sur LifeWatch SA*

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) annonce qu'au terme de la période d'offre de son offre publique d'acquisition sur LifeWatch AG (LifeWatch), AEVIS VICTORIA détient ou est en mesure d'acquérir 2'230'895 actions de LifeWatch, soit 12,07 % du capital-actions de la société.

Le 24 mai 2017, AEVIS VICTORIA a annoncé avoir conclu avec Cardiac Monitoring un accord en vertu duquel AEVIS VICTORIA s'est engagée notamment à présenter ses actions LifeWatch dans le cadre de l'offre concurrente de Cardiac Monitoring. En contrepartie du soutien d'AEVIS VICTORIA, Cardiac Monitoring s'est engagée à augmenter son offre.

*Pour plus d'informations:* AEVIS VICTORIA SA Presse et Relations Investisseurs: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 ou +41 (0) 79 785 46 32 Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02

*AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life* AEVIS VICTORIA SA investit dans les services à la personne, le healthcare, l'hôtellerie, les sciences de la vie et le lifestyle. Les principales participations d'AEVIS sont Swiss Medical Network, le 2e groupe d'hôpitaux privés en Suisse, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, chaine hôtelière exploitant cinq palaces en Suisse, un segment immobilier comprenant 44 immeubles médicaux et d'hôtels, Medgate, le leader incontesté dans le domaine de la télémédecine en Suisse et NESCENS SA, une marque dédiée à la prévention et au better aging. AEVIS est coté sur le segment Swiss Reporting de SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

