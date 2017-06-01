Eurofins Reinforces Its Market Leadership in Environment Testing with the Acquisition of Nab Labs in Finland

Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in food and environment
testing, announces that it has acquired Nab Labs Group Oy ("Nab Labs),
one of the largest independent environment testing laboratories in
Finland.
Nab Labs provides a comprehensive range of environmental research and
testing services nationwide, with a strong competence in industrial
process analytics and forestry sectors. Founded in 1968, the company
employs over 100 staff and generates annual revenues in excess of EUR 9m.
Nab Labs operational and geographical footprint is complementary to
Eurofins network in Finland. This acquisition therefore firmly
consolidates the Groups market leadership in environment testing,
established following the recent acquisitions of Ramboll Labs, which
hold a strong position in southern Finland, and Ahma, a leading provider
in the north of the country.
Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "The acquisition of
Nab Labs is another illustration of Eurofins commitment to
consolidating the Groups leading footprint in the markets where it
operates. Together with the recently-acquired Ahma and Ramboll networks
of laboratories in the country, we look forward to supporting these
laboratories respective operations and further developing their
capabilities to continue providing customers in Finland with the highest
level of analytical service.
Investor Relations
Eurofins Scientific Group
+32 2 766 1620
ir@eurofins.com
Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes
"Eurofins or "the Group) believes it is the world leader in food,
environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one
of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and
laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology
and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the
key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe
and the USA. With over 28,000 staff in 310 laboratories across 39
countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 analytical
methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity,
origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for
innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its
customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and
expert advice by its highly qualified staff.
Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by
expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach.
Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments
in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its
clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of
testing methods.
As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players
in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients
increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding
demands of regulatory authorities around the world.
The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock
Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).
Important disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates
that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and
estimates contained herein represent the judgement of Eurofins
Scientific management as of the date of this release. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance,
and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur.
Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of
these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and
estimates are made based on the information available to the Companys
management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made
as to their validity.
