15.05.2017 18:00
ESI Group: Change of Date of the 2017 Combined General Meeting

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), pioneer and world-leading provider in Virtual Prototyping, announces today the updating of its financial communication calendar with the change of the date of its Annual General Meeting; bringing it forward to June 29, 2017:

Event   Date
2017 First Quarter Sales   May 24th, 2017
Annual General Meeting   June 29th, 2017
2017 Half Year Sales and Results   September 19th, 2017
2017 Third Quarter Sales   November 21th, 2017

Financial year 2017 will end on January 31st, 2018

Press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

You can find all of our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press

Next events

2017 First quarter sales:

May 24, 2017

        Annual General Meeting:

June 29, 2017

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid Twins, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

