EQS-Adhoc: General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals of the board of directors

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM General meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG approves all proposals of the board of directors

11-Apr-2017 / 17:35 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Today the fifth ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG was held in Risch Rotkreuz. It was attended by 218 shareholders representing a total of 72.2% of share capital entitled to voting rights.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors. In particular, the general meeting resolved that a total of CHF 11.5 million, i.e. CHF 2.30 per series A registered share and CHF 23.00 per series B registered share, be paid to the shareholders from the reserves for capital contributions. Payment is to be made on Wednesday April 19, 2017 (ex date: April 13, 2017) without deduction of charges or withholding tax.

All members of the board of directors who were standing for reelection were confirmed for a further one-year term of office. Dr. Beat Schwab was elected as the new chairman of the board of directors. Armin Meier and Martin Wipfli were confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Hannes Wüest and Heinz Stübi no longer stood for reelection. The board of directors will therefore reduce from seven to five members.

In a consultative vote, the general meeting of shareholders declared its agreement with the compensation report and approved the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and the Group Management.

The sixth ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding AG will be held on April 10, 2018.

*Upcoming events:* April 19, 2017 Cash distribution to shareholders ("Payment Date") September 1, 2017 Publication of results for the first half of 2017 April 10, 2018 2018 general meeting of shareholders

*For further information, please contact:* Tobias Achermann, CEO, tobias.achermann@zugestates.ch, T +41 41 729 10 10

*About Zug Estates * The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on centrally located sites suitable for a wide range of uses and with potential for sustainable development. A large part of the real estate portfolio is located at two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz and is broadly diversified by type of use. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at December 31, 2016, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.3 bn. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Zug Estates Holding AG Industriestrasse 12 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 41 729 10 10 E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch Internet: www.zugestates.ch ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118 Valor: A1J0M6 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

564229 11-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2017 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)- - 11 35 AM EDT 04-11-17