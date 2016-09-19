ESI Launches SYSWELD 2017

ESI
Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing
industries, announces the release of SYSWELD, ESIs software solution
for Assembly, Welding and Heat Treatment. ESI
SYSWELD is the most accurate Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
multi-physics software on the market to simulate thermal joining (arc,
electron beam, laser, friction stir, spot welding) and heat treatment
(carburizing, carbonitriding, quenching). SYSWELD accurately predicts
material characteristics, residual stresses and distortions of
structures. By accounting for all relevant manufacturing effects and
enabling the transport of simulation results from one manufacturing step
to the next, SYSWELD delivers a truly predictive end-to-end solution for
the manufacturing of welded and assembled industrial parts.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005825/en/
Inheriting details of the "as manufactured components from the press shop, ESI SYSWELD simulates the entire assembly and welding process chain in the body shop; step by step (Photo: ESI Group)
These unique capabilities enable manufacturers in ground transportation
and other industry sectors aerospace, heavy industries and marine to
reduce product development costs and time to market and ensure process
automation and optimization. For example, COMIL, a major bus
manufacturer in Brazil, employed SYSWELD to manage to geometrical
distortions induced by welding and assembly of a bus door frame.
According to Thiago Sotilli, Engineer at COMIL, it brings "great
benefit in dimensional distortion control of welded structures, allowing
the study of different welding sequences. Results are fast and highly
accurate, ensuring significant technological improvement for our
company, and consequently reducing costs previously spent on prototypes
and materials that were just scrapped when they didnt meet
specifications.
With this latest release, ESI has enhanced the welding & heat treatment
simulation capabilities of SYSWELD
2017 to secure process feasibility and security, to control material
characteristics and residual stresses, to keep distortion within
specified tolerances, and to improve the performance of the product. The
release includes new specific meshing capabilities to strongly reduce
the time needed to create dedicated meshes for weld and heat treatment.
To better support multi-pass welding, SYSWELD 2017 provides automatic
control of the interpass temperature between each weld, ensuring better
component integrity with a direct control of phase proportion and
stresses. The new version also supports new manufacturing processes,
including spot welding using spacers, friction stir welding and
carbonitriding. New functionality allows the smart transfer of
dedicated data from one simulation discipline to another, so that
complete manufacturing processes can be simulated and used as input for
performance. Furthermore, users of SYSWELD benefit from new core
technologies to support the treatment of very large models, and to
minimize the output file size.
SYWELD
2017 also brings new enhancements to simulate assembly in body
shops. Benefiting from two years of developments aimed at the automotive
industry, SYSWELD 2017 enables the modeling of the full
stamp-welding-assembly simulation chain for fast distortion engineering
in the context of car body manufacturing. Design engineers can now
control the dimensional inaccuracies of hot and cold joined assemblies
by accounting for the mechanical load effects during successive assembly
processes, and heat effects induced by welding. This way, engineers can
virtually manufacture, assemble and test physically realistic virtual
components, long before their hardware prototypes are manufactured.
Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers can consequently reduce the
cost and delays caused by manufacturing planning, try-out and process
validation.
For the ship building industry, SYWELD
2017 provides automation and optimization to reduce significantly
the cost and time required to prevent or mitigate weld-induced
distortions. New software developments ensure distortion control for
large welded assemblies with thick plates and multi-pass welds, which
are common in the marine industry. Aimed at shop floor production, the
software can deliver the optimization of a weld sequence plan thanks to
a streamlined and intuitive interface, offering dedicated automatic
meshing functionalities and easy model set-up. Manufacturing engineers
can thus quickly identify the welds that are mainly responsible for the
distortion, and investigate the effects of changes to a variety of
process parameters including sequencing, clamping and pre-heating.
