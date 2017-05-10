-1 of 2- 10 May 2017 05:48:00 UTC DJ EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc.'s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: LifeWatch AG / Key word(s): Offer
LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc.'s tender offer for
LifeWatch AG shares begins
10-May-2017 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc.'s tender offer for LifeWatch AG
shares begins
Zug/Switzerland, May 10, 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), a
leading developer and provider of medical solutions and remote diagnostic
monitoring services in the digital health market, announced that the main
offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BEAT) tender offer starts
today and will remain open for a period of ten (10) trading days. The offer
is scheduled to expire at 4:00 p.m. CEST, on May 23, 2017. The settlement of
the tender offer is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary
conditions. As previously stated in the report of the LifeWatch Board of
Directors, the Board fully supports the public tender offer by BioTelemetry
and recommends that shareholders accept it and tender their shares
accordingly.
BioTelemetry's offer provides shareholders two choices. The shareholders of
LifeWatch agreeing to tender their shares can choose to receive either CHF
10.00 in cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock (Main Offer
Consideration) (equivalent to CHF 4.00 per LifeWatch share based on the
closing price of BioTelemetry on Friday, April 7, 2017) or CHF 8.00 in cash
and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock (Alternative Offer Consideration)
(equivalent to CHF 6.00 per LifeWatch share based on the closing price of
BioTelemetry on Friday April 7, 2017), depending on individual shareholder
preference.
Taking into consideration the closing price of BioTelemetry's stock on May
9, 2017, the Main Offer Consideration and the Alternative Offer
Consideration now have values of CHF 14.34 or CHF 14.51, respectively. The
increase in BioTelemetry's stock price since the initial announcement on
April 9, 2017 has increased the total deal value to a range of CHF 265
million to CHF 268 million from the initial value of CHF 259 million at
April 7, 2017.
Further information can be found in the report of the Board of Directors of
LifeWatch which is made available, together with the fairness opinion
prepared by Raiffeisen, at
https://lifewatch.com/Investor-Relations/Public-Tender-Offer-Cardiac-Monitor
ing.html [1] or in the offer prospectus of BioTelemetry at
https://www.gobio.com/ [2] and on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board,
www.takeover.ch [3].
*For further questions:*
LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO
c/o Communicators AG , Ralph Spillmann
Mobile: +41 79 514 64 84
E-Mail: investor-relations@lifewatch.com
*About LifeWatch AG*
LifeWatch AG, headquartered in Zug and listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE),
Switzerland, is a leading healthcare technology and solution company,
specializing in advanced digital health systems and wireless remote
diagnostic patient monitoring services. LifeWatch's services provide
physicians with critical information to determine appropriate treatment and
thereby improve patient outcomes. LifeWatch AG has operative subsidiaries in
the United States, in Switzerland, Israel and Turkey, and is the parent
company of LifeWatch Services Inc., LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. and
LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG (joint venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. is a
leading U.S.-based provider of cardiac monitoring services. LifeWatch
Technologies Ltd., based in Israel, is a leading manufacturer of digital
health products. LifeWatch Saglik Hizmetlerine A.S. is the operative Turkish
subsidiary of LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG and provider of mobile cardiac
telemetry services in Turkey. For additional information, please visit
*www.lifewatch.com.*
*About BioTelemetry*
BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is the leading
wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health
information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. The company
currently provides cardiac monitoring services, original equipment
manufacturing with a primary focus on cardiac monitoring devices and
centralized cardiac core laboratory services. More information can be found
at www.biotelinc.com [4].
*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*
This document includes certain forward-looking statements regarding, among
other things, statements about both, LifeWatch's and BioTelemetry's beliefs
and expectations, statements about BioTelemetry's proposed acquisition of
LifeWatch AG, including the timing and success of the tender offer and
expectations regarding the growth and success of the combined entity. These
statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises", "projects," and other
words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including important factors that could delay, divert, or change any of these
expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ
materially from current expectations. Factors that may materially affect
such forward-looking statements include: BioTelemetry's ability to
successfully complete the tender offer for LifeWatch's shares or realize the
anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the failure of any of the
conditions to BioTelemetry's tender offer to be satisfied. For further
details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please
see BioTelemetry's public filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the company's latest periodic reports on Form 10-K and
10-Q respectively LifeWatch's past press releases, reports and other
information posted on LifeWatch's website. Readers are cautioned not to put
undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect only opinions as
of the date of this press release. BioTelemetry and LifeWatch do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or
amend any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
_OFFER RESTRICTIONS_
The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the "Offer") is
not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or
jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate
any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require BioTelemetry or
any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such
country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must
neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into
such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of
soliciting the purchase of securities of LifeWatch by any person or entity
resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
*Notice to U.S. Persons Holding LifeWatch Shares*
The Offer is made for the securities of a non-U.S. company. The Offer is
subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements of Switzerland, which
are different from those of the United States (the "U.S.").
According to the laws of Switzerland, LifeWatch shares tendered into the
Offer may be withdrawn after they are tendered until the expiration of the
main offer period.
BioTelemetry and any of its subsidiaries and any advisor, broker or
financial institution acting as an agent or for the account or benefit of
BioTelemetry or the Offeror may, subject to applicable Swiss securities
laws, rules and regulations, make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, LifeWatch shares from shareholders of LifeWatch who are willing to
sell their LifeWatch shares outside the Offer from time to time, including
purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions
at negotiated prices. The Offeror will disclose promptly any information
regarding such purchases of LifeWatch shares in Switzerland through the
electronic media and/or the stock exchange and in the U.S. by means of a
press release, if and to the extent required under applicable laws, rules
and regulations in Switzerland.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim
arising out of U.S. federal securities laws, since LifeWatch is located in a
non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be
residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a
non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to
compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.
court's judgment.
The receipt of cash and stock consideration in the Offer by a U.S.
shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal, state
and local income tax purposes. Each U.S. shareholder is urged to consult his
independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences
of acceptance of the Offer.
Securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. It is expected
that the Offer will be subject to a Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule
14d-1(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that
the issuance of BioTelemetry Common Stock in connection therewith will be
exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
pursuant to Rule 802 thereof.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission
of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b)
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 01:48 ET (05:48 GMT)- - 01 48 AM EDT 05-10-17
-2 of 2- 10 May 2017 05:48:00 UTC DJ EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of -2-
passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the
adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the U.S.
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TUNYWGLNHO [5]
Document title: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc.'s tender offer for
LifeWatch AG shares begins
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: LifeWatch AG
Baarerstrasse 139
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 728 67 78
Internet: www.lifewatch.com
ISIN: CH0012815459
Valor: 811189
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Open Market in
Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
571635 10-May-2017 CET/CEST
1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a932b214b1b73d566d8c55bc8980c0c&application_id=571635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=565ed2b7f7fab812ac5646652ae3ddf3&application_id=571635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=08e4d09f91291b0fb9f426af6e657744&application_id=571635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c04e929d103dc927d2d1c8e786e6e477&application_id=571635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fbee008d3f15935b92034e4d0cd52482&application_id=571635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 01:48 ET (05:48 GMT)- - 01 48 AM EDT 05-10-17