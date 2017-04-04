EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

15-May-2017 / 06:40 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

_Leclanché Marine Rack System (MRS) reduces marine vessels' harmful emissions and operating costs_

_To be used in Denmark's E-ferry, the world's largest, 100 per cent electric ferry_

*YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 15 May 2017:* Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, announced today the market launch of Leclanché Marine Rack System (MRS), a modular, Lithium-ion battery system to reduce marine vessels' harmful emissions and their operating costs. Leclanché MRS is the first marine battery system of its type approved by international certification body DNV-GL under revised rules issued in October 2015.

Leclanché will use the MRS on the E-ferry in Denmark, the world's largest, 100 per cent electric ferry by battery capacity, equipped with a 4,3 MWh Leclanché Lithium-ion battery and scheduled for launch later this year.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "There is a huge opportunity for marine vessels across the world to reduce their harmful emissions and cut their operating costs by leveraging battery storage technology. This is why we developed the MRS and we are delighted that it is the world's first such solution to receive type approval from DNV-GL. This certification opens up a very exciting and substantial global market for Leclanché."

Antti Väyrynen, Vice President E-Transportation, Leclanché, added: "Type approval is an important catalyst to our market growth as it significantly simplifies the certification process of each vessel that uses the Leclanché MRS."

Safety was one of Leclanché's key focus areas when developing the MRS. The company performed multiple fire propagation tests to ensure that the battery system performed safely, in even the most extreme situations. With the requirement to pass close to 20 separate tests, the DNV-GL certification process sets the benchmark for battery system safety in marine applications.

The E-ferry will be launched in late 2017 sailing between the island Aeroe (??rø) and the mainland. The emission-free, passenger and car ferry will be able to sail a record 60 nautical miles (110 km) on a single charge. The E-ferry is an EU Horizon 2020 project, the EU's EUR77 billion transport and energy research and innovation programme from 2014 to 2020.

In Scandinavia, there is the potential to convert nearly 200 ferry routes to electric within the next decade; Europe-wide over 1,000 ferries could be converted. The Leclanché MRS could also be used in other marine applications including hybridization and peak shaving of auxiliary loads of cargo vessels and cruise ships. In 2015 the global marine hybrid propulsion market was valued at US$2,6bn. It is expected to reach US$5,2bn by 2024, representing a CAGR of 8.2 per cent from 2016 to 2024.

* * * * *

*About Leclanché*

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

*Disclaimer* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

* * * * *

*Contacts*

*Media contacts: *

*Europe/global:* Desirée Maghoo T: +44 (0) 7775522740 E-mail:dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com

Simon Barker T:+44 (0)7866 314331 E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com

*US and Canada: * Rick Anderson T: +1 (212) 808-4901

Henry Feintuch T: +1 (212) 808-4915 E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com

Shareholder, Analyst and Investor contacts: E-mail: investors@leclanche.com

*Investor Contacts* Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys Tel.: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

# # #

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

573405 15-May-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 00:40 ET (04:40 GMT)- - 12 40 AM EDT 05-15-17