11.04.2017 07:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

   Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017

11-Apr-2017 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

*Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017*

- _Turnover rises by 8.5% to CHF 93.2 million_

_- Positive operating profit of CHF 4.6 million_

_- Increase in the EBIT margin to 4.9% _

_- Positive net profit of CHF 0.2 million_

Au / Wädenswil, 11 April 2017 - Von Roll Holding AG published its first quarter 2017 results today. Following a lean period of over 4 years, the Von Roll Group has once again returned to a positive first quarter profit, amounting to CHF 4.6 million (previous year: CHF -3.4 million). At CHF 96.0 million, orders received in 2017 are significantly above the last year's level of CHF 88.0 million, and turnover has risen by 8.5% to CHF 93.2 million.

The main drivers of the positive business development were successful structural improvements and increased demand for our products in the Electrical Insulation and Composites sectors. Based on rising order volumes and the programmes launched in the new business year to increase both sales and production efficiency, the Von Roll Group is confident about the business outlook for the remainder of 2017.

*Key figures* in CHF 1,000 *Q1-2017* *Q1-2016* *Change* *Order intake* *95,979* *88,030* *+9.0%* *Net sales* *93,214* *85,895* *+8.5%* thereof Electrical Insulation 64,581 58,323 +10.7% thereof Composites 27,568 26,008 +6.0% thereof Other activities 1,065 1,564 -31.9% *EBIT* *4,569* *-3,436* *+233.0%* *Net income for the period* *242* *-6,600* *+103.7%*

_About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 29 sites with around 1,700 employees._

*Contact:* Claudia Guentert, Corporate Communications T: +41 44 204 3529, F: +41 44 204 3007, E: press@vonroll.com

End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Steinacherstr. 101 8804 Au Switzerland Phone: +41 44 204 3500 Fax: +41 44 204 3007 E-mail: reception@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonroll.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

563907 11-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 11, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-11-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Von Roll AG

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:31 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll verzeichnet ein positives erstes Quartal 2017 (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll reports a successful first quarter 2017 (Dow Jones)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Von Roll verzeichnet ein positives erstes Quartal 2017 (dpa-afx)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Von Roll AG (EQS Group)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Von Roll AG (EQS Group)
16.03.17
Trotz Jobabbau: Von Roll schreibt tiefrot (Handelszeitung)
16.03.17
Industrie: Von Roll schreibt auch 2016 Verluste (Blick)
16.03.17
EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Geschäftsergebnis 2016 (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Von Roll NewsRSS Feed
Von Roll zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Von Roll AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.12.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
24.10.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
24.09.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
11.09.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
15.08.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
07.05.2010Von Roll kaufenFuchsbriefe
18.12.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
24.10.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
24.09.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
11.09.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
15.08.2012Von Roll holdVontobel Research
25.04.2012Von Roll reduceVontobel Research
24.04.2012Von Roll reduceVontobel Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Von Roll AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Von Roll News

16.03.17EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Geschäftsergebnis 2016
16.03.17DGAP-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Geschäftsergebnis 2016
16.03.17EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Annual result for 2016
16.03.17Trotz Jobabbau: Von Roll schreibt tiefrot
16.03.17EQS-Ad hoc: Von Roll Holding AG
16.03.17EQS-Ad hoc: Von Roll Holding AG
16.03.17Industrie: Von Roll schreibt auch 2016 Verluste
16.03.17EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Geschäftsergebnis 2016
Weitere Von Roll News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im April
Übernahmespekulation aufgegangen! Stada-Aktie im Fokus
DZ BANK  Daimler: Mercedes-Benz-Cars mit solidem Absatzwachstum in Q1
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Tesla
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Die Entscheidung naht
Öl verteidigt Gewinne, Gold fällt wieder zurück
DekaBank: Zehn neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel, den Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) und den DekaFonds CF
HSBC: Chinas Wirtschaftswachstum steht ganz oben auf der Agenda
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Von Roll-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Von Roll Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie die EU das Brandrisiko bei Wärmedämmung erhöht
Wie Kreditnehmer profitieren, wenn die Zinsen wieder steigen
Hier liegen Deutschlands teuerste Ferienimmobilien
Wie Sie unerwünschte Abos wieder loswerden
Das sind die aktuellen politischen Risiken für Anleger

News von

DAX: Warum der Markt nicht steigt
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind in Kauflaune
Vier Mal Kaufen: Die besten deutschen Aktien mit Barclays-Gütesiegel
Evotec-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch - Was bei dem TecDax-Überflieger noch drin ist
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten

News von

Die Antwort auf diese eine Frage verrät alles darüber, welcher Geldtyp man ist
12 Tricks, wie man in weniger Zeit mehr Arbeit schaffen kann
In diesen Ländern reichen schon 1.000 Euro im Monat für ein Luxus-Leben
Dieser überraschende Faktor könnte zum nächsten Finanzcrash führen
Tschechien hat gerade eine Entscheidung getroffen, die Europas Märkte in Schwierigkeiten bringen könnte

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Tesla wertvoller als General Motors -- Ölpreise fallen leicht -- STADA unterstützt Übernahme durch Bain Capital und Cinven

Studentenwohnungen werden laut Studie rasant teurer. iPhone bei Aldi und Rewe: Hat Apple einen folgenschweren Fehler gemacht? Günther Fielmann verlängert als Vorstandschef bis 2020. LVMH dank robuster Luxus-Nachfrage mit starkem Jahresstart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 14: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Länder für Investoren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt
1. Quartal 2017
So performten die TecDAX-Unternehmen
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Eingreifen der USA in Syrien verunsichert die Aktienmärkte. Halten Sie Trumps Angriff auf Syrien für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
STADA725180
E.ON SEENAG99
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212