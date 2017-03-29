-1 of 2- 09 Apr 2017 21:24:00 UTC DJ EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry, Inc. Launches a Tender Offer to Acquire LifeWatch AG
LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry, Inc. Launches a Tender Offer to Acquire
LifeWatch AG
09-Apr-2017 / 23:23 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
*BioTelemetry, Inc. Launches a Tender Offer to Acquire LifeWatch AG*
Zug, Switzerland and Malvern, USA - April 9, 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX:LIFE)
and BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) announced today that the Companies have
entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BioTelemetry
will launch a tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all of the outstanding
shares of LifeWatch AG, with shareholders receiving either CHF10.00 in cash
and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock (equivalent to CHF4.00 per LifeWatch
share based on the closing price of BioTelemetry on Friday, April 7, 2017)
or CHF8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock (equivalent to
CHF6.00 per LifeWatch share based on the closing price of BioTelemetry on
Friday April 7, 2017), depending on individual shareholder preference. The
total deal value is approximately CHF260 million. BioTelemetry will fund the
transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity. The board
of directors of BioTelemetry and LifeWatch (under exclusion of Dr. Robert
Bider, Antoine Hubert and Antoine Kohler) approved the transaction
unanimously.
Headquartered in Switzerland with US operations based in Rosemont, Illinois,
LifeWatch is one of the most successful suppliers of remote cardiac
monitoring solutions. While both companies have a rich history of developing
innovative remote cardiac monitoring solutions, the combination will create
one of the most comprehensive connected health platforms in the world, far
more capable of delivering solutions necessary to meet today's healthcare
challenges. BioTelemetry expects the combination to yield significant
synergies, to be realized over the 12 to 18 month period, post-closing.
Assuming the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2017, and full synergies
had been realized immediately, the combined 2017 adjusted EBITDA would be
approximately $95 to $100 million. The Companies will work closely to
determine how to best integrate the two organizations to leverage the
strengths of both while ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.
Dr. Stephan Rietiker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeWatch AG, commented:
"We firmly believe that BioTelemetry is the best partner to maximize the
future potential of LifeWatch. We envision this combination will allow our
employees further opportunities to expand the business and leverage each
others' strengths. This union is a positive development for patients,
payors, providers and stakeholders. Pending a successful tender offer, we
look forward to working with the BioTelemetry team to provide our customers
with industry leading products and unmatched customer service."
Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry,
Inc., added: "We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of
LifeWatch. We believe the combination of the two, most innovative, remote
cardiac monitoring companies creates a unique opportunity to build an
immensely successful connected health platform, capable of delivering highly
sought after life-saving and cost-reduction solutions. If the tender offer
is successful, this transaction is expected to yield considerable
efficiencies, creating tremendous shareholder value. We look forward to
working with the LifeWatch team and hope to be able to welcome them to the
BioTelemetry family in the near future."
*Expected Timing*
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017. The
Pre-Announcement, including the conditions of the tender offer, is being
published concurrently with this press release. BioTelemetry intends to
disseminate an Offer Prospectus and commence the tender offer by mid-April
2017.
The transaction is conditioned upon:
? At least 67% of all LifeWatch shares that are issued and outstanding at
the end of the offer period, which may be extended, tendering into the
offer; and
? Further customary offer conditions described in the offer prospectus,
including regulatory approvals.
*Advisors*
Lazard is serving as LifeWatch's sole financial advisor. CMS von Erlach
Poncet AG and Fox, Swibel, Levin & Carroll, LLP are serving as lead legal
advisors to LifeWatch.
Raymond James is acting as lead financial advisor to BioTelemetry with
Deloitte providing financial advice on certain accounting and diligence
matters. Greenburg Traurig, LLP, Niederer Kraft & Frey and Reed Smith LLP
are serving as legal advisors to BioTelemetry.
*Press Conference*
BioTelemetry and LifeWatch will conduct a joint press conference tomorrow,
April 10, 2017, at 09:00 CEST or 03:00 AM Eastern Time. The press conference
will occur at Convention Point, Selnaustrasse 30, CH-8001 Zurich,
Switzerland. Accredited members of the media and analysts are invited to
attend in person. There will also be a live audio webcast of the press
conference which will be archived on the companies' websites for
approximately two weeks. The live audio webcast can be found under the
following link: http://lifewatch100417-live.audio-webcast.com [1] (login:
lifewatch0417).
Dial-in numbers to join the live audio webcasts are detailed below:
*CH:* +41225805970
*DE:* +4969222229043
*UK:* +442030092452
*USA:* +18554027766
*Participant PIN code:* 60170589#
*For further questions:*
LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO
c/o Communicators AG , Ralph Spillmann
Mobile: +41 79 514 64 84
E-Mail: investor-relations@lifewatch.com
*About LifeWatch AG*
LifeWatch AG, headquartered in Zug and listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE),
Switzerland, is a leading healthcare technology and solution company,
specializing in advanced digital health systems and wireless remote
diagnostic patient monitoring services. LifeWatch's services provide
physicians with critical information to determine appropriate treatment and
thereby improve patient outcomes. LifeWatch AG has operative subsidiaries in
the United States, in Switzerland, Israel and Turkey, and is the parent
company of LifeWatch Services Inc., LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. and
LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG (joint venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. is a
leading U.S.-based provider of cardiac monitoring services. LifeWatch
Technologies Ltd., based in Israel, is a leading manufacturer of digital
health products. LifeWatch Saglik Hizmetlerine A.S. is the operative Turkish
subsidiary of LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG and provider of mobile cardiac
telemetry services in Turkey. For additional information, please visit
www.lifewatch.com [2]*.*
*About BioTelemetry*
BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is the leading
wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health
information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. The company
currently provides cardiac monitoring services, original equipment
manufacturing with a primary focus on cardiac monitoring devices and
centralized cardiac core laboratory services. More information can be found
at www.biotelinc.com [3].
*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*
This document includes certain forward-looking statements regarding, among
other things, statements about both, LifeWatch's and BioTelemetry's beliefs
and expectations, statements about BioTelemetry's proposed acquisition of
LifeWatch AG, including the timing and success of the tender offer and
expectations regarding the growth and success of the combined entity. These
statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises", "projects," and other
words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including important factors that could delay, divert, or change any of these
expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ
materially from current expectations. Factors that may materially affect
such forward-looking statements include: BioTelemetry's ability to
successfully complete the tender offer for LifeWatch's shares or realize the
anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the failure of any of the
conditions to BioTelemetry's tender offer to be satisfied. For further
details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please
see BioTelemetry's public filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the company's latest periodic reports on Form 10-K and
10-Q respectively LifeWatch's past press releases, reports and other
information posted on LifeWatch's website. Readers are cautioned not to put
undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect only opinions as
of the date of this press release. BioTelemetry and LifeWatch do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or
amend any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
*OFFER RESTRICTIONS*
The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the "Offer") is
not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or
jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate
any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require BioTelemetry or
any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such
country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must
neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into
such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of
soliciting the purchase of securities of LifeWatch by any person or entity
resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
*Notice to U.S. Persons Holding LifeWatch Shares *
The Offer is made for the securities of a non-U.S. company. The Offer is
subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements of Switzerland, which
are different from those of the United States (the "U.S.").
The pre-announcement available on BioTelemetry's website does not constitute
the Offer. Cardiac Monitoring Holding Company, LLC, a subsidiary of
BioTelemetry, (the "Offeror") will disseminate the offer prospectus (the
Offer Prospectus) (with full Offer terms and conditions) as required by
applicable law, and the shareholders of LifeWatch should review the Offer
Prospectus and all other Offer documents carefully. The Offer may not be
accepted before publication of the Offer Prospectus and expiration of a
cooling-off period of ten (10) trading days (if not extended by the Swiss
Takeover Board), which will run from the trading day immediately after the
publication date of the Offer Prospectus.
According to the laws of Switzerland, LifeWatch Shares tendered into the
Offer may be withdrawn after they are tendered until the expiration of the
main offer period.
BioTelemetry and any of its subsidiaries and any advisor, broker or
financial institution acting as an agent or for the account or benefit of
BioTelemetry or the Offeror may, subject to applicable Swiss securities
laws, rules and regulations, make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, LifeWatch Shares from shareholders of LifeWatch who are willing to
sell their LifeWatch Shares outside the Offer from time to time, including
purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions
at negotiated prices. The Offeror will disclose promptly any information
regarding such purchases of LifeWatch Shares in Switzerland through the
electronic media and/or the stock exchange and in the U.S. by means of a
press release, if and to the extent required under applicable laws, rules
and regulations in Switzerland.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim
arising out of U.S. federal securities laws, since LifeWatch is located in a
non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be
residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a
non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to
compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.
court's judgment.
The receipt of cash and stock consideration in the Offer by a U.S.
shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal, state
and local income tax purposes. Each U.S. shareholder is urged to consult his
independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences
of acceptance of the Offer.
Securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. It is expected
that the Offer will be subject to a Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule
14d-1(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that
the issuance of BioTelemetry Common Stock in connection therewith will be
exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
pursuant to Rule 802 thereof.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission
of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b)
passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the
adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
