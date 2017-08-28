EQS-Adhoc: Mobimo Holding AG: Organisational changes at Mobimo

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Mobimo Holding AG: Organisational changes at Mobimo

06-Sep-2017 / 17:31 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

*Organisational changes at Mobimo*

*Lucerne, 6 September 2017 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG appoints Vinzenz Manser and Marco Tondel as members of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2018. Vinzenz Maser will head the Project Management division, with Marco Tondel being responsible for the company's development activities. Andreas Hämmerli, Head of Development, will step down from Mobimo's Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2018. *

Mobimo is changing its organisational structure with effect from 1 January 2018: as of this date, all the company's development activities - both those for its own portfolio and those for third parties - will be grouped in the Development division, which will be headed by Marco Tondel (1974) from 1 January 2018. Marco Tondel graduated from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) as an architect and has worked for Mobimo since 1 January 2012, heading the Development for Third Parties business area.

Own portfolio development has steadily gained in importance in recent years, while development projects have become more complex overall. Three major projects for Mobimo's own portfolio - the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau, Mattenhof in Kriens and the Labitzke site in Zurich - are currently under construction and thus within the remit of the Project Management division led by Vinzenz Manser (1967), Architect HTL, since 2008. Welcoming the Head of Project Management to the Executive Board as of 2018 underlines Mobimo's recognition of the division's importance in the realization of projects on schedule and within budget, in quality assurance and in the smooth handover of properties to tenants or buyers.

"We are happy to appoint Marco Tondel and Vinzenz Manser, two experienced and highly skilled members of management, to the Executive Board. Thanks to this reorganisation, Mobimo will be even more efficient and take advantage of the synergies in both business areas," explains Christoph Caviezel, CEO of Mobimo.

As of 1 January 2018, the Executive Board of Mobimo Holding AG will comprise the following six members: Dr Christoph Caviezel (CEO), Thomas Stauber (Head of Real Estate, Vice-CEO), Manuel Itten (CFO), Marc Pointet (Head of Mobimo Suisse romande), Vinzenz Manser (Head of Project Management) and Marco Tondel (Head of Development).

Andreas Hämmerli will step down from the Mobimo Executive Board at the start of 2018, after having headed the Development division since October 2008 and being responsible for project development and realisation as well as the sale of condominiums. Christoph Caviezel: "We would like to thank Andreas Hämmerli for his hugely successful time with Mobimo and for his great dedication. He made a significant contribution to the company making such an excellent name for itself in the area of site development and enjoying such a full development pipeline. We are very happy that he will continue to contribute his great experience and expertise to selected projects here at Mobimo in an advisory capacity."

*If you have any questions, please contact: * Mobimo Holding AGMobimo Holding AG Dr. Christoph Caviezel, CEO +41 44 397 11 86 christoph.caviezel@mobimo.ch www.mobimo.ch [1] Dr. Christoph Caviezel, C +41 44 397 11

*About Mobimo:* Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of more than CHF 2.7 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.8 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.

End of ad hoc announcement 607147 06-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=748229d51c0a8618e4fed2a5d4eb5437&application_id=607147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news (END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)- - 11 31 AM EDT 09-06-17