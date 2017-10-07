ERYTECH Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Hohe Rendite und hohe Sicherheit in einem? Das geht - mit dem neuen Anlagekonzept von Allvest
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris: ERYP) ("ERYTECH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs), each representing one ordinary share, in the United States and a concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares in Europe and other countries outside of the United States and Canada (together, the "Global Offering). All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by ERYTECH. The number of securities to be sold and the price range for the proposed Global Offering have not yet been determined. ERYTECH has applied to list its ADSs on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "ERYP. The ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol "ERYP.

Jefferies LLC is acting as global coordinator and joint book-runner for the Global Offering. Cowen and Company, LLC is acting as joint book-runner and JMP Securities LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering of ADSs in the United States. Oddo BHF SCA is acting as joint book-runner for the offering of the Companys ordinary shares in Europe.

The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806.

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About ERYTECH

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECHs initial focus is on the development of products that target the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

