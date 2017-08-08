Euronext Announces Volumes for August 2017

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for August 2017.

The August 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at 6,045 million, up +24.8% compared to August 2016 and down -18.9% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was 357 million, up +6.5% compared to August 2016 and down -23.4% from the previous month. Our ETF offering increased this month to 825 listings at the end of August compared to 790 end of 2016.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 217,978 contracts in August 2017, up +37.4% compared to August 2016 and down -2.5% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 229,072 contracts in August 2017, up +39.0% compared to August 2016 and up +12.4% from the previous month.

In August 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 56,699 contracts, up +22.6% compared to August 2016 and down -19.4% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 554,243 contracts (+11.6% compared to end of August 2016) and the open interest was up at 17,095,836 contracts (+6.8% compared to end of August 2016).

In August 2017, Euronext had no new listings. However, 1.0 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 8.5 billion of follow-on equity of which Banco Santander for 7 billion and Gecina for 1 billion.

Annexes: Table Euronext Cash Market Monthly Activity, Table Euronext Derivatives Market Monthly Activity

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to 3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Aug-17 Jul-17 Aug-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 23 21 23 171 171 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 37 125 444 39 961 686 -7,1% 29 778 746 24,7% 321 039 382 313 401 444 2,4% ADV Cash Market 1 1 614 150 1 902 937 -15,2% 1 294 728 24,7% 1 877 423 1 832 757 2,4% TRANSACTION VALUE (  million - Single counted) Eur million Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 139 042,9 156 543,0 -11,2% 111 403,5 24,8% 1 268 952,2 1 215 749,8 4,4% ADV Cash Market 1 6 045,3 7 454,4 -18,9% 4 843,6 24,8% 7 420,8 7 109,6 4,4% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY December 2016 Change % EURONEXT 2 1 267 1 272 -0,4% 1 311 -3,4% 1297 -2,3% SMEs 732 734 -0,3% 756 -3,2% 755 -3,0% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of ) Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 0 2 0 17 18 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 0 6 - 0 - 2 757 3 288 -16,1% of which Money Raised New Listings 0 6 - 0 - 2 625 3 070 -14,5% Follow-ons on Equities 8 465 3 399 149,0% 13 079 -35,3% 43 115 39 496 9,2% Corporate Bonds 3 1 040 1 695 -38,6% 0 - 26 214 18 582 41,1% Financials Bonds 47 24 479 -99,8% 1 937 -97,6% 110 610 84 885 30,3% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 1 128 2 172 -48,1% 1 083 4,1% 36 181 28 166 28,5% Others 992 574 72,9% 1 116 -11,1% 26 884 39 211 -31,4% Total Money Raised 4 11 673 32 326 -63,9% 17 216 -32,2% 245 760 213 628 15,0% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of ) Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 0 1 0 10 15 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 0 6 - 0 - 516 1 363 -62,2% of which Money Raised New Listings 0 6 - 0 - 494 1 302 -62,1% Follow-ons on Equities 165 884 -81,4% 76 117,3% 4 621 3 015 53,3% Corporate Bonds 3 0 50 - 0 - 287 147 95,5% Financials Bonds 0 130 - 0 - 130 580 -77,6% Others 0 0 - 520 - 0 520 -100,0% Total Money Raised 4 165 1 070 -84,6% 596 -72,4% 5 554 5 625 -1,3% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup

them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public

bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Aug-17 Jul-17 Aug-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 23 21 23 171 171 Volume (in lots) Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Aug 2017 Jan 2016 till

Aug 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 10 282 151 8 972 433 14,6% 7 437 612 38,2% 85 432 064 74 942 854 14,0% of which AtomX 104 130 19 100 409 211 535 622 Index 5 013 500 4 693 338 6,8% 3 647 774 37,4% 39 237 266 36 764 481 6,7% of which AtomX 70 980 8 000 145 537 115 047 Futures 3 566 014 3 386 419 5,3% 3 034 127 17,5% 29 570 250 29 681 967 -0,4% of which AtomX 70 980 8 000 137 837 115 047 Options 1 447 486 1 306 919 10,8% 613 647 135,9% 9 667 016 7 082 514 36,5% of which AtomX 0 0 7 700 0 Individual Equity 5 268 651 4 279 095 23,1% 3 789 838 39,0% 46 194 798 38 178 373 21,0% of which AtomX 33 150 11 100 263 674 420 575 Futures 21 851 33 071 -33,9% 28 234 -22,6% 278 740 184 344 51,2% of which AtomX 20 975 0 40 975 9 000 Options 5 246 800 4 246 024 23,6% 3 761 604 39,5% 45 916 058 37 994 029 20,9% of which AtomX 12 175 11 100 222 699 411 575 Commodity 1 304 087 1 476 735 -11,7% 1 063 814 22,6% 9 325 086 9 970 670 -6,5% Futures 1 187 241 1 344 830 -11,7% 945 802 25,5% 8 576 762 8 589 699 -0,2% Options 116 846 131 905 -11,4% 118 012 -1,0% 748 324 1 380 971 -45,8% Other 0 0 2 607 18 399 34 477 -46,6% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 2 607 18 399 34 477 -46,6% Total Futures 4 775 106 4 764 320 0,2% 4 008 163 19,1% 38 425 752 38 456 010 -0,1% Total Options 6 811 132 5 684 848 19,8% 4 495 870 51,5% 56 349 797 46 491 991 21,2% Total Euronext 11 586 238 10 449 168 10,9% 8 504 033 36,2% 94 775 549 84 948 001 11,6%

ADV (in lots) Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Aug 2017 Jan 2016 till

Aug 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 447 050 427 259 4,6% 323 374 38,2% 499 603 438 262 14,0% of which AtomX 4 527 910 2 393 Index 217 978 223 492 -2,5% 158 599 37,4% 229 458 214 997 6,7% of which AtomX 3 086 381 851 Futures 155 044 161 258 -3,9% 131 919 17,5% 172 925 173 579 -0,4% of which AtomX 3 086 381 806 Options 62 934 62 234 1,1% 26 680 135,9% 56 532 41 418 36,5% of which AtomX 0 0 45 Individual Equity 229 072 203 766 12,4% 164 776 39,0% 270 145 223 265 21,0% of which AtomX 1 441 529 1 542 Futures 950 1 575 -39,7% 1 228 -22,6% 1 630 1 078 51,2% of which AtomX 912 0 240 Options 228 122 202 192 12,8% 163 548 39,5% 268 515 222 187 20,9% of which AtomX 529 529 1 302 Commodity 56 699 70 321 -19,4% 46 253 22,6% 54 533 58 308 -6,5% Futures 51 619 64 040 -19,4% 41 122 25,5% 50 157 50 232 -0,2% Options 5 080 6 281 -19,1% 5 131 -1,0% 4 376 8 076 -45,8% Other 0 0 113 108 202 -46,6% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 113 108 202 -46,6% Total Futures 207 613 226 872 -8,5% 174 268 19,1% 224 712 224 889 -0,1% Total Options 296 136 270 707 9,4% 195 473 51,5% 329 531 271 883 21,2% Total Euronext 503 749 497 579 1,2% 369 741 36,2% 554 243 496 772 11,6%

Open Interest Aug-17 Jul-17 Change %

MOM Aug-16 Change %

YOY Equity 16 381 671 15 416 845 6,3% 15 313 478 7% Index 1 550 149 1 500 657 3,3% 944 273 64,2% Futures 550 552 549 201 0,2% 433 360 27,0% Options 999 597 951 456 5,1% 510 913 95,6% Individual Equity 14 831 522 13 916 188 6,6% 14 369 205 3,2% Futures 12 327 19 874 -38,0% 63 796 -80,7% Options 14 819 195 13 896 314 6,6% 14 305 409 3,6% Commodity 714 165 728 366 -1,9% 688 973 3,7% Futures 450 602 440 237 2,4% 384 101 17,3% Options 263 563 288 129 -8,5% 304 872 -13,5% Other 0 0 3 338 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 3 338 Total Futures 1 013 481 1 009 312 0,4% 881 257 15,0% Total Options 16 082 355 15 135 899 6,3% 15 124 532 6,3% Total Euronext 17 095 836 16 145 211 5,9% 16 005 789 6,8%

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170904005331/en/