ESI Presents at the Paris Air Show 2017 its Software Solutions Supporting Industry 4.0

ESI
Group, leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing
industries, announces its presence at the International
Paris Air Show from June 19 to 25, 2017 in Le Bourget,
France. Powering the fully virtual development of future products, ESIs
technology is at the heart of the Industry 4.0 megatrend. ESI offers
disruptive Virtual Prototyping solutions to assure the delivery and
manufacture of innovative products in less time and at less cost, and to
predict the performance of existing products thanks to the use of data
they generate in operations. During the Air Show, ESI will hold booth
A166 in Hall 4, where visitors will discover ESIs solutions portfolio
and experience ESIs Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO using Head-Mounted
Displays (HMDs). Customer Safran
will also offer live demonstrations of ESI IC.IDO using a large scale
powerwall system on booth 228-252 in Hall 2A. On June 21, 2017, Dr
Alain de Rouvray, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ESI Group,
will deliver a keynote on ESIs strategic vision.
Virtual Reality session using ESI IC.IDO at a Safran Nacelles site in France. (Photo: Business Wire)
ESIs Virtual Manufacturing solutions enable the creation of digital
models that represent precisely the various physics involved in most
common manufacturing processes for thermoset, ceramic and thermoplastic composite
materials, as well as for most high
performance aerospace metallic materials.
Using ESI solutions, industrial manufacturers can avoid manufacturing
defects and improve part quality, without the need for building and
testing physical prototypes. This year at Le Bourget, ESI will showcase
its solutions for Additive
Manufacturing, an innovative process that brings great potential for
producing highly complex aeronautical parts with total freedom of shape
but challenging in the context of the need for certification and
compliance with the stringent regulations of the aeronautic industry. As
technological leader in the field of Additive Manufacturing, ESI has
joined the project Aerospace
Factory for Additive Manufacturing led by Airbus and German
industrials, and takes part in many key research projects such as
AMANDE, PALOMA and SOFIA,
the last being initiated by the Fives
Michelin Additive Solutions joint-venture.
ESIs Virtual Prototyping solutions support industrial manufacturers in
their product development, from product inception all the way to
pre-certification. During the International Paris Air Show, ESI will
present Virtual
Seat Solution, its software solution dedicated to seat design,
manufacturing and performance that takes into account the physical
behavior of materials. The software has helped the talented French
start-up Expliseat
gain
certification for their revolutionary Titanium aircraft seat; the
lightest seat ever certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency
(EASA).
Also at Le Bourget, ESI will showcase its industrial grade Virtual
Reality (VR) solution: several live demonstrations of ESI
IC.IDO are scheduled on ESIs booth (Hall 4/ A166), where visitors
will experience IC.IDO using Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs). Other
demonstrations will be held on the booth of customer Safran (Hall 2A/
booth 228-252), where a process review of Safran Nacelles for the
A320neo LEAP-1A nacelle and the assembly line of the A330neo Trent 7000
nacelle will be in view, using a larger scale powerwall system. IC.IDO
revolutionizes engineering processes by offering an immersive,
interactive and collaborative solution that enables users to experience
products in real-time and real-scale before any prototype even exists. Philippe
JAMES, Vice President Continuous Improvement and Risks at Safran
Nacelles, comments: "IC.IDO is profoundly changing the way Safran
Nacelles employees work. Without waiting for physical prototypes,
Virtual Reality allows to validate, early in development, design,
tooling as well as ergonomic aspects but also to efficiently train
operators. It is a powerful solution to promote live team discussion to
reach design and tooling right first time.
ESI will also present its latest solutions addressing the operational
performance of products in real-life, powered by the spectacular
progress of Artificial Intelligence, in combination with Machine
Learning, Deep Learning, Cloud technologies, and the Internet of Things. Dr
Alain de Rouvray, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ESI Group, will
deliver a presentation on June 21, 2017, highlighting the fundamental
disruptive transformations that move ESIs offering from
Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) to Immersive Virtual Engineering (IVE).
He will expose how IVE empowers organizations to collaboratively
innovate around a visually augmented digital representation of the
product reflecting its real-life operating performance, in its expected
operational environment, leading to a shift from traditional Product
Lifecycle Management (PLM) to "Product
Performance Lifecycle (PPL), using ESIs Hybrid Twin
approach.
To plan your visit on ESIs booth, including one-on-one meetings and
live demonstrations, or to attend Dr Alain de Rouvrays Keynote
on June 21, 2017, please contact Gaëlle
Lecomte, Marketing Manager, ESI France.
For more information about ESI Solutions, please visit www.esi-group.com/software-solutions
For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press
