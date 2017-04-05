EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: shareholders approve all motions at Annual General Meeting

Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.
*Baar, 10 May 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of Airopack technology Group
AG was held in Zug today. At the AGM 66.64% of the share capital entitled to
vote was represented. The shareholders approved, with clear majorities, all
the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.*
The 2016 annual report and 2016 annual and consolidated financial statements
of Airopack Technology Group AG were approved.
The AGM re-elected the members of the Board of Directors Quint Kelders,
Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Okko Filius, Robert Seminara and Ralf
Ackermann for a term of office until the end of the next ordinary general
shareholders' meeting. Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the Chairman of the
Board. Prior to the AGM, Lorenzo Levi declared that he would not stand for
re-election. The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders to elect Mr. Christophe Villemin as new member of the Board
and member of the audit committee, which the AGM approved.
The AGM approved the total remuneration of the Board of Directors and the
Group Management for the business year 2018.
The services of the statutory auditors BDO AG, Zurich, and the independent
Proxy, Daniel Bill, Lawyer and Notary, Zug, were also confirmed for another
year.
The possibility for the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of
the company by CHF 8'000'000 by issuing 1'600'000 new shares with a nominal
value of CHF 5 was extended till 11May 2019.
Furthermore the AGM approved 2 changes to the articles of Association in
relation to conditional capital. In a first motion, the AGM approved an
increase of the conditional capital by CHF 6'605'150 by the issuance of
maximum 1'321'030 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each for a new
incentive plan for employees and directors. Secondly the AGM approved the
creation of further conditional capital in the maximum amount of CHF
5'381'590 for the issuance of 1'076'318 new shares with a nominal value of
CHF 5 each to the Apollo Funds.
Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier
of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging
technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of
cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The
revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented
Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized
dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly
Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill
manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a
Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium, an
Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global
Management and Customer Service Organisation in Waalwijk, The
Netherlands.
The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting
Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN /
ISIN: CH0242606942).
www.airopackgroup.com
