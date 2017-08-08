Euronext Announces Volumes for August 2017

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading
pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes
for August 2017.
-
The August 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash
order book stood at 6,045 million, up +24.8% compared to August 2016
and down -18.9% from the previous month. The average daily transaction
value on ETFs was 357 million, up +6.5% compared to August 2016 and
down -23.4% from the previous month. Our ETF offering increased this
month to 825 listings at the end of August compared to 790 end of 2016.
-
The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 217,978
contracts in August 2017, up +37.4% compared to August 2016 and down
-2.5% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual
equity derivatives reached 229,072 contracts in August 2017, up +39.0%
compared to August 2016 and up +12.4% from the previous month.
-
In August 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives
reached 56,699 contracts, up +22.6% compared to August 2016 and down
-19.4% from the previous month.
-
On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext
derivatives stands at 554,243 contracts (+11.6% compared to end of
August 2016) and the open interest was up at 17,095,836 contracts
(+6.8% compared to end of August 2016).
-
In August 2017, Euronext had no new listings. However, 1.0 billion
were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 8.5 billion of
follow-on equity of which Banco Santander for 7 billion and Gecina
for 1 billion.
Annexes: Table Euronext Cash Market Monthly Activity, Table
Euronext Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange
in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to 3.5
trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2017, an unmatched blue
chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50
Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.
Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives
markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded
Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and
Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by
providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition
to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM
(formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly
known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext)
and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes
only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities.
This press release is provided "as is without representation or
warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure
the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or
completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages
of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information
provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may
be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights
and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the
exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the
applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and
interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This
press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext
N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and
intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
©
2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.
|
European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Nb trading days
|
|
23
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades
included)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Cash Market 1
|
|
37 125 444
|
|
39 961 686
|
|
-7,1%
|
|
29 778 746
|
|
24,7%
|
|
321 039 382
|
|
313 401 444
|
|
2,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADV Cash Market 1
|
|
1 614 150
|
|
1 902 937
|
|
-15,2%
|
|
1 294 728
|
|
24,7%
|
|
1 877 423
|
|
1 832 757
|
|
2,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRANSACTION VALUE ( million - Single counted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eur million
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Cash Market 1
|
|
139 042,9
|
|
156 543,0
|
|
-11,2%
|
|
111 403,5
|
|
24,8%
|
|
1 268 952,2
|
|
1 215 749,8
|
|
4,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADV Cash Market 1
|
|
6 045,3
|
|
7 454,4
|
|
-18,9%
|
|
4 843,6
|
|
24,8%
|
|
7 420,8
|
|
7 109,6
|
|
4,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LISTINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
December 2016
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURONEXT 2
|
|
1 267
|
|
1 272
|
|
-0,4%
|
|
1 311
|
|
-3,4%
|
|
1297
|
|
-2,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMEs
|
|
732
|
|
734
|
|
-0,3%
|
|
756
|
|
-3,2%
|
|
755
|
|
-3,0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURONEXT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mln of )
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
Nb New Listings
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
2 757
|
|
3 288
|
|
-16,1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which Money Raised New Listings
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
2 625
|
|
3 070
|
|
-14,5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Follow-ons on Equities
|
|
8 465
|
|
3 399
|
|
149,0%
|
|
13 079
|
|
-35,3%
|
|
43 115
|
|
39 496
|
|
9,2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Bonds 3
|
|
1 040
|
|
1 695
|
|
-38,6%
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
26 214
|
|
18 582
|
|
41,1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials Bonds
|
|
47
|
|
24 479
|
|
-99,8%
|
|
1 937
|
|
-97,6%
|
|
110 610
|
|
84 885
|
|
30,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|
|
1 128
|
|
2 172
|
|
-48,1%
|
|
1 083
|
|
4,1%
|
|
36 181
|
|
28 166
|
|
28,5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
992
|
|
574
|
|
72,9%
|
|
1 116
|
|
-11,1%
|
|
26 884
|
|
39 211
|
|
-31,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Money Raised 4
|
|
11 673
|
|
32 326
|
|
-63,9%
|
|
17 216
|
|
-32,2%
|
|
245 760
|
|
213 628
|
|
15,0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which SMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mln of )
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
Nb New Listings
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
516
|
|
1 363
|
|
-62,2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which Money Raised New Listings
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
494
|
|
1 302
|
|
-62,1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Follow-ons on Equities
|
|
165
|
|
884
|
|
-81,4%
|
|
76
|
|
117,3%
|
|
4 621
|
|
3 015
|
|
53,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Bonds 3
|
|
0
|
|
50
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
287
|
|
147
|
|
95,5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials Bonds
|
|
0
|
|
130
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
130
|
|
580
|
|
-77,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
520
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
520
|
|
-100,0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Money Raised 4
|
|
165
|
|
1 070
|
|
-84,6%
|
|
596
|
|
-72,4%
|
|
5 554
|
|
5 625
|
|
-1,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from
January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to
regroup
them in a broader newly created financial
bonds category. Public/Semi-Public
bonds category not
reported before, created as from January 2017
|
|
4 included New Listings incl over allotment,
Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|
|
European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Nb trading days
|
|
23
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (in lots)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
Jan 2017 till
Aug 2017
|
|
Jan 2016 till
Aug 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
10 282 151
|
|
8 972 433
|
|
14,6%
|
|
7 437 612
|
|
38,2%
|
|
85 432 064
|
|
74 942 854
|
|
14,0%
|
of which AtomX
|
|
104 130
|
|
19 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
409 211
|
|
535 622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
5 013 500
|
|
4 693 338
|
|
6,8%
|
|
3 647 774
|
|
37,4%
|
|
39 237 266
|
|
36 764 481
|
|
6,7%
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
70 980
|
|
8 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145 537
|
|
115 047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
3 566 014
|
|
3 386 419
|
|
5,3%
|
|
3 034 127
|
|
17,5%
|
|
29 570 250
|
|
29 681 967
|
|
-0,4%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
70 980
|
|
8 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137 837
|
|
115 047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
1 447 486
|
|
1 306 919
|
|
10,8%
|
|
613 647
|
|
135,9%
|
|
9 667 016
|
|
7 082 514
|
|
36,5%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 700
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Equity
|
|
5 268 651
|
|
4 279 095
|
|
23,1%
|
|
3 789 838
|
|
39,0%
|
|
46 194 798
|
|
38 178 373
|
|
21,0%
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
33 150
|
|
11 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
263 674
|
|
420 575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
21 851
|
|
33 071
|
|
-33,9%
|
|
28 234
|
|
-22,6%
|
|
278 740
|
|
184 344
|
|
51,2%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
20 975
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40 975
|
|
9 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
5 246 800
|
|
4 246 024
|
|
23,6%
|
|
3 761 604
|
|
39,5%
|
|
45 916 058
|
|
37 994 029
|
|
20,9%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
12 175
|
|
11 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222 699
|
|
411 575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
1 304 087
|
|
1 476 735
|
|
-11,7%
|
|
1 063 814
|
|
22,6%
|
|
9 325 086
|
|
9 970 670
|
|
-6,5%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
1 187 241
|
|
1 344 830
|
|
-11,7%
|
|
945 802
|
|
25,5%
|
|
8 576 762
|
|
8 589 699
|
|
-0,2%
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
116 846
|
|
131 905
|
|
-11,4%
|
|
118 012
|
|
-1,0%
|
|
748 324
|
|
1 380 971
|
|
-45,8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2 607
|
|
|
|
18 399
|
|
34 477
|
|
-46,6%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2 607
|
|
|
|
18 399
|
|
34 477
|
|
-46,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Futures
|
|
4 775 106
|
|
4 764 320
|
|
0,2%
|
|
4 008 163
|
|
19,1%
|
|
38 425 752
|
|
38 456 010
|
|
-0,1%
|
Total Options
|
|
6 811 132
|
|
5 684 848
|
|
19,8%
|
|
4 495 870
|
|
51,5%
|
|
56 349 797
|
|
46 491 991
|
|
21,2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Euronext
|
|
11 586 238
|
|
10 449 168
|
|
10,9%
|
|
8 504 033
|
|
36,2%
|
|
94 775 549
|
|
84 948 001
|
|
11,6%
|
ADV (in lots)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
|
Jan 2017 till
Aug 2017
|
|
Jan 2016 till
Aug 2016
|
|
Change %
YTD
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
447 050
|
|
427 259
|
|
4,6%
|
|
323 374
|
|
38,2%
|
|
499 603
|
|
438 262
|
|
14,0%
|
of which AtomX
|
|
4 527
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
217 978
|
|
223 492
|
|
-2,5%
|
|
158 599
|
|
37,4%
|
|
229 458
|
|
214 997
|
|
6,7%
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
3 086
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
155 044
|
|
161 258
|
|
-3,9%
|
|
131 919
|
|
17,5%
|
|
172 925
|
|
173 579
|
|
-0,4%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
3 086
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
62 934
|
|
62 234
|
|
1,1%
|
|
26 680
|
|
135,9%
|
|
56 532
|
|
41 418
|
|
36,5%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Equity
|
|
229 072
|
|
203 766
|
|
12,4%
|
|
164 776
|
|
39,0%
|
|
270 145
|
|
223 265
|
|
21,0%
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
1 441
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
950
|
|
1 575
|
|
-39,7%
|
|
1 228
|
|
-22,6%
|
|
1 630
|
|
1 078
|
|
51,2%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
912
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
228 122
|
|
202 192
|
|
12,8%
|
|
163 548
|
|
39,5%
|
|
268 515
|
|
222 187
|
|
20,9%
|
|
|
|
|
of which AtomX
|
|
529
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
56 699
|
|
70 321
|
|
-19,4%
|
|
46 253
|
|
22,6%
|
|
54 533
|
|
58 308
|
|
-6,5%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
51 619
|
|
64 040
|
|
-19,4%
|
|
41 122
|
|
25,5%
|
|
50 157
|
|
50 232
|
|
-0,2%
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
5 080
|
|
6 281
|
|
-19,1%
|
|
5 131
|
|
-1,0%
|
|
4 376
|
|
8 076
|
|
-45,8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
202
|
|
-46,6%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
202
|
|
-46,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Futures
|
|
207 613
|
|
226 872
|
|
-8,5%
|
|
174 268
|
|
19,1%
|
|
224 712
|
|
224 889
|
|
-0,1%
|
Total Options
|
|
296 136
|
|
270 707
|
|
9,4%
|
|
195 473
|
|
51,5%
|
|
329 531
|
|
271 883
|
|
21,2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Euronext
|
|
503 749
|
|
497 579
|
|
1,2%
|
|
369 741
|
|
36,2%
|
|
554 243
|
|
496 772
|
|
11,6%
|
Open Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Jul-17
|
|
Change %
MOM
|
|
Aug-16
|
|
Change %
YOY
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
16 381 671
|
|
15 416 845
|
|
6,3%
|
|
15 313 478
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
1 550 149
|
|
1 500 657
|
|
3,3%
|
|
944 273
|
|
64,2%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
550 552
|
|
549 201
|
|
0,2%
|
|
433 360
|
|
27,0%
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
999 597
|
|
951 456
|
|
5,1%
|
|
510 913
|
|
95,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Equity
|
|
14 831 522
|
|
13 916 188
|
|
6,6%
|
|
14 369 205
|
|
3,2%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
12 327
|
|
19 874
|
|
-38,0%
|
|
63 796
|
|
-80,7%
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
14 819 195
|
|
13 896 314
|
|
6,6%
|
|
14 305 409
|
|
3,6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
714 165
|
|
728 366
|
|
-1,9%
|
|
688 973
|
|
3,7%
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
450 602
|
|
440 237
|
|
2,4%
|
|
384 101
|
|
17,3%
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
263 563
|
|
288 129
|
|
-8,5%
|
|
304 872
|
|
-13,5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
3 338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
3 338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Futures
|
|
1 013 481
|
|
1 009 312
|
|
0,4%
|
|
881 257
|
|
15,0%
|
Total Options
|
|
16 082 355
|
|
15 135 899
|
|
6,3%
|
|
15 124 532
|
|
6,3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Euronext
|
|
17 095 836
|
|
16 145 211
|
|
5,9%
|
|
16 005 789
|
|
6,8%
