EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017

11-Apr-2017

*Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017*

- _Turnover rises by 8.5% to CHF 93.2 million_

_- Positive operating profit of CHF 4.6 million_

_- Increase in the EBIT margin to 4.9% _

_- Positive net profit of CHF 0.2 million_

Au / Wädenswil, 11 April 2017 - Von Roll Holding AG published its first quarter 2017 results today. Following a lean period of over 4 years, the Von Roll Group has once again returned to a positive first quarter profit, amounting to CHF 4.6 million (previous year: CHF -3.4 million). At CHF 96.0 million, orders received in 2017 are significantly above the last year's level of CHF 88.0 million, and turnover has risen by 8.5% to CHF 93.2 million.

The main drivers of the positive business development were successful structural improvements and increased demand for our products in the Electrical Insulation and Composites sectors. Based on rising order volumes and the programmes launched in the new business year to increase both sales and production efficiency, the Von Roll Group is confident about the business outlook for the remainder of 2017.

*Key figures* in CHF 1,000 *Q1-2017* *Q1-2016* *Change* *Order intake* *95,979* *88,030* *+9.0%* *Net sales* *93,214* *85,895* *+8.5%* thereof Electrical Insulation 64,581 58,323 +10.7% thereof Composites 27,568 26,008 +6.0% thereof Other activities 1,065 1,564 -31.9% *EBIT* *4,569* *-3,436* *+233.0%* *Net income for the period* *242* *-6,600* *+103.7%*

_About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 29 sites with around 1,700 employees._

*Contact:* Claudia Guentert, Corporate Communications T: +41 44 204 3529, F: +41 44 204 3007, E: press@vonroll.com

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Steinacherstr. 101 8804 Au Switzerland Phone: +41 44 204 3500 Fax: +41 44 204 3007 E-mail: reception@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonroll.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange

11-Apr-2017

