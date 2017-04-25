25.04.2017 20:53
EQS-Adhoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A.: GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2016

   Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A. / Key word(s): Final Results Gutburg Immobilien S.A.: GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2016

25-Apr-2017 / 20:22 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

*THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS*

*GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2016*

? *Revenue increased to EUR 36 million, up 2.7%*

? *Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 18.6 million, up 19% *

? *FFO I increased to EUR 9.3 million, up 45% compared to 2015*

? *Equity rose to EUR 155 million, up 22.6%; Adjusted Equity increased to EUR 203 million with an adjusted equity ratio of 50%, up from 41% at year-end 2015*

*Luxembourg, April 25, 2017* - Gutburg Immobilien S.A. (the 'Company', 'Gutburg') announces the annual results for the year 2016. The figures reflect the improving performance of the portfolio as stable demand for residential property in East German metropolitan areas has a positive impact on the business development of Gutburg.

The full year 2016 annual report is available on the Company's website: http://gutburg.com/ [1]

*About the Company:* Gutburg Immobilien S.A. incorporates a real estate portfolio of around 8,500 residential units in East German metropolitan areas. Around half of the rentable area and the rental revenue is made up by the properties in Leipzig.

Gutburg Immobilien S.A. corporate bond issue 2013-2018 are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 21,181,638, ticker GUT13, ISIN CH0211816381.

*Contact:* Gutburg Immobilien S.A. 681, Rue de Neudorf L-2220 Luxemburg E: info@gutburg.com www.gutburg.com [2]

End of ad hoc announcement 567435 25-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

1: http://public-ir-cockpit.equitystory.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a897fa9f914c4a2ec2634ea2dd436a71&application_id=398627&site_id=news_data&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ded3f8af7497569f3ddba4de292cbf49&application_id=567435&site_id=vwd&application_name=news (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 25, 2017 14:22 ET (18:22 GMT)- - 02 22 PM EDT 04-25-17

