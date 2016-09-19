ESI Group: 2016 Full-Year Results

Regulatory News:
Alain de Rouvray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group
(Paris:ESI), commented: "The performance delivered in 2016, both in
terms of growth and profitability, again confirms the relevance of ESI
Groups business model and strategic positioning. The significant
increase in profitability was achieved without compromise on the R&D
investment which lies at the heart of the Groups competitiveness and
sustainability objectives.
The growing possibilities offered by the Internet of Things and Big
Data now enable a products lifecycle to be monitored after
commissioning. They create new perspectives of "hybrid virtual modeling
that make it possible to update Virtual Prototypes with data measured in
service and in real-time and enhanced by artificial intelligence. This
transformative approach, entitled "PPL (Product Performance Lifecycle)
and incorporating its disruptive "Hybrid Virtual Twin solution,
provides complete control over a product entire lifecycle and offers an
essential answer to the key economic challenges of the industry of the
future.
2016 was marked by the success of our historical solutions and the
development of the newly acquired technological bricks that underpin the
deployment of the innovative solutions of our PPL strategy. 2017 will be
a year of integration and transformation, on the one hand to continue
our investments and to amplify our virtual and hybrid prototyping
solutions, and on the other hand to adapt our commercial and marketing
resources to the new business momentum.
We remain confident in our capacity to amplify our own
transformation, already widely committed to the industry of the future.
This should put the Group in an ideal position to tap into the potential
growth from the diversification and democratization of Virtual
Prototyping and its extension toward the in-service performance, while
continuing to improve our profitability.
|
|
Consolidated annual results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial year ending January 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
|
|
FY 16
|
|
|
|
FY 15
|
|
|
|
? at current
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
? at constant
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
|
140.6
|
|
|
|
124.7
|
|
|
|
+12.7%
|
|
|
|
+11.0%
|
|
|
Licenses
|
|
|
|
108.3
|
|
|
|
97.0
|
|
|
|
+11.6%
|
|
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
|
+16.5%
|
|
|
|
+15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
|
|
+14.0%
|
|
|
|
+11.9%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
73.3%
|
|
|
|
72.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA*
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
+28.1%
|
|
|
|
+14.6%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
13.0%
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating profit
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
+30.1%
|
|
|
|
+13.8%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
9.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
+46.7%
|
|
|
|
+25.9%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable net profit
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
+41.1%
|
|
|
|
+18.3%
|
|
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These figures were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held
on April 18, 2017.
(*) EBITDA excludes non-recurring items
and includes the impacts of capitalized R&D expenditure and
provisions/reversals for impairment of trade receivables.
Acquisition
during the period: "Mineset was consolidated from February 5, 2016.
Solid sales momentum
As announced on March 14, full-year sales totaled 140.6 million, up
12.7% year on year. Acquisition-related revenue amounted to 6.4
million, reflecting the successful implementation of initial commercial
synergies. There was a positive forex impact over the year of 2.1
million, mainly reflecting the appreciation of the Japanese yen.
The product mix reflects the strong performance in Services, which
contributed 23% of total sales, compared with 22% last year.
Sales generated by Licensing activity climbed 11.6% year on year to
108.3 million, driven by 13.0% growth in the installed base where
repeat business (measured on a like-for-like basis and at constant
exchange rates) remained at a very high rate of 89.1%.
Services revenues rose 16.5% to 32.2 million on the back of continued
growth in engineering studies (+16.8%) ESI Groups core business and
remarkable growth in special projects (+57.1%), mainly co-creation
projects using newly-acquired and emerging technologies.
ESIs geographic sales mix reflects strong business in Asia and the BRIC
countries, especially in China and India.
Improvement in gross margin
Gross margin rose from 72.5% of sales in 2015 to 73.3% this year. This
good performance is a result of the improvement of the margins in
Services combined with maintaining the Licenses margins at a high level.
This improvement was driven by the dynamic growth of the high
value-added engineering studies delivered by ESI Group to industrial
firms wishing to make the transition to smart factories.
Continued investments
Investment in R&D the lifeblood of technological innovation was
maintained at a very high level and grew 12.3% in the year, to 32.7
million. This ongoing effort reflects ESIs constant focus on the newly
acquired technologies that underpin its disruptive PPL approach. These
investments amounted to 30.2% of Licensing revenue. Once the Research
Tax Credit and capitalized R&D expenditure are taken into account, total
R&D costs recorded in the P&L amounted to 26.9 million, an increase of
18.3%.
Strong growth in profitability indicators
EBITDA rose by 28.1%, from 14.3 million to 18.3 million, giving an
EBITDA margin of 13.0% for the year, compared with 11.4% in 2015. This
result benefited from low increases of the Sales and Marketing (S&M)
costs (+8.4%) and General and Administrative (G&A) costs (+9.8%),
respectively representing 29.8% and 13.5% of total sales.
Current operating profit jumped 30.1% to 15.4 million; this
representing a current operating margin of 10.9%, or 1.4 percentage
points higher than the previous year.
EBIT surged by 46.7% to 13.7 million and EBIT margin grew by 2.3
percentage points to 9.8%. This impressive increase bigger than the
increases in EBITDA and current operating profit was mainly
attributable to lower non-recurring costs due to expenditure related to
the Groups most recent technological acquisitions recorded in
non-recurring items in 2015.
The Financial Result was a net financial expense of 2.1 million,
compared to a financial expense of 0.9 million in 2015, due to higher
interest charges and forex losses following the appreciation of the
Japanese yen against the euro in the second-half of the year.
Attributable Net Profit came out at 7.5 million in 2016, giving a net
margin of 5.4%.
A stronger financial structure
The Group had a positive cash balance of 14.1 million at the reporting
date. Net debt stood at 37.4 million at January 31, 2017, versus 36.2
million at January 31, 2016. The gearing (debt-to-equity) ratio was
37.6%, compared to 39.3% in 2015.
On January 31, 2017, ESI Group held 7.0% of its capital in treasury
stock.
Strategic transformation and promotion of solutions for the industry
of the future
ESIs technologies acquisition policy, which has been stepped up over
the past few years, has enabled the Group to develop a unique solution
around a platform that hosts virtual multi-domain and multi-physicals
models. This transformative approach makes it possible for industrial
firms to use a single model to virtually manufacture and assemble
product components at the prototype stage; capturing the physical
information necessary to assure compliance with increasingly strict
industrial and regulatory requirements.
ESIs PPL approach represents an innovative step forward that aims to
provide businesses with complete control over a product's entire
lifecycle looking beyond the virtual development and pre-certification
phase covered by Virtual Prototyping to production and in-service use.
This disruptive approach makes it possible to develop a "Hybrid Virtual
Twin that will anticipate a products operational performance from
product commissioning to its operational withdrawal a crucial element
in the transition to the industry of the future.
Leveraging this unique development strategy, in 2016 ESI renewed major
three-year contracts in the Automotive sector and continued to diversify
into other markets and to notably expand in the Aeronautical sector. ESI
Group has also consolidated its position in the pre-project design and
analysis phases in order to facilitate democratization of Immersive
Virtual Engineering solutions. The recent acquisition of Scilab
Enterprises, creator of the open source software Scilab that is
recognized internationally by a community of over one million engineers
and scientists, illustrates this strategy. Furthermore, this acquisition
reinforces accessibility of ESIs cloud-based offering and increases the
potential for mass deployment of mathematical modeling to both business
and individual scientific users on the lookout for efficient and lower
cost solutions.
At this stage of its development, ESI Group intends to continue
investing in innovative and disruptive solutions for the industry of the
future and to strengthen its sales force to deploy the democratization
of Virtual Prototyping and "Hybrid Virtual Twin.
Next events:
|
SFAF
April 20, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-quarter 2017 sales
May 24, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGM
July 11, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid
Virtual Twins, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
