ERYTECH Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris: ERYP)
("ERYTECH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing
innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside
red blood cells, today announced that it has filed a registration
statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American
Depositary Shares ("ADSs), each representing one ordinary share, in the
United States and a concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares
in Europe and other countries outside of the United States and Canada
(together, the "Global Offering). All securities to be sold in the
Global Offering will be offered by ERYTECH. The number of securities to
be sold and the price range for the proposed Global Offering have not
yet been determined. ERYTECH has applied to list its ADSs on the NASDAQ
Global Market under the ticker symbol "ERYP.
The ordinary shares
are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol "ERYP.
Jefferies LLC is acting as global coordinator and joint book-runner for
the Global Offering. Cowen and Company, LLC is acting as joint
book-runner and JMP Securities LLC is acting as lead manager for the
offering of ADSs in the United States. Oddo BHF SCA is acting as joint
book-runner for the offering of the Companys ordinary shares in Europe.
The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by
means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary
prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering
may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate
Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY
10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus
Department, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806.
A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein
has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These
securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to
the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press
release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
About ERYTECH
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target
the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients
necessary for their survival.
