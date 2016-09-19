14.09.2017 18:10
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ESI Launches SYSWELD 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the release of SYSWELD, ESIs software solution for Assembly, Welding and Heat Treatment. ESI SYSWELD is the most accurate Finite Element Analysis (FEA) multi-physics software on the market to simulate thermal joining (arc, electron beam, laser, friction stir, spot welding) and heat treatment (carburizing, carbonitriding, quenching). SYSWELD accurately predicts material characteristics, residual stresses and distortions of structures. By accounting for all relevant manufacturing effects and enabling the transport of simulation results from one manufacturing step to the next, SYSWELD delivers a truly predictive end-to-end solution for the manufacturing of welded and assembled industrial parts.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005825/en/

Inheriting details of the

Inheriting details of the "as manufactured components from the press shop, ESI SYSWELD simulates the entire assembly and welding process chain in the body shop; step by step (Photo: ESI Group)

These unique capabilities enable manufacturers in ground transportation and other industry sectors  aerospace, heavy industries and marine  to reduce product development costs and time to market and ensure process automation and optimization. For example, COMIL, a major bus manufacturer in Brazil, employed SYSWELD to manage to geometrical distortions induced by welding and assembly of a bus door frame. According to Thiago Sotilli, Engineer at COMIL, it brings "great benefit in dimensional distortion control of welded structures, allowing the study of different welding sequences. Results are fast and highly accurate, ensuring significant technological improvement for our company, and consequently reducing costs previously spent on prototypes and materials that were just scrapped when they didnt meet specifications.

With this latest release, ESI has enhanced the welding & heat treatment simulation capabilities of SYSWELD 2017 to secure process feasibility and security, to control material characteristics and residual stresses, to keep distortion within specified tolerances, and to improve the performance of the product. The release includes new specific meshing capabilities to strongly reduce the time needed to create dedicated meshes for weld and heat treatment. To better support multi-pass welding, SYSWELD 2017 provides automatic control of the interpass temperature between each weld, ensuring better component integrity with a direct control of phase proportion and stresses. The new version also supports new manufacturing processes, including spot welding using spacers, friction stir welding and carbonitriding. New functionality allows the smart transfer of dedicated data from one simulation discipline to another, so that complete manufacturing processes can be simulated and used as input for performance. Furthermore, users of SYSWELD benefit from new core technologies to support the treatment of very large models, and to minimize the output file size.

SYWELD 2017 also brings new enhancements to simulate assembly in body shops. Benefiting from two years of developments aimed at the automotive industry, SYSWELD 2017 enables the modeling of the full stamp-welding-assembly simulation chain for fast distortion engineering in the context of car body manufacturing. Design engineers can now control the dimensional inaccuracies of hot and cold joined assemblies by accounting for the mechanical load effects during successive assembly processes, and heat effects induced by welding. This way, engineers can virtually manufacture, assemble and test physically realistic virtual components, long before their hardware prototypes are manufactured. Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers can consequently reduce the cost and delays caused by manufacturing planning, try-out and process validation.

For the ship building industry, SYWELD 2017 provides automation and optimization to reduce significantly the cost and time required to prevent or mitigate weld-induced distortions. New software developments ensure distortion control for large welded assemblies with thick plates and multi-pass welds, which are common in the marine industry. Aimed at shop floor production, the software can deliver the optimization of a weld sequence plan thanks to a streamlined and intuitive interface, offering dedicated automatic meshing functionalities and easy model set-up. Manufacturing engineers can thus quickly identify the welds that are mainly responsible for the distortion, and investigate the effects of changes to a variety of process parameters including sequencing, clamping and pre-heating.

For more information about SYSWELD, please visit: www.esi-group.com/SYSWELD

Join ESIs customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product information, tips & tricks, view the online training schedule and access selected software downloads: myesi.esi-group.com

For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.09.16
ESI Group Announces VA One 2016 (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ESI Group News
RSS Feed
ESI Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ESI Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ESI Group News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im September
Swiss Market Index (SMI): Die Index-Reform
DekaBank: EM-Anlagen bleiben gesucht
HSBC: n-tv Zertifikate: Wie weit steigt der Euro?
UBS: BASF SE: Widerstandszone erreicht
Vontobel: Gold: Höhenflug vorerst beendet?
IAA 2017: Volkswagen, BMW & Co werden elektrisch ...
DZ BANK  DAX: Weiteres Bewegungshoch im kurzfristigen Aufwärtstrend
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ESI Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ESI Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kunden sollen bei Netzausfall 100 Euro pro Tag erhalten
VW ist zwei Jahre nach Dieselgate nicht wiederzuerkennen
Deutschland, ein völlig verändertes Land
So viel verrät der Nutella-Preis über die Deutschen
Warum Osteuropa den Euro-Fehler nicht wiederholen will

News von

Vier verlässliche Dividendenaktien aus dem DAX
Mit ETFs zum Anlageerfolg: Die besten Strategien mit Indexfonds
Dax: Kommt der Crash?
Warum Anleger jetzt auf deutsche Aktien setzen sollten - Vier Top-Papiere
DAX: Die nächste Pause kommt

News von

"Es geht um 800.000 Jobs": Özdemir warnt vor Zukunft der deutschen Autoindustrie
So hat sich der Preis des iPhones im Laufe der Jahre entwickelt
Ende 2017 soll laut einer Vorhersage etwas Unheimliches in der Wirtschaft passieren
Eine Investition in eine Immobilie kann euer finanzieller Tod sein, sagt ein VWL-Professor
iOS 11 kommt mit einer kleinen, praktischen Veränderung, von der man wissen sollte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Experte: "Chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören" -- Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, BASF im Fokus

Pirelli will mit Börsengang bis zu 3,3 Milliarden Euro einnehmen. Daimler baut ersten vollelektrischen Lkw ab 2019 in Großserie. iPhone X: Apple erklärt, warum Face ID bei der Keynote versagt hat. Auftrag war erwartet worden - AIXTRON-Aktien steigen nur leicht. Apple macht das iPad Pro teurer. Bank of England hält an lockerer Geldpolitik fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Türkei hat am Wochenende einen Hinweis veröffentlicht, in dem Türken vor "rassistischen und ausländerfeindlichen Aggressionen" in Deutschland gewarnt werden. Wie sollte Berlin darauf reagieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Experte: "Chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören" -- Munich Re stellt Gewinnziel in Frage -- Tesla, Deutsche Bank, BASF im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:43 Uhr
Bitcoin-Experte: "Zwei oder drei chinesische Schürfer könnten Bitcoin zerstören"
Sonstiges
17:43 Uhr
Ethereum-Gründer warnt vor ICOs: Viele werden scheitern und die Leute werden Geld verlieren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Air Berlin plcAB1000
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11