EQS-Adhoc: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.

2017-09-08 / 18:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Zürich, den 8. September 2017

*Ad-hoc-Pressemitteilung Edisun Power Gruppe*

*Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.*

Die Edisun Power Gruppe hat am 24. August 2017 angekündigt, das Aktienkapital um CHF 5'123'640 von CHF 10'247'280 auf CHF 15'370'920 durch Ausgabe von 170'788 Namenaktien zum Nennwert und Bezugspreis von je CHF 30 zu erhöhen. Den Aktionären wurde das Bezugsrecht gewährt. Zwei Bezugsrechte berechtigten zum Bezug einer neuen Namenaktie.

Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist wurden 72.0% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, was einer hohen Ausübungsquote durch bestehende Aktionäre entspricht. Die nicht bezogenen Namenaktien wurden planmässig vollumfänglich von den beiden grössten Aktionären übernommen. Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich ab 13. September 2017 an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.

Dank der erfolgreichen Kapitalerhöhung über CHF 5.1 Mio. wird das Eigenkapital der Gesellschaft gestärkt und die Basis für weiteres Wachstum geschaffen.

Die Zürcher Kantonalbank agierte als durchführende Bank.

*Edisun Power Gruppe* Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern. Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das Unternehmen 34 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien und Frankreich mit einer Leistung von total 18.0 MWp.

Für weitere Informationen:

Edisun Power Europe AG Rainer Isenrich Universitätstrasse 51 CEO 8006 Zürich Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20 www.edisunpower.com E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com

*Disclaimer*

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of the Company.

_Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA Member State") that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with the 2010 PD Amending Directive 2010/73/EU, including any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive._

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG Universitätsstrasse 51 8006 Zürich Schweiz Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20 Fax: +41 44 266 61 22 E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com Internet: www.edisunpower.com ISIN: CH0024736404 Valorennummer: A0KFH3 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

608167 2017-09-08 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   September 08, 2017 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)- - 12 00 PM EDT 09-08-17

