ESI Group is Awarded the Technology Fast 50 Prize for Midcaps in the Paris Region

Regulatory News:
ESI Group (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual
prototyping solutions, today announces that it has received the
Technology Fast 50 prize in the category Midcaps Paris region, at the
17th awards ceremony. This initiative singles out businesses
that have been able to combine both innovation and growth in hi-tech
sectors.
It is a fitting reward for the strong growth recorded by ESI Group since
2013 (+28.6%), reflecting the success of smart virtual prototyping
solutions which have been strengthened by the Groups latest tech
acquisitions. ESIs solutions meet the key challenges of the "industry
of the future by enabling industrial firms to virtually test their
future products and control their operational performance.
Commenting on this award, Eric Daubourg, Chief Operating Officer of ESI
France, said: "We are delighted to receive this prize! It is
recognition and reward for the efforts of our teams who have turned ESI
Group into the leader in virtual prototyping solutions for industrial
firms, and now amplified by our Hybrid TwinTM
concept.
Every year since 2001, Technology Fast 50 has been promoting and
encouraging the development of companies that combine innovation and
growth in the hi-tech sphere. Prizes are awarded to French hi-tech firms
that have recorded the strongest revenue growth over the past three
years.
Read all of our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/presse
Next events:
|
Actionaria show :
November 23-24, 2017
Paris (France)
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the 3rd
quarter of 2017:
November 21, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle,
which addresses the operational performance of a product during its
entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid Twins,
leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers
to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product
performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006470/en/