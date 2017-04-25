EQS-Adhoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A.: GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2016

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A. / Key word(s): Final Results
Gutburg Immobilien S.A.: GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS
2016
25-Apr-2017 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
*GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS 2016*
? *Revenue increased to EUR 36 million, up 2.7%*
? *Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 18.6 million, up 19% *
? *FFO I increased to EUR 9.3 million, up 45% compared to 2015*
? *Equity rose to EUR 155 million, up 22.6%; Adjusted Equity increased to
EUR 203 million with an adjusted equity ratio of 50%, up from 41% at
year-end 2015*
*Luxembourg, April 25, 2017* - Gutburg Immobilien S.A. (the 'Company',
'Gutburg') announces the annual results for the year 2016. The figures
reflect the improving performance of the portfolio as stable demand for
residential property in East German metropolitan areas has a positive impact
on the business development of Gutburg.
The full year 2016 annual report is available on the Company's website:
http://gutburg.com/ [1]
*About the Company:*
Gutburg Immobilien S.A. incorporates a real estate portfolio of around 8,500
residential units in
East German metropolitan areas. Around half of the rentable area and the
rental revenue is made up by the properties in Leipzig.
Gutburg Immobilien S.A. corporate bond issue 2013-2018 are listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange under the securities number 21,181,638, ticker GUT13, ISIN
CH0211816381.
*Contact:*
Gutburg Immobilien S.A.
681, Rue de Neudorf
L-2220 Luxemburg
E: info@gutburg.com
www.gutburg.com [2]
567435 25-Apr-2017 CET/CEST
