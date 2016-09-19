ESI Group: Change of Date of the 2017 Combined General Meeting

Regulatory News:
ESI Group (Paris:ESI), pioneer and world-leading provider in Virtual
Prototyping, announces today the updating of its financial communication
calendar with the change of the date of its Annual General Meeting;
bringing it forward to June 29, 2017:
|
Event
|
|
Date
|
2017 First Quarter Sales
|
|
May 24th, 2017
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
June 29th, 2017
|
2017 Half Year Sales and Results
|
|
September 19th, 2017
|
2017 Third Quarter Sales
|
|
November 21th, 2017
Financial year 2017 will end on January 31st,
2018
Press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.
You can find all of our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press
