15.05.2017 07:11
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

   Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

15-May-2017 / 06:40 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements

_Leclanché Marine Rack System (MRS) reduces marine vessels' harmful emissions and operating costs_

_To be used in Denmark's E-ferry, the world's largest, 100 per cent electric ferry_

*YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, 15 May 2017:* Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, announced today the market launch of Leclanché Marine Rack System (MRS), a modular, Lithium-ion battery system to reduce marine vessels' harmful emissions and their operating costs. Leclanché MRS is the first marine battery system of its type approved by international certification body DNV-GL under revised rules issued in October 2015.

Leclanché will use the MRS on the E-ferry in Denmark, the world's largest, 100 per cent electric ferry by battery capacity, equipped with a 4,3 MWh Leclanché Lithium-ion battery and scheduled for launch later this year.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "There is a huge opportunity for marine vessels across the world to reduce their harmful emissions and cut their operating costs by leveraging battery storage technology. This is why we developed the MRS and we are delighted that it is the world's first such solution to receive type approval from DNV-GL. This certification opens up a very exciting and substantial global market for Leclanché."

Antti Väyrynen, Vice President E-Transportation, Leclanché, added: "Type approval is an important catalyst to our market growth as it significantly simplifies the certification process of each vessel that uses the Leclanché MRS."

Safety was one of Leclanché's key focus areas when developing the MRS. The company performed multiple fire propagation tests to ensure that the battery system performed safely, in even the most extreme situations. With the requirement to pass close to 20 separate tests, the DNV-GL certification process sets the benchmark for battery system safety in marine applications.

The E-ferry will be launched in late 2017 sailing between the island Aeroe (??rø) and the mainland. The emission-free, passenger and car ferry will be able to sail a record 60 nautical miles (110 km) on a single charge. The E-ferry is an EU Horizon 2020 project, the EU's EUR77 billion transport and energy research and innovation programme from 2014 to 2020.

In Scandinavia, there is the potential to convert nearly 200 ferry routes to electric within the next decade; Europe-wide over 1,000 ferries could be converted. The Leclanché MRS could also be used in other marine applications including hybridization and peak shaving of auxiliary loads of cargo vessels and cruise ships. In 2015 the global marine hybrid propulsion market was valued at US$2,6bn. It is expected to reach US$5,2bn by 2024, representing a CAGR of 8.2 per cent from 2016 to 2024.

* * * * *

*About Leclanché*

Leclanché is one of the world's leading, vertically integrated, energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, industry, electricity grids, as well as solutions for transport such as electric buses and marine applications. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years.

Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed, pure-play, energy storage company in the world.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

*Disclaimer* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

* * * * *

*Contacts*

*Media contacts: *

*Europe/global:* Desirée Maghoo T: +44 (0) 7775522740 E-mail:dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com

Simon Barker T:+44 (0)7866 314331 E-mail: sbarker@questorconsulting.com

*US and Canada: * Rick Anderson T: +1 (212) 808-4901

Henry Feintuch T: +1 (212) 808-4915 E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com

Shareholder, Analyst and Investor contacts: E-mail: investors@leclanche.com

*Investor Contacts* Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys Tel.: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

# # #

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

573405 15-May-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   May 15, 2017 00:40 ET (04:40 GMT)- - 12 40 AM EDT 05-15-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu LECLANCHE SA

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:11 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché's new marine battery system is the world's first approved under revised DNV-GL requirements (Dow Jones)
06:40 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: LECLANCHE SA (EQS Group)
07.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Als Teil einer umfassenderen Kapitalbeschaffung kündigt Leclanché eine Kapitalinvestition von 2.7 Millionen CHF durch Baring Asset Management an (Dow Jones)
07.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché annonce l'augmentation de son capital de CHF 2.7 millions par Baring Asset Management (Dow Jones)
07.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces CHF 2.7 million equity investment by Baring Asset Management as part of broader capital raising (Dow Jones)
07.04.17
EQS-Ad hoc: LECLANCHE SA (EQS Group)
07.04.17
EQS-Ad hoc: LECLANCHE SA (EQS Group)
04.04.17
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA: Leclanché augmente son chiffre d'affaires de 56% pour l'année 2016 et réalise son plan de croissance (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr LECLANCHE SA NewsRSS Feed
LECLANCHE SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu LECLANCHE SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene LECLANCHE SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere LECLANCHE SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Robos mischen die Finanzbranche auf
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
HSBC: Diese deutschen Aktien haben Anleger im Blick
UBS: Adidas AG: Große Trendwende in Arbeit?
OPEC prognostiziert für 2017 deutlich stärkeren Anstieg des Nicht-OPEC-Angebots
Vontobel: Tesla - Ende der Rally in Sicht?
"GoldeselTrading" im Fokus - Einstieg nach dem Kurseinbruch
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetzte Gewinnmitnahmen verbleiben auf hohem Niveau
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur LECLANCHE SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

LECLANCHE SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der SPD droht das gleiche Schicksal wie der T-Aktie
Ärger mit dem Bauträger - was Sie jetzt tun sollten
Das ist das Ende des Preisrutsches im Mobilfunk
Strengere Regeln für Vermieter sind so gut wie sicher
Türkei startet landesweite Razzia gegen Börsianer

News von

Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Liquiditätshausse an den Aktienmärkten?
Neue Steuerregeln für Fonds ab 2018: Was sich ändert, was Anleger wissen müssen

News von

44 der härtesten Fragen, die euch Apple im Vorstellungsgespräch stellt
Bei eBay kann man bis Sonntag ein Startup ersteigern: "Lohnt sich das, Frank Thelen?"
Ein Vermögens-Experte erklärt, mit welcher simplen Methode man sein Geld vermehrt
Ein Verhaltensökonom erklärt, welchen vermeidbaren Fehler jeder beim Umgang mit seinem Geld macht
Darum könnte Amazons digitaler Assistent "Echo Show" ein Flop werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen stagnieren -- United Internet schluckt Drillisch -- T-Aktie: Mögliche T-Mobile US-Fusion -- Deutsche Bank, innogy, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

United Internet bestätigt Jahresprognose. Bertrandt-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit August 2013. Fiat Chrysler ruft 1,25 Millionen Wagen zurück. Apples Mini-Keynote: Das können Anleger erwarten. Steigende Mieten kurbeln Wachstum von Deutsche Wohnen an. Allianz profitiert von Pimco und Lebensversicherung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
KW 19: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 19: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Frankreich hat der Mitte-Links-Politiker die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
OSRAM AGLED400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914