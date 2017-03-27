03.05.2017 19:26
EQS-Adhoc: General Meeting of Shareholders approves all Board of Directors' proposals

   Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cham Paper Group Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM General Meeting of Shareholders approves all Board of Directors' proposals

03-May-2017 / 18:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Cham, 3 May, 2017

*General Meeting of Shareholders approves all Board of Directors' proposals*

The 105th General Meeting of Shareholders of Cham Paper Group Holding AG was held today. A total of 78.21% of the share capital entitled to vote were represented at this General Meeting of Shareholders.

The motions of the Board of Directors were all accepted by a clear majority. The Shareholders particularly agreed to a special payment of dividends in the form of a repayment of all capital contributions taken from the legal reserve to the amount of CHF 4.00 for each registered share. The ex-dividend date is 5 May 2017, the payment of dividends shall take place on 9 May 2017 and is exempt from withholding tax. Shareholders who have their shares in private assets shall also be exempt from paying income tax.

The 106th General Meeting of Shareholders of Cham Paper Group Holding AG shall take place on 2 May 2018.

*For information, please contact* Media and IR office Cham Paper Group Holding AG Edwin van der Geest E-Mail: *media@cham-group.com* or *investor@cham-group.com* Phone +41 43 268 32 32 / +41 79 330 55 22 Valor / ISIN / Ticker: registered shares Cham Paper Group Holding AG 193 185 / CH0001931853 / CPGN

*Cham Paper Group* The Cham Paper Group is a leading manufacturer of coated speciality papers. Surface finishing lends papers properties that generate value added for its customers. The company, which was founded in 1657, has three sites, one in Switzerland (Cham) and two in Italy (Carmignano and Condino), and a global sales network. The decision to focus on development and sales and discontinue paper manufacturing in Switzerland has made way for a new project on the factory site in the centre of Cham. The Cham Paper Group is developing an eleven-hectare quarter there called the Papieri site. The Cham Paper Group (stock exchange symbol: CPGN) is listed on Switzerland's SIX Swiss Exchange.

*Disclaimer* This communication may contain statements about the future that use words such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

*This press release is issued in English and German. The German version is binding.*

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VMKYKWJCJO [1] Document title: CPGN_AGM2017_3.5.2017 End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Cham Paper Group Holding AG Fabrikstrasse 6330 Cham Switzerland Phone: +41 41 785 33 33 Fax: +41 41 785 31 50 E-mail: mail.cham@cham-group.com Internet: www.cham-group.com ISIN: CH0001931853 Valor: - Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

569945 03-May-2017 CET/CEST

1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=11b3799fa56c9b3603c5fe1d8d8a72b3&application_id=569945&site_id=vwd&application_name=news (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   May 03, 2017 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)- - 12 56 PM EDT 05-03-17

