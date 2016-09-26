ERYTECH to Present Pre-Clinical Data at the 13th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris - ERYP), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies
by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells,
today announced that two abstracts on its preclinical erymethionase and
eryminase programs were accepted for poster presentation at the 13th
International
Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), being held
September 5 8, 2017 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
The pre-clinical data will be presented during the poster session of the
ICIEM by the lead author of the abstracts, Dr. Emmanuelle Dufour, R&D
Project Manager at ERYTECH. The data from the pre-clinical studies
demonstrate that encapsulating certain enzymes into red blood cells has
the ability to lower toxic metabolites:
-
Eryminase, which is arginine deiminase encapsulated in red blood
cells, was shown to reduce arginine levels in a disease model of
arginase-1 deficiency, supporting a potential treatment approach for
hyperargininemia. The study was conducted through a previously
announced research collaboration with Queens University in Canada.
-
Erymethionase, methionine-?-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, was
shown to lower homocysteine levels, supporting a potential treatment
approach for homocystinuria. The study was conducted through a
previously announced research collaboration with the Fox Chase Cancer
Center (FCCC).
Both hyperargininemia and homocystinuria are rare, debilitating genetic
diseases, for which there are limited treatment options.
ERYTECH will also be participating in and sponsoring the 2nd
International
Homocystinurias Patient-Expert Meeting on Monday, September 4, 2017,
a pre-meeting to the ICIEM.
Poster session details to follow:
Poster Sessions: Eryminase, Arginine Deiminase-Encapsulated in Red
Blood Cells Effectively Lower Blood Arginine Levels in a Mouse Model of
Inducible Hyperargininemia
|
Poster:
|
|
|
#LBN14
|
Lead Author:
|
|
|
Emmanuelle Dufour
|
Poster Session/Section:
|
|
|
10. Urea cycle disorders
|
Date:
|
|
|
September 6
|
Time:
|
|
|
5:30 8:00 p.m. BRT
|
|
|
|
Poster Sessions: Erymethionase, Methioninase Entrapped in Red Blood
Cells: an innovative treatment approach for classical homocystinuria
|
Poster:
|
|
|
#314
|
Lead Author:
|
|
|
Emmanuelle Dufour
|
Poster Session/Section:
|
|
|
08. Sulphur amino acid disorders
|
Date:
|
|
|
September 6
|
Time:
|
|
|
5:30 8:00 p.m. BRT
|
|
|
|
The poster presentations will be accessible as of September 6, 2017, on
ERYTECHs website at www.erytech.com.
About Homocystinuria
Classical homocystinuria is a rare, inherited genetic disease caused by
a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS), which is
critical for methionine metabolism. Patients are unable to fully
metabolize the amino acid methionine, an essential amino acid found in
food, which leads to the accumulation of homocysteine and methionine in
the blood and urine. High levels of these amino acids are directly
linked to morbidity and mortality, often at a young age. Symptoms
include severe intellectual disability, eye lens dislocation,
thromboembolism, osteoporosis, and seizures.
ERYTECH has entered into a research collaboration with the Fox Chase
Cancer Center (FCCC) to demonstrate the potential of ERYTECHs
erymethionase to lower homocysteine and methionine in the homocystinuria
mouse model (CBS-deficient mice) developed by Prof. Warren Krugers lab
at FCCC. Erymethionase is a methionine gamma-lyase (MGL, methioninase)
enzyme encapsulated in red blood cells using ERYTECHs proprietary
ERYCAPS platform technology to provide effective, long-acting
therapeutic activity with reduced toxicity.
About Hyperargininemia
Hyperargininemia, or arginase-1 deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder
of the urea cycle caused by a mutation in the arginase-1 gene, resulting
in the accumulation of toxic levels of the amino acid arginine in the
blood. Symptoms generally appear in early infancy and include
intellectual disability, non-ambulatory muscle stiffness and seizures.
Hyperargininemia is a debilitating, progressive disease with very
limited treatment options currently available.
ERYTECH, working in collaboration with Queens University, hopes to
demonstrate the potential of ERYTECHs eryminase to lower arginine in
the inducible arginase-1 deficiency mouse model developed by the
laboratory of Prof. Colin Funk of Queens University. Eryminase, a
product candidate being developed by ERYTECH, consists of an arginine
deiminase enzyme encapsulated in red blood cells using ERYTECHs
proprietary ERYCAPS platform technology. ERYTECH believes the
encapsulation of therapeutic enzymes in red blood cells can provide
effective, long-acting therapeutic activity with reduced toxicity.
About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the treatment of blood cancers, including
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by
depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. ERYTECH,
which plans to pursue regulatory approvals for its lead product
candidate, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®,
reported positive efficacy and safety results from its completed Phase
2/3 pivotal clinical trial in Europe in children and adults with
relapsed or refractory ALL. ERYTECH also has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical
trial of eryaspase in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed
ALL, and a Phase 2b clinical trial in Europe in elderly patients with
newly diagnosed AML, each in combination with chemotherapy. ERYTECH
believes that eryaspase also has potential as a treatment approach in
solid tumors and has completed a Phase 1 study and a Phase 2b clinical
trial in France, evaluating eryaspase in patients with second line
metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Eryaspase consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells, from circulating blood plasma. ERYTECH
produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing
site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in
Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution
partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with
Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which
will market the product under the GRASPA® brand name. The
European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase
for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product
candidates that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to target cancer
metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the
use of its ERYCAPS platform to develop cancer immunotherapies and enzyme
replacement therapies.
ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC
Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150
and Next Biotech indexes. ERYTECH is also listed in the U.S. under an
ADR level 1 program (OTC, ticker EYRYY).
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and
regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and
of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements,
forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as,
without limitation, "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "intends,
"plans, "seeks, "estimates, "may, "will and "continue and similar
expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts.
Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various
assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may
not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may
depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no
guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the
candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they
will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may
turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements,
forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH PHARMA with the
French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org),
also available on ERYTECHs website (www.erytech.com)
describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no
representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the
date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or
estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECHs expectations with regard
thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent
required by law.
