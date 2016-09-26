Erytech to Hold Q1 2017 Business Update Conference Call on May 19th, 2017

Regulatory News:
ERYTECH (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris: FR0011471135 -
ERYP),
a French biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
tumor starvation treatments for acute leukemia and other oncology
indications with unmet medical needs, today announced that it will
release its financial results and business update for the quarter ended
March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 18, 2017 after the close of trading on
the Euronext Paris.
Erytech management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday,
May 19, 2017 at 15:00pm CET / 9:00am EDT to review the Q1 2017
operational highlights. Gil Beyen, Chairman and CEO, Eric Soyer, CFO and
CFO and Iman El-Hariry, CMO will deliver a brief presentation, followed
by a Q&A session.
Investors and analysts wishing to participate can access the call via
the following teleconferencing numbers:
|
USA: +1 6467224907
|
|
|
|
United-Kingdom: +44 2030432440
|
Switzerland: +41 225809022
|
|
|
|
Germany: +49 69222229031
|
France: +33 172001510
|
|
|
|
Belgium: +32 24029640
|
Sweden: +46 850334664
|
|
|
|
Finland : +358 942599700
|
Netherlands: +31 107138194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confirmation Code: 64683084#
The webcast can be followed live online via the link: http://www.anywhereconference.com?UserAudioMode=DATA&Name=&Conference=135308821&PIN=64683084
Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To
listen to the replay, please dial:
|
USA: +1 877 64 230 18
|
United-Kingdom: +44(0) 2033679460
|
France: +33(0)1 72 00 15 00
|
Confirmation Code: 308821#
Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available on the
"Webcast section of the Companys investor relations site at www.erytech.com
About ERYTECH and ERY-ASP (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the treatment of blood cancers, including
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by
depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. ERYTECH
plans to pursue regulatory approvals for its lead product candidate,
eryaspase, also known as ERY-ASP or under the trade name GRASPA®, having
achieved positive efficacy and safety results from its completed Phase
2/3 pivotal clinical trial in Europe in children and adults with
relapsed or refractory ALL. ERYTECH also has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical
trial of eryaspase in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed
ALL, and a Phase 2b clinical trial in Europe in elderly patients with
newly diagnosed AML, each in combination with chemotherapy. ERYTECH
believes that eryaspase also has the potential as a treatment approach
in solid tumors and is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial in Europe in
patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Eryaspase consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells, from circulating blood plasma. ERYTECH
produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing
site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production
in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and
distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML
in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL
in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA®
brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for
eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product
candidates that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to induce tumor
starvation. The company is leveraging the ERYCAPS platform for
developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme therapies beyond
oncology (ERYZYME).
ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC
Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150
and Next Biotech indexes. ERYTECH is also listed in the U.S. under an
ADR level 1 program (OTC, ticker EYRYY).
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and
regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and
of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements,
forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as,
without limitation, "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "intends,
"plans, "seeks, "estimates, "may, "will and "continue and similar
expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts.
Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various
assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may
not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may
depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no
guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the
candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they
will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may
turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements,
forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH Pharma with the
French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org),
also available on ERYTECHs website (www.erytech.com)
describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no
representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the
date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or
estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECHs expectations with regard
thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent
required by law.
