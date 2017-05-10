-1 of 2- 10 May 2017 05:48:00 UTC DJ EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: LifeWatch AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry,
Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
2017-05-10 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
*Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für
LifeWatch AG beginnt*
Zug/Schweiz, 10. Mai 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX: LIFE), ein führender Anbieter
von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen, gibt
heute den Beginn der Hauptangebotsfrist für das Übernahmeangebot durch
BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) bekannt, welche zehn (10) Handelstage
dauert und am 23. Mai 2017 um 16:00 Uhr MEZ endet. Der Vollzug erfolgt unter
Vorbehalt der wettbewerbsrechtlichen und anderen üblichen
Angebotsbedingungen. Wie zuvor im Bericht des Verwaltungsrats von LifeWatch
dargelegt, unterstützt dieser das öffentliche Übernahmeangebot von
BioTelemetry und empfiehlt den Aktionären dessen Annahme.
Das Angebot von BioTelemetry bietet den Aktionären von LifeWatch, die ihre
Aktien veräussern, zwei Möglichkeiten: Sie erhalten entweder CHF 10.00 in
bar und 0.1457 Aktien von BioTelemetry (Hauptangebot) (entspricht CHF 4.00
pro LifeWatch-Aktie, basierend auf dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am
Freitag, 7. April 2017) oder CHF 8.00 in bar und 0.2185 Aktien von
BioTelemetry (Alternativangebot) (entspricht CHF 6.00 pro LifeWatch-Aktie,
basierend auf dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am Freitag, 7. April 2017),
je nach individueller Präferenz des Aktionärs.
Unter Berücksichtigung des Schlusskurses der BioTelemetry-Aktie vom 9. Mai
2017 entspricht das Angebot einem Gegenwert von CHF 14.34 (Hauptangebot)
beziehungsweise CHF 14.51 (Alternativangebot) pro LifeWatch-Aktie. Durch den
Anstieg des Aktienpreises von BioTelemetry seit der ursprünglichen
Ankündigung am 9. April 2017 ist der Gesamtwert der Übernahme von CHF
259 Millionen (per 7. April 2017) auf einen Wert von CHF 265 Millionen bis
CHF 268 Millionen gestiegen.
Weitere Informationen finden sich im Bericht des Verwaltungsrats von
LifeWatch sowie der von der Raiffeisen erstellten Fairness Opinion unter
https://lifewatch.com/Investor-Relations/Public-Tender-Offer-Cardiac-Monitor
ing.html [1], im Angebotsprospekt von BioTelemetry unter
https://www.gobio.com/ [2] sowie auf der Website des Swiss Takeover Boards
www.takeover.ch [3].
*Für Rückfragen:*
LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO
c/o Communicators AG , Ralph Spillmann
Mobile: +41 79 514 64 84
E-Mail: investor-relations@lifewatch.com
*Zu LifeWatch AG*
LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange
(LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuerten
diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen von
LifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenen
Behandlung ihrer Patienten mit dem Ziel, die Behandlung zu optimieren.
LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der
Schweiz, Israel und der Türkei und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch
Services, Inc., LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. und LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG
(Joint Venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US-Anbieter für
Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. in Israel ist
ein führender Hersteller von Digital-Health-Produkten. LifeWatch Saglik
Hizmetlerine A.S. ist die operative Tochtergesellschaft der LifeWatch Turkey
Holding AG und Anbieter von Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen in der Türkei.
Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.lifewatch.com [4].
*E-Mail Alert:* Um regelmässig die neusten Informationen zu LifeWatch zu
erhalten und Unterlagen anzufordern, registrieren Sie sich bitte unter
https://www.lifewatch.com/Investor-Relations/Alert-Service.html. [5]
*Zu BioTelemetry*
BioTelemetry, Inc., früher als CardioNet bekannt, ist ein führendes
Unternehmen im Bereich kabelloser Medizinaltechnologie. Der Fokus liegt auf
der Bereitstellung von Gesundheitsdaten zur Verbesserung der Lebensqualität
sowie zur Reduktion der Gesundheitskosten. Das Unternehmen bietet zurzeit
Herzüberwachungs-Dienstleistungen an und produziert Geräte mit einem
primären Fokus auf die Herzüberwachung sowie zentralisierte Dienstleistungen
für Herzlaboratorien.
Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.biotelinc.com [6]*.*
*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*
This document includes certain forward-looking statements regarding, among
other things, statements about both, LifeWatch's and BioTelemetry's beliefs
and expectations, statements about BioTelemetry's proposed acquisition of
LifeWatch AG, including the timing and success of the tender offer and
expectations regarding the growth and success of the combined entity. These
statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises", "projects," and other
words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including important factors that could delay, divert, or change any of these
expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ
materially from current expectations. Factors that may materially affect
such forward-looking statements include: BioTelemetry's ability to
successfully complete the tender offer for LifeWatch's shares or realize the
anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the failure of any of the
conditions to BioTelemetry's tender offer to be satisfied. For further
details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please
see BioTelemetry's public filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the company's latest periodic reports on Form 10-K and
10-Q respectively LifeWatch's past press releases, reports and other
information posted on LifeWatch's website. Readers are cautioned not to put
undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect only opinions as
of the date of this press release. BioTelemetry and LifeWatch do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or
amend any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
_OFFER RESTRICTIONS_
The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the "Offer") is
not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or
jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate
any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require BioTelemetry or
any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such
country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must
neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into
such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of
soliciting the purchase of securities of LifeWatch by any person or entity
resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
*Notice to U.S. Persons Holding LifeWatch Shares*
The Offer is made for the securities of a non-U.S. company. The Offer is
subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements of Switzerland, which
are different from those of the United States (the "U.S.").
According to the laws of Switzerland, LifeWatch shares tendered into the
Offer may be withdrawn after they are tendered until the expiration of the
main offer period.
BioTelemetry and any of its subsidiaries and any advisor, broker or
financial institution acting as an agent or for the account or benefit of
BioTelemetry or the Offeror may, subject to applicable Swiss securities
laws, rules and regulations, make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, LifeWatch shares from shareholders of LifeWatch who are willing to
sell their LifeWatch shares outside the Offer from time to time, including
purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions
at negotiated prices. The Offeror will disclose promptly any information
regarding such purchases of LifeWatch shares in Switzerland through the
electronic media and/or the stock exchange and in the U.S. by means of a
press release, if and to the extent required under applicable laws, rules
and regulations in Switzerland.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim
arising out of U.S. federal securities laws, since LifeWatch is located in a
non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be
residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a
non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to
compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.
court's judgment.
The receipt of cash and stock consideration in the Offer by a U.S.
shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal, state
and local income tax purposes. Each U.S. shareholder is urged to consult his
independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences
of acceptance of the Offer.
Securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. It is expected
that the Offer will be subject to a Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule
14d-1(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that
the issuance of BioTelemetry Common Stock in connection therewith will be
exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
pursuant to Rule 802 thereof.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission
of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b)
passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the
adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the U.S.
*Im Zweifelsfall gilt die englische Originalmeldung. *
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LifeWatch AG
Baarerstrasse 139
6300 Zug
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 728 67 78
Internet: www.lifewatch.com
ISIN: CH0012815459
Valorennummer: 811189
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt;
SIX Swiss Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
571635 2017-05-10 CET/CEST
