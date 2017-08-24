EQS-Adhoc: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.
2017-09-08 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Zürich, den 8. September 2017
*Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio.*
Die Edisun Power Gruppe hat am 24. August 2017 angekündigt, das
Aktienkapital um CHF 5'123'640 von CHF 10'247'280 auf CHF 15'370'920 durch
Ausgabe von 170'788 Namenaktien zum Nennwert und Bezugspreis von je CHF 30
zu erhöhen. Den Aktionären wurde das Bezugsrecht gewährt. Zwei Bezugsrechte
berechtigten zum Bezug einer neuen Namenaktie.
Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist wurden 72.0% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt, was
einer hohen Ausübungsquote durch bestehende Aktionäre entspricht. Die nicht
bezogenen Namenaktien wurden planmässig vollumfänglich von den beiden
grössten Aktionären übernommen. Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich ab
13. September 2017 an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.
Dank der erfolgreichen Kapitalerhöhung über CHF 5.1 Mio. wird das
Eigenkapital der Gesellschaft gestärkt und die Basis für weiteres Wachstum
geschaffen.
Die Zürcher Kantonalbank agierte als durchführende Bank.
*Edisun Power Gruppe*
Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die
Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.
Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit
September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun
Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch
internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das
Unternehmen 34 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien und
Frankreich mit einer Leistung von total 18.0 MWp.
Für weitere Informationen:
Edisun Power Europe AG Rainer Isenrich
Universitätstrasse 51 CEO
8006 Zürich Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20
www.edisunpower.com E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätsstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valorennummer: A0KFH3
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
