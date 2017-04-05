EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: shareholders approve all motions at Annual General Meeting

Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung Airopack Technology Group AG: shareholders approve all motions at Annual General Meeting

Airopack Technology Group AG -

Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 10 May 2017

*Baar, 10 May 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of Airopack technology Group AG was held in Zug today. At the AGM 66.64% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented. The shareholders approved, with clear majorities, all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.*

The 2016 annual report and 2016 annual and consolidated financial statements of Airopack Technology Group AG were approved.

The AGM re-elected the members of the Board of Directors Quint Kelders, Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Okko Filius, Robert Seminara and Ralf Ackermann for a term of office until the end of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting. Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board. Prior to the AGM, Lorenzo Levi declared that he would not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Mr. Christophe Villemin as new member of the Board and member of the audit committee, which the AGM approved.

The AGM approved the total remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group Management for the business year 2018.

The services of the statutory auditors BDO AG, Zurich, and the independent Proxy, Daniel Bill, Lawyer and Notary, Zug, were also confirmed for another year.

The possibility for the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the company by CHF 8'000'000 by issuing 1'600'000 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 was extended till 11May 2019.

Furthermore the AGM approved 2 changes to the articles of Association in relation to conditional capital. In a first motion, the AGM approved an increase of the conditional capital by CHF 6'605'150 by the issuance of maximum 1'321'030 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each for a new incentive plan for employees and directors. Secondly the AGM approved the creation of further conditional capital in the maximum amount of CHF 5'381'590 for the issuance of 1'076'318 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each to the Apollo Funds.

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium, an Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

