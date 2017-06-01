01.06.2017 08:30
Eurofins Reinforces Its Market Leadership in Environment Testing with the Acquisition of Nab Labs in Finland

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in food and environment testing, announces that it has acquired Nab Labs Group Oy ("Nab Labs), one of the largest independent environment testing laboratories in Finland.

Nab Labs provides a comprehensive range of environmental research and testing services nationwide, with a strong competence in industrial process analytics and forestry sectors. Founded in 1968, the company employs over 100 staff and generates annual revenues in excess of EUR 9m.

Nab Labs operational and geographical footprint is complementary to Eurofins network in Finland. This acquisition therefore firmly consolidates the Groups market leadership in environment testing, established following the recent acquisitions of Ramboll Labs, which hold a strong position in southern Finland, and Ahma, a leading provider in the north of the country.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "The acquisition of Nab Labs is another illustration of Eurofins commitment to consolidating the Groups leading footprint in the markets where it operates. Together with the recently-acquired Ahma and Ramboll networks of laboratories in the country, we look forward to supporting these laboratories respective operations and further developing their capabilities to continue providing customers in Finland with the highest level of analytical service.

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins  a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins or "the Group) believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 28,000 staff in 310 laboratories across 39 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of Eurofins Scientific management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Companys management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

